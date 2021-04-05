What the American Rescue Plan’s Means for Schools, Explained

The COVID-19 relief package signed by President Joe Biden in March can be used on anything from education technology to mental health services in order to help address the needs of students and educators.

It’s the third pandemic aid deal with money for K-12 education, and in the past year, Congress has provided schools nearly $200 billion in COVID-19 relief.

Here’s a breakdown of how schools can use the latest round of federal relief money, timelines and requirements, and what it all means for getting and keeping schools open.