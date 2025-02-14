Trump Picks Long-Serving State Chief With Bipartisan Fans for Top Ed. Dept. Role
Federal

Trump Picks Long-Serving State Chief With Bipartisan Fans for Top Ed. Dept. Role

By Alyson Klein — February 14, 2025 5 min read
North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler announces the gathering of a task force to look into future options the state has for the assessment of students during a press conference May 8, 2015, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D.
North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler announces the gathering of a task force to look into future options the state has for the assessment of students during a press conference May 8, 2015, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. President Donald Trump has tapped Baesler to serve as assistant secretary of elementary and secondary education.
Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

President Donald Trump has tapped North Dakota’s Kirsten Baesler—a former school leader and technology integration coach and the nation’s longest-serving state superintendent, with a record of working across the political aisle—to a key post overseeing K-12 policy at the U.S. Department of Education.

If confirmed by the U.S. Senate as assistant secretary of elementary and secondary education, Baesler would be one of two nationally respected officials from the state chief ranks to serve in the department during Trump’s second term. She would join Penny Schwinn, who led schools in Tennessee and has been nominated to the post of deputy secretary.

Baesler’s would-be boss, Linda McMahon, a former wrestling executive and head of the federal small business administration, had her confirmation hearing this week. Schwinn and Baesler will also need Senate signoff and may have confirmation hearings of their own.

The longest-serving current state education chief, Baesler was first elected to her nonpartisan post in 2012. She’s worked as president of the bipartisan Council of Chief State School Officers and has cultivated deep relationships with state education leaders around the country as well as district leaders in her home state.

“Superintendent Baesler is an educator who has to work with politics. She’s not a politician who has to work with educators, and that’s really important to our field,” said Cory Steiner, superintendent of the Northern Cass district in North Dakota. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a Republican or a Democrat or even where they are within their own political party. If you’re for kids, she’ll find a way to work with you.”

Washington state Superintendent Chris Reykdal described Baesler similarly.

“Kirsten is a dynamic leader who has a track record of thinking outside the box and always pushing for progress,” Reykdal, whose elected position is nonpartisan but who previously served as a Democrat in Washington’s state legislature, said in an email. “She deeply respects the unique role of state education agencies in each of the states. Her voice, experience, and viewpoint are a needed addition to the U.S. Department of Education.”

‘Everyone in the state has her cellphone number’

In North Dakota, Baesler has championed legislation that helped position her state as a national leader in competency-based education, including measures allowing the state department of education to waive districts’ seat-time requirements and enable students to get credit for out-of-school experiences, such as work-based learning.

And she’s positioned North Dakota as a leader in computer science education. The state was the first to require students to take either cybersecurity or computer science to graduate. She’s pushed for every school in the state—from the elementary level up through high school—to offer some instruction in both computer science and cybersecurity.

See Also

Senior Brings Rain Demaray works on a computer during a Senior Seminar Class at New Town High School. The course is aimed at having seniors become Choice Ready, a North Dakota state initiative.
North Dakota adopted computer science and cybersecurity standards in 2019. Students must study either cybersecurity or computer science to graduate.
Kristina Barker for Education Week
Curriculum Should Cybersecurity Be a Graduation Requirement? This State Thinks So
Alyson Klein, April 17, 2023
3 min read

She’s also known for her accessibility and for reaching out extensively to district leaders, parents, and students, said Aimee Copas, the executive director of the North Dakota Council of Education Leaders, which represents district superintendents in the Peace Garden State.

“Everyone in the state has her cellphone number,” Copas said. “She’s very, very easy to work with at every level.”

More recently, Baesler’s pragmatic and non-ideological approach has been a political liability in deep red North Dakota.

During her re-election bid last year, she sought and lost the North Dakota Republican Party’s endorsement, which she had secured in previous years. A homeschooling advocate who wanted to require that schools teach the Ten Commandments won it instead, but he did not draw enough votes to make it through the primary election. Baesler won reelection in November with 57 percent of the vote.

