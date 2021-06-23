U.S. Supreme Court Rules for Student on Regulation of Off-Campus Speech

The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a school district violated the First Amendment when it punished a student for her vulgar message on Snapchat expressing frustration about school.

The court ruled 8-1 that while public schools may have a special interest in regulating some off-campus student speech, the special interests offered by the school in this case were not sufficient to overcome Pennsylvania student Brandi Levi’s interest in free expression.

“It might be tempting to dismiss [Levy’s] words as unworthy of the robust First Amendment protections discussed herein,” Justice Stephen G. Breyer wrote for the court in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. “But sometimes it is necessary to protect the superfluous in order to preserve the necessary.”

Breyer went on to say that the court was not endorsing a sweeping ruling by a federal appeals court that the landmark 1969 high court speech decision in Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District categorically did not apply to off-campus speech.

“Unlike the [U.S. Court of Appeals for the] 3rd Circuit, we do not believe the special characteristics that give schools additional license to regulate student speech always disappear when a school regulates speech that takes place off campus,” Breyer said. “The school’s regulatory interests remain significant in some off-campus circumstances.”

These include, he said, “serious or severe bullying or harassment targeting particular individuals; threats aimed at teachers or other students; the failure to follow rules concerning lessons, the writing of papers, the use of computers, or participation in other online school activities; and breaches of school security devices, including material maintained within school computers.”

Still, the victory for Levy and student speech was not merely technical or limited to the facts of her case. Breyer spoke in soaring terms about the nation’s schools as “nurseries of democracy.”

“Thus, schools have a strong interest in ensuring that future generations understand the workings in practice of the well-known aphorism, ‘I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it,’” Breyer said.

His opinion was joined by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justices Samuel A. Alito Jr., Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Neil M. Gorsuch, Brett M. Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. Alito filed a lengthy concurring opinion, joined by Gorsuch.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the lone dissenter, saying that “schools historically could discipline students in circumstances like those presented here.”

And he suggest that schools should might “have more authority, not less, to discipline students who transmit speech through social media.”

“Because off-campus speech made through social media can be received on campus (and can spread rapidly to countless people), it often will have a greater proximate tendency to harm the school environment than will an off-campus in-person conversation,” Thomas said.

Levy, who is now in college, said that the decision had made her proud.

“The school went too far, and I’m glad that the Supreme Court agrees,” she said in a conference call Wednesday. “I was frustrated, I was 14 years old, and I expressed my frustration the way teenagers do today. Young people need to have the ability to express themselves without worrying about being punished when they get to school. I never could have imagined that one single snap would turn into a Supreme Court case, but I’m proud that my family and I advocated for the rights of millions of students.”

The 1,000-student Mahanoy Area School District also claimed a victory, saying in a statement that it felt vindicated by the fact that all nine justices rejected the broad 3rd Circuit rule that Tinker did not apply categorically to off-campus speech.

“The Supreme Court instead enumerated many examples of situations when school districts can regulate off-campus speech and made it clear that its list was not exclusive,” the district’s statement said. “So, although the court upheld the $1 judgment in favor of Ms. Levy, we are very pleased that the court agreed with our arguments about schools’ authority to address off-campus speech under a wide variety of situations.”

A vulgar Snapchat message sent from a convenience, then a federal case

The case involved a Pennsylvania student , Levy, who posted a profanity-laden social media message after she failed to make the varsity cheerleading team as a freshman at Mahanoy Area High School in 2017. Her message on Snapchat saying “f*** school,” “f*** cheer,” and “f*** everything” was posted from a convenience store on a Saturday and came to the attention of her coach, who suspended her from cheerleading for one year.

The Supreme Court was considering how off-campus speech, particularly social media, fits under the Tinker decision.

The Tinker ruling said students do not “shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate,” and upheld students who had worn black armbands in school to protest the Vietnam war. Schools could not discipline students for speech that did not substantially disrupt school, the court held.

In Levy’s case, a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit, in Philadelphia, ruled in 2020 that Tinker does not apply to “speech that is outside school-owned, -operated, or -supervised channels and that is not reasonably interpreted as bearing the school’s imprimatur.”

The Mahanoy school district argued that question of whether Tinker applies to off-campus speech has become especially important in the Internet era because “social media has made it far easier for students’ off-campus messages to instantly reach a wide audience of classmates and dominate the on-campus environment.”

The district also argued in a brief filed that Levy’s Snapchat message “expressed disdain and anger toward the school and cheer team and condemned her coaches’ decision-making about the varsity roster. She plainly targeted her speech at campus.”

The American Civil Liberties Union, which represented Levy, proposed a broad definition of the “school environment,” where school officials would retain authority to discipline student speech. The school environment would include all times when the school is responsible for the student, including on campus or its immediate environs during school hours, at a school-sponsored or -supervised event, on a school-sponsored website, while en route to or from school, or even from students’ own homes if they are engaged in school-sponsored remote learning or using a school laptop issued for school work.

At oral arguments in April , several justices sympathized with Levy and appeared hesitant to extend Tinker to off-campus student speech. But other justices appeared concerned about the breadth of the 3rd Circuit’s rule that Tinker categorically did apply to off-campus speech, and those justices seemed to want to ensure that schools could respond to threats and bullying that originated off campus.

