What’s Behind the Political Criticisms of Social-Emotional Learning?

The Trump administration has expressed concern that social-emotional learning is being used to mask discrimination in schools.

While it once enjoyed bipartisan support from the government and was widely accepted by education professionals, SEL faced growing scrutiny during the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics claimed that SEL brought “divisive” subjects into classrooms and advocated for its removal. More recently, SEL has been associated with diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in schools.

Despite this pushback, advocates emphasize that SEL can be used in different ways, and some experts believe SEL may be difficult to eliminate entirely.

Here is a look at what SEL is, and what the Trump administration’s concerns could mean for its future in schools.