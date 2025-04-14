A Strengths-Based Guide to Assessing Student Progress (DOWNLOADABLE)

Teachers use rubrics to ensure consistency and clarity in grading student assignments by carefully detailing what a successful project looks like.

But the seeming simplicity of these assessment tools masks complicated questions about how to measure student progress and how to encourage continued learning, said Kevin Perks, the senior director of Quality Schools and Districts at WestEd, a nonpartisan education research organization.

“You have to determine what constructs to measure; how to measure those accurately, with validity; and then how to develop instruments that can be used consistently,” he said. “Assessment literacy is one of the largest knowledge gaps teachers have. It’s an area where they aren’t really trained.”

When designed effectively, rubrics can clarify expectations, minimize subjectivity, and standardize grading criteria across multiple teachers, said Perks, who leads training sessions for teachers about classroom assessment.

There are many schools of thought about how to properly design these grading tools. In this downloadable guide, explore Perks’ suggestions for a simplified, strengths-based rubric centered on a specific learning standard.

Download the Guide (PDF)