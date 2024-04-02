Oklahoma Supreme Court Weighs ‘Test Case’ Over the Nation’s First Religious Charter School
Law & Courts

Oklahoma Supreme Court Weighs ‘Test Case’ Over the Nation’s First Religious Charter School

By Mark Walsh — April 02, 2024 5 min read
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is pictured Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, during an interview in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, pictured in February, argued April 2 before the state supreme court against the nation's first religious charter school.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed a potentially groundbreaking case as it took up the state attorney general’s request that it undo a contract that would allow the first religious charter school in the nation to open this fall.

“This case is not about the exclusion of a religious entity from government aid, which would implicate the free exercise of religion,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond told the court during a compelling 90-minute argument session. “Rather, it is about the state creation of a religious school which unequivocally establishes religion. … St. Isidore has promised to be ‘Catholic in every way, Catholic in teaching, and Catholic in employment.’”

The St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which was sponsored by the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Diocese of Tulsa, was approved 3-2 last June by the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board. The contract is scheduled to become effective on July 1, with the virtual school expected to serve some 400 to 500 students in its first year and receiving some $2.5 million in state education aid.

The school has been challenged in several state and federal lawsuits. Drummond, a Republican, asked the state high court to bypass lower state courts and take up the legality of the arrangement, which it agreed to do.

Drummond stressed state constitutional and statutory provisions that bar government aid to “sectarian” institutions, and he said that public funding of St. Isidore “eviscerates the separation of church and state.”

The nine-member court appeared to recognize the significance of the case.

“Is this charter not the first in the nation, this religious charter?” Justice Noma Gurich asked.

“I believe it is the first school that would be a faith-based curriculum,” said Philip A. Sechler, a lawyer with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative legal organization representing the state virtual charter board in this case.

Vice Chief Justice Dustin P. Rowe asked Sechler, “We’re here today because the Catholic Church wants to operate a school and be publicly funded for its school, is that right?”

“It wants to participate in a program that, right now, 32 other groups are participating in,” Sechler said, in reference to the total number of charter schools, brick-and-mortar and virtual, authorized in Oklahoma.

Sechler emphasized arguments that a trilogy of recent U.S. Supreme Court cases require states to allow religious schools and entities to participate in neutral benefit programs. Under those decisions, the awarding of a charter to a religious participant would not offend the First Amendment’s prohibition against government establishment of religion, he said.

“Because St. Isidore does not present an establishment clause problem, it cannot be lawfully excluded from the charter school program,” Sechler said.

Supporters of religious charter look to a trio of recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions

Michael H. McGinley, a Washington-based lawyer, argued on behalf of St. Isidore. He said the Catholic dioceses in Oklahoma were not trying to create a “test case” with the proposal but were seeking to serve a need for Catholic families in the state who did not live close enough to a traditional parochial school, where some could use state-funded vouchers to cover much of the tuition.

He said the church gained the “confidence to apply” for the virtual charter by a December 2021 opinion by then-state Attorney General John M. O’Connor, also a Republican, that the U.S. Supreme Court would likely hold that the state’s bar on aid to sectarian institutions could not allow the exclusion of a religious applicant from the state’s charter school program.

That opinion rested on the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in 2017’s Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v. Comer, which said a church facility could not be excluded from a Missouri program for improving playgrounds; 2020’s Espinoza v. Montana Department of Revenue, which held that a state constitutional provision barring aid to religious schools discriminated against families seeking to benefit from a tax credit program for donations to tuition organizations; and 2022’s Carson v. Makin, which ruled that Maine’s exclusion of religious schools from a state tuition program for towns without public high schools violated the free exercise clause.

“Under Carson, it seems clear this is a public educational choice program that the state has decided to open its doors to … private organizations,” McGinley said. “When the state chooses to have a program that it opens to other people, it cannot exclude only the religious from that program. That’s a clear violation of the free exercise clause.”

Drummond said the O’Connor opinion, which he withdrew when he became attorney general in 2023, was “flawed in many respects” and had “assumed away” many of the difficult issues surrounding the legality of a religious charter school.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s three recent cases expanding the allowable uses of public funds at religious institutions all involved private entities and thus are not conclusive for the question before the Oklahoma high court, he said.

“Here we don’t have a private entity that is seeking a public benefit,” Drummond said in reference to St. Isidore. Now that it has signed a contract with the state virtual charter board, he said, “we have a public entity that is fully funded and controlled by the state.”

At least one justice asked questions that appeared sympathetic to St. Isidore. Justice Dana Kuehn asked whether traditional public schools may have “taken a stance against religion itself” by deciding to teach “against religion” or embrace nonbiblical values such as fluid gender identities.

But other members of the court seemed concerned about allowing the religious charter school to go forward. Some asked about whether applications would be forthcoming for an “atheist” charter school or from fringe religions.

“This case is about a Catholic school [that] wants to be fully Catholic funded by public funds,” Gurich said. “So where is the case for taxpayers in Oklahoma not to support the Catholic church, or the Baptist church, or the Episcopal church, or the atheists, or any other church? And why would the churches want to be subject to public control?”

Justice Yvonne Kauger said, “When the wall [of separation between church and state] comes down, it’s Katie bar the door.”

Sechler, the lawyer representing the state virtual charter board, said state requirements would still ensure that only schools providing a quality education would be approved.

“I don’t think, to the extent your honor is arguing the floodgates are open, we’re going to have all these crazy groups applying to be a school,” he said.

“They wouldn’t even be crazy groups, necessarily, it would be every established religion, if they meet the qualifications, and that’s not hard to do,” Kauger said.

The court took the case under advisement and presumably will rule before the St. Isidore contract is set to take effect in July.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Thu., April 04, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Education Webinar Developing and Executing Impactful Research Campaigns to Fuel Your Ed Marketing Strategy 
Develop impactful research campaigns to fuel your marketing. Join the EdWeek Research Center for a webinar with actionable take-aways for companies who sell to K-12 districts.
Register
Wed., April 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Privacy & Security Webinar Navigating Cybersecurity: Securing District Documents and Data
Learn how K-12 districts are addressing the challenges of maintaining a secure tech environment, managing documents and data, automating critical processes, and doing it all with limited resources.
Content provided by Softdocs
Register
Thu., April 11, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession K-12 Essentials Forum Turn the Tide on Teacher Morale
What can leaders and teachers do to turn the tide of low morale and dissatisfaction? Join this free event to learn more!
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Oklahoma Nonbinary Student's Death Shines a Light on Families' Legal Recourse for Bullying
Students facing bullying and harassment from their peers face legal roadblocks in suing districts, but settlements appear to be on the rise
Mark Walsh
11 min read
A photograph of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teenager who died a day after a fight in a high school bathroom, is projected during a candlelight service at Point A Gallery, on Feb. 24, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Federal officials will investigate the Oklahoma school district where Benedict died, according to a letter sent by the U.S. Department of Education on March 1, 2024.
A photograph of Nex Benedict, a nonbinary teenager who died a day after a fight in a high school restroom, is projected during a candlelight service at Point A Gallery, on Feb. 24, 2024, in Oklahoma City. Federal officials will investigate the Oklahoma school district where Benedict died, according to a letter sent by the U.S. Department of Education on March 1, 2024.
Nate Billings/The Oklahoman via AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court Declines Case on Selective High School Aiming to Boost Racial Diversity
Some advocates saw the K-12 case as the logical next step after last year's decision against affirmative action in college admissions
Mark Walsh
7 min read
Rising seniors at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology gather on the campus in Alexandria, Va., Aug. 10, 2020. From left in front are, Dinan Elsyad, Sean Nguyen, and Tiffany Ji. From left at rear are Jordan Lee and Shibli Nomani. A federal appeals court’s ruling in May 2023 about the admissions policy at the elite public high school in Virginia may provide a vehicle for the U.S. Supreme Court to flesh out the intended scope of its ruling Thursday, June 29, 2023, banning affirmative action in college admissions.
A group of rising seniors at the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology gather on the campus in Alexandria, Va., in August 2020. From left in front are, Dinan Elsyad, Sean Nguyen, and Tiffany Ji. From left at rear are Jordan Lee and Shibli Nomani. The U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 20 declined to hear a challenge to an admissions plan for the selective high school that was facially race neutral but designed to boost the enrollment of Black and Hispanic students.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Law & Courts School District Lawsuits Against Social Media Companies Are Piling Up
More than 200 school districts are now suing the major social media companies over the youth mental health crisis.
Arianna Prothero
7 min read
A close up of a statue of the blindfolded lady justice against a light blue background with a ghosted image of a hands holding a cellphone with Facebook "Like" and "Love" icons hovering above it.
iStock/Getty
Law & Courts In 1974, the Supreme Court Recognized English Learners' Rights. The Story Behind That Case
The Lau v. Nichols ruling said students have a right to a "meaningful opportunity" to participate in school, but its legacy is complex.
Mark Walsh
12 min read
Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court William O. Douglas is shown in an undated photo.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas, shown in an undated photo, wrote the opinion in <i>Lau</i> v. <i>Nichols</i>, the 1974 decision holding that the San Francisco school system had denied Chinese-speaking schoolchildren a meaningful opportunity to participate in their education.
AP
Load More ▼