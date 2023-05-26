Americans Know Few Key Asian American and Pacific Islander History Moments, Survey Finds
Social Studies

Americans Know Few Key Asian American and Pacific Islander History Moments, Survey Finds

By Ileana Najarro — May 26, 2023 1 min read
In this May 1943 photo, Aiko Sumoge, an assistant teacher, leads a kindergarten class to sing an English folk song at the internment relocation center for Japanese Americans in Tule Lake, Ca., in during World War II. Roughly 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans were sent to desolate camps that dotted the West because the government claimed they might plot against the U.S. Thousands were elderly, disabled, children or infants too young to know the meaning of treason. Two-thirds were citizens.
In this May 1943 photo, Aiko Sumoge, an assistant teacher, leads a kindergarten class in singing an English folk song at the internment relocation center for Japanese Americans in Tule Lake, Ca., during World War II. Roughly 120,000 Japanese immigrants and Japanese-Americans were sent to desolate camps that dotted the West because the government claimed they might plot against the U.S. Thousands were elderly, disabled, children or infants too young to know the meaning of treason. Two-thirds were citizens.
AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

There’s growing national demand for more instruction in K-12 schools on Asian American and Pacific Islander history.

Yet questions remain about how to cover the breadth of diversity of the communities that fall under the AAPI label through a critical lens, and how to do so in states that have restricted how teachers can address race and racism such as Florida and at least 17 others.

Make Us Visible, a national coalition of state chapters advocating for the inclusion of Asian American history in K-12 schools, has led efforts to pass at least six laws in four states mandating K-12 AAPI history instruction.

However, Jason Oliver Chang, an associate professor of history and Asian and Asian American studies at the University of Connecticut, acknowledges that legislation isn’t the only way to ensure AAPI history is taught.

In Colorado, for instance, state standards were updated to be more inclusive of various communities’ histories, Chang said, and in Boston and Los Angeles, teachers’ unions have led advocacy work in this field. Chang is among those working on a statewide curriculum in Connecticut after legislation endorsed by Make Us Visible that requires instruction of AAPI history with funding for curriculum development passed last year.

Recent national survey data speak to the need for ensuring holistic, culturally relevant, AAPI history is taught, as few Americans are familiar with key moments in AAPI history.

The Asian American Foundation, a national organization established by prominent AAPI community leaders and business people, began in the hopes of addressing the recent wave of anti-Asian hate across the country, said Norman Chen, the organization’s CEO.

But now Chen and his team are looking at the longer-term work in education and storytelling to help people understand that “a full understanding of American history would be incomplete unless you understood AAPI history as well.”

At a previous organization, Chen was among those who started an index composed of national survey data examining American attitudes toward Asian Americans, in particular stereotypes and perceptions.

The latest data looking at Americans’ knowledge of key moments in AAPI history cemented the need for better history instruction, Chen said.

TAAF and organizations are promoting more research into AAPI history curriculum at both the higher education and K-12 levels.

Ileana Najarro
Staff Writer Education Week
Ileana Najarro is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in schools across the country.

Events

Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Tue., June 13, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Budget & Finance Webinar Leverage New Funding Sources with Data-Informed Practices
Address the whole child using data-informed practices, gain valuable insights, and learn strategies that can benefit your district.
Register
Wed., June 21, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar ChatGPT & Education: 8 Ways AI Improves Student Outcomes
Revolutionize student success! Don't miss our expert-led webinar demonstrating practical ways AI tools will elevate learning experiences.
Content provided by Inzata
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Social Studies Florida Rejects Social Studies Textbooks, Requests Edits for Others. What You Need to Know
Florida's education department rejected more than 30 books for social studies instruction, highlighting a new challenge for publishers.
Ileana Najarro
9 min read
Image of a textbook and a magnifying glass.
<a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/search/photographer?photographer=Bet_Noire">Bet_Noire</a>/iStock/Getty
Social Studies Latino History Is U.S. History. High School Textbooks Neglect It
Including Latino history is an issue of representation, but also about "filling a gap of foundational knowledge,” a report concludes.
Sarah Schwartz
8 min read
Image of a stack of books.
iStock/Getty
Social Studies Opinion History Teachers Deserve Respect
If we want to improve student scores in history, we need to treat it like a discipline that deserves respect.
Zachary Cote
4 min read
The distorted reflection and shadows of pedestrians walking on a public sidewalk
Niall Majury/iStock/Getty images plus<br/><br/>
Social Studies Do You Know as Much as an 8th Grader About Civics? Quiz Yourself
Take our short quiz below to test your own knowledge of civics (and see how you stack up against today's grade 8 students).
Marina Whiteleather
1 min read
Messed up puzzle pieces of an American flag on a dark blue background
iStock/Getty Images Plus
Load More ▼