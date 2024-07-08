Which States Have Sued to Stop Biden’s Title IX Rule?
Federal

Which States Have Sued to Stop Biden’s Title IX Rule?

The new rule expands protections for LGBTQ+ students. Here’s a summary of the lawsuits challenging it and where they all stand
By Libby Stanford — July 08, 2024 3 min read
Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, March 25, 2022. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Utah and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation.
Misy Sifre, 17, and others protest for transgender rights at the Capitol in Salt Lake City, March 25, 2022. On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, a federal judge in Kansas blocked a federal rule expanding anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ+ students from being enforced in four states, including Utah and a patchwork of places elsewhere across the nation. The case is one of eight legal challenges to those expanded legal protections contained in new Title IX regulations issued by the Biden administration.
Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Biden administration’s rewrite of regulations for Title IX, the nation’s landmark law prohibiting sex discrimination at federally funded schools, has drawn at least eight lawsuits since its release in mid-April that have complicated its path to taking effect.

The Title IX revision expands the scope of the law’s prohibition on sex discrimination so it also applies to discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. It also streamlines processes schools use to investigate and respond to complaints of Title IX violations and directs them to use a “preponderance of the evidence” standard to evaluate sexual harassment, assault, and discrimination claims rather than a higher legal threshold.

The Title IX rewrite swiftly drew legal challenges from Republican-led states, and has led to a fractured legal landscape in which the new rule won’t take effect in all states, nor even at all schools and colleges in the states where judges haven’t put the rule on hold.

According to an Education Week analysis:

  • The Biden administration’s Title IX rewrite has drawn at least eight lawsuits.
  • 26 states have signed onto the lawsuits.
  • The rule is on hold in 14 states.

In addition to the 26 states, one school district, two students, and five conservative advocacy organizations have signed onto the legal challenges. The 14 states where the rule is on hold—Alaska, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming—are the states that signed onto the three lawsuits so far in which judges have issued injunction orders temporarily blocking the rule while the cases play out in court.

The rule is also blocked from taking effect in any school attended by a child of a member of Moms for Liberty, a conservative organization active in school board politics with chapters in at least one county in every state except for Utah and Vermont, and at any school attended by members of the Young America’s Foundation, an organization for young conservatives largely at colleges and universities.

The lawsuits all take issue with the Education Department’s decision to expand the scope of sex discrimination to include “gender identity.” They argue that “gender identity” is too vague a term to be included in regulation. The lawsuits argue the Education Department is forcing some students and staff to go against their beliefs by allowing transgender and nonbinary students to use bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identity.

To justify its expanded interpretation of Title IX, the Education Department used the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 Bostock v. Clayton County, Ga. decision, which said employers cannot discriminate against employees on the basis gender identity or sexuality under federal employment law. However, many of the lawsuits take issue with that interpretation, arguing that Bostock doesn’t apply to Title IX.

Seven of the eight lawsuits argue that the Education Department’s revision also opens the door to inequality in school athletics by giving transgender girls access to girls’ sports. The Education Department said the Title IX rewrite does not apply to athletics. Last year, the department issued a separate proposed rule that addresses how the Title IX revision applies to sports, specifically transgender athletes’ participation in school sports, but hasn’t said when it plans to finalize it.

The Education Department has so far issued notices of appeal opposing two of the three orders blocking the rule from taking effect, arguing that parts of the rule the lawsuits aren’t contesting—such as efforts to streamline the process schools use to investigate Title IX complaints—should still be allowed under the temporary orders blocking them.

Here are the details on the eight lawsuits and where they stand.

Libby Stanford
Reporter Education Week
Libby Stanford is a reporter for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Federal Policy Title IX Court Cases Sex Discrimination LGBTQ Gender Discrimination

Laura Baker, Creative Director contributed to this article.

Events

Tue., July 16, 2024, 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Leadership in Education: Building Collaborative Teams and Driving Innovation
Learn strategies to build strong teams, foster innovation, & drive student success.
Content provided by Follett Learning
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management K-12 Essentials Forum Principals, Lead Stronger in the New School Year
Join this free virtual event for a deep dive on the skills and motivation you need to put your best foot forward in the new year.
Register
Wed., July 17, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Modern Data Protection & Privacy in Education
Explore the modern landscape of data loss prevention in education and learn actionable strategies to protect sensitive data.
Content provided by  Symantec & Carahsoft
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal The Topic That Didn't Get a Single Mention in Biden-Trump Debate
K-12 schools—after animating state and local elections in recent years—got no airtime.
Libby Stanford
2 min read
President Joe Biden, right, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, left, during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta.
President Joe Biden, right, and former President Donald Trump, left, face off on stage during a presidential debate hosted by CNN, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta. Not a single question was asked about K-12 education and neither candidate raised the issue.
Gerald Herbert/AP
Federal Social Media Should Come With a Warning, Says U.S. Surgeon General
A surgeon general's warning label would alert users that “social media is associated with significant mental health harms in adolescents.”
Arianna Prothero
4 min read
Image of social media icons and warning label.
iStock + Education Week
Federal Classroom Tech Outpaces Research. Why That's a Problem
Experts call for better alignment between research and the classroom in Capitol Hill discussions.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022.
People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022. Experts called for investments in education research and development at a symposium at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on June 13.
Patrick Semansky/AP
Federal Opinion Federal Education Reform Has Largely Failed. Unfortunately, We Still Need It
Neither NCLB nor ESSA have lived up to their promise, but the problems calling for national action persist.
Jack Jennings
4 min read
Red, Blue, and Purple colors over a fine line etching of the Capitol building. Republicans and Democrats, Partisan Politicians.
Douglas Rissing/iStock
Load More ▼