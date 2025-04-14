A Strengths-Based Guide to Assessing Student Progress (DOWNLOADABLE)
Special Report
Special Report
Assessment Download

A Strengths-Based Guide to Assessing Student Progress (DOWNLOADABLE)

By Evie Blad & Francis Sheehan — April 14, 2025 1 min read
Grading and assessment SR
Robert Neubecker for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Teachers use rubrics to ensure consistency and clarity in grading student assignments by carefully detailing what a successful project looks like.

But the seeming simplicity of these assessment tools masks complicated questions about how to measure student progress and how to encourage continued learning, said Kevin Perks, the senior director of Quality Schools and Districts at WestEd, a nonpartisan education research organization.

“You have to determine what constructs to measure; how to measure those accurately, with validity; and then how to develop instruments that can be used consistently,” he said. “Assessment literacy is one of the largest knowledge gaps teachers have. It’s an area where they aren’t really trained.”

When designed effectively, rubrics can clarify expectations, minimize subjectivity, and standardize grading criteria across multiple teachers, said Perks, who leads training sessions for teachers about classroom assessment.

There are many schools of thought about how to properly design these grading tools. In this downloadable guide, explore Perks’ suggestions for a simplified, strengths-based rubric centered on a specific learning standard.

Download the Guide (PDF)

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.
Francis Sheehan
Designer Education Week
Francis Sheehan is a designer for Education Week, working across products in print and digital.

Events

Wed., May 07, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reflections on Evidence-Based Grading Practices: What We Learned for Next Year
Get real insights on evidence-based grading from K-12 leaders.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., April 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Breaking the Cycle: Future-Proofing Schools Against Chronic Absenteeism
Chronic absenteeism is a signal, not just data. Join us for a webinar on reimagining attendance with research & AI!
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Thu., April 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Reading & Literacy Webinar Trust in Science of Reading to Improve Intervention Outcomes
There’s no time to waste when it comes to literacy. Getting intervention right is critical. Learn best practices, tangible examples, and tools proven to improve reading outcomes.
Content provided by 95 Percent Group LLC
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Assessment What Might Happen to State Testing Under the Trump Administration?
It's not clear what states might do with more flexibility—but here are three concerns they'll need to wrestle with.
Sarah Schwartz
5 min read
Image of students working on a computer.
Carlos Barquero Perez/iStock/Getty
Assessment Letter to the Editor NAEP Is a School Accountability Essential
The Trump administration must preserve the exams.
1 min read
Education Week opinion letters submissions
Gwen Keraval for Education Week
Assessment Trump Admin. Abruptly Cancels National Exam for High Schoolers
The cancellation raised concerns that federal spending cuts will affect long-term data used to measure educational progress.
Evie Blad
3 min read
Illustration concept: data lined background with a line graph and young person holding a pencil walking across the ups and down data points.
iStock/Getty
Assessment From Our Research Center Do State Tests Accurately Measure What Students Need to Know?
Some educators argue that state tests don't do much more than evaluate students' ability to perform under pressure.
Alyson Klein
2 min read
Tight cropped photograph of a bubble sheet test with a pencil.
E+
Load More ▼