A Teacher Advises Colleagues: Find a School Where You Can Be a ‘Magician’
Teaching

A Teacher Advises Colleagues: Find a School Where You Can Be a ‘Magician’

By Williamena Kwapo — July 29, 2022 2 min read
Patrick Harris
Patrick Harris
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Patrick Harris remembered always wanting to be a teacher. He viewed his very first teacher as a “magician” who built a positive relationship with students and opened the world to him in unique ways.

He wanted to be a magician like her.

But as he entered his teaching career, he experienced a disconnect in the educational system—one that did not allow him to be that magician or create a space for students to learn and thrive. Harris began sharing his experiences as an early-career teacher on a popular podcast called “Common Sense Podcast” as he continued his search for the right teaching job and school. Now, years into his career as a teacher, he has authored a book titled “The First Five: A Love Letter to Teachers.”

In an hourlong conversation this week with Education Week reporters and editors, Harris offered key points for educators to consider.

Teaching is human work

“I’m no longer a teacher,” said Harris. “Instead, I’m a human being who teaches and the distinction makes all the difference for me.”

Teachers sometimes feel pressure to have conversations about current events that they are not fully equipped to have. Harris said that to combat this, viewing himself as a human being first removes pressure to perform in the classroom and creates a more honest andemotionally and physically healthy teacher. This mindset shift helped him to see that teaching is truly human work which allows him to bring all of his identity as a human being and a Black, queer man with him into the classroom, fostering a better connection with his students.

Change in education is slow

Harris said the changes teachers want to see are required but are slow to come by. It takes intentionality and focus. For teachers to do their best work, it is important to find a school they can call home. This means finding a school where teachers can feel comfortable long enough to implement required changes.

Beginning teachers can be pickier

For Harris, it is important that teachers start their careers understanding what is important for them as a new teacher, envisioning what a dream school would look like, and then finding one that comes close to fulfilling that vision. During the interview process, he said, job-seeking teachers can ask questions about the history of the school, its mission, and vision; teacher retention rates, and the school budget, which might give insight into the school’s values. Asking these questions during the interview process can help provide a perspective about the type of experience they might have as a teacher.

He advised new teachers to think of their interviews as two-sided: “I’m going to interview you as much as you interview me.”

And now is an especially good time to be selective, he said, because teaching shortages are changing the power dynamics in the education market.
All these key points can be found in his book. But Harris did not stop with that.

He ended the conversation sharing some feedback with Education Week reporters he received from teachers about how reporting on the topic of education could be improved. He said teachers would like to see more-nuanced stories of educators’ resistance, articles that contain historical context, and information about initiatives underway at the U.S. Department of Education.

Williamena Kwapo
Newsroom Intern
Williamena Kwapo is a newsroom intern for Education Week.

Events

Thu., August 04, 2022, 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar How To Make Tutoring Sustainable: Strategies for Effective District-Wide Programs
Tutoring is here to stay. How will you make your high-dosage tutoring program sustainable for the long run? Register to learn more.
Content provided by Carnegie Learning
Register
Tue., August 09, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar When SEL Curriculum Is Not Enough: Integrating Social-Emotional Behavior Supports in MTSS
Help ensure the success of your SEL program with guidance for building capacity to support implementation at every tier of your MTSS.
Content provided by Illuminate Education
Register
Wed., August 10, 2022, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Profession Webinar Professional Wellness Strategies to Enhance Student Learning and Live Your Best Life
Reduce educator burnout with research-affirmed daily routines and strategies that enhance achievement of educators and students alike. 
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Teaching 3 Ways to Get Students Engaged in Their Learning
Students should be able to trust that their voices are heard in the classroom, said experts and educators in an online discussion.
Williamena Kwapo
2 min read
Image of a teacher and students.
nadia_bormotova/iStock/Getty
Teaching What Time Should School Start? We Asked Teachers
Educators on social media weigh in on the tradeoffs of later start times, like sleep schedules, commutes, and after-school errands.
Hayley Hardison
6 min read
Educators with strings tied to each of the clock hands and pulling them in different directions.
E+/Getty
Teaching Opinion What Students Like (and Don't Like) About School
Students sound off on what makes a good teacher as well as the pros and cons of learning remotely.
Larry Ferlazzo
3 min read
Image of children in a classroom.
iStock/Getty
Teaching Opinion Student Motivation and Social-Emotional Learning Present Challenges. Here's How to Help
Student success hinges on whether they have the proper tools. Teachers offer tips for how to equip students.
Larry Ferlazzo
6 min read
A group of people help each other out.
iStock
Load More ▼