Baesler cited a changed political climate on K-12 as a reason for the GOP’s lack of support.

“Over the past 12 years, I’ve seen a significant shift from our voters in superintendents’ [elections] being really deeply focused on the technical expertise of who this leader should be,” Baesler told Education Week last year. “Now it has moved to a different arena … the social wars that are consuming much of the conversation our nation is having around education.”

See Also

North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler announces the gathering of a task force to look into future options the state has for the assessment of students during a press conference May 8, 2015, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D.
North Dakota Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler announces the gathering of a task force to look into future options for student assessment during a press conference May 8, 2015, in Bismarck, N.D. Baesler, the nation's longest-serving state schools chief, is running for a fourth term, facing opponents with no experience serving in public schools.
Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP
States The Surprising Contenders for State Superintendent Offices This Year
Libby Stanford, June 17, 2024
8 min read

Not a ‘top-down type of leader’

Trump—who campaigned on getting rid of the U.S. Department of Education—has already taken steps to hobble the agency. Earlier this week, the Department of Government Efficiency—an office led with little transparency by billionaire Elon Musk—canceled scores of Education Department contracts, including for many long-standing research-based services such as the What Works Clearinghouse.

Dozens of employees have been placed on administrative leave in recent weeks as the administration has tried to rid federal agencies of their diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. And an executive order is reportedly in the works that will seek to kick off the dismantling of the 45-year-old agency.

Those actions may seem at odds with Trump’s decision to place experienced educators like Baesler and Schwinn in key roles.

But those choices aren’t surprising to Copas, who sees Trump’s push for local control of K-12 as compatible with Baesler’s approach to her job as North Dakota’s top education official.

“She doesn’t like to be a very top-down type of leader,” Copas said.

In fact, Baesler penned an opinion piece that ran in the GOP-leaning Washington Times in December, outlining how her work cutting 20 percent of staff at North Dakota’s department of public instruction and moving mental health services to another state agency could serve as a blueprint for what the Trump administration wants to accomplish at the federal level.

She suggested, for instance, shifting civil rights investigations to the Department of Justice and student lending to the Treasury Department—suggestions also made in the conservative policy agenda Project 2025.

Whatever happens politically, Steiner sees Baesler’s potential ascension to a top Washington policy post as a step toward redirecting the national K-12 conversation to students’ needs.

“This is an opportunity to take the narrative on education in this country and take it back to where it should be, which is to be centered around learners,” he said.

Alyson Klein
Assistant Editor Education Week
Alyson Klein is an assistant editor for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Department of Education Personnel State Superintendents North Dakota

Events

Wed., February 19, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Professional Development Webinar Inside PLCs: Proven Strategies from K-12 Leaders
Join an expert panel to explore strategies for building collaborative PLCs, overcoming common challenges, and using data effectively.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., February 25, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Making Science Stick: The Engaging Power of Hands-On Learning
How can you make science class the highlight of your students’ day while
achieving learning outcomes? Find out in this session.
Content provided by LEGO Education
Register
Thu., February 27, 2025, 12:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. ET
Teaching Profession Key Insights to Elevate and Inspire Today’s Teachers
Join this free half day virtual event to energize your teaching and cultivate a positive learning experience for students.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Trump’s 4th Week: Musk’s Team Pushes Ed. Dept. Cuts as McMahon Faces Senators
Linda McMahon appeared before U.S. senators, answering for an already turbulent time at the Education Department before she's taken charge.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
A shouting protester is removed from the hearing room as Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, testifies during her Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, on Feb. 13, 2025. A shouting protester is removed from the hearing room as Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, testifies during her Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, February 13, 2025. (Graeme Sloan for Education Week)
A shouting protester is removed from the hearing room as Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, testifies during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 13, 2025.
Graeme Sloan for Education Week
Federal Opinion Education Research Is in the Trump Administration's Cross Hairs
DOGE took a "chainsaw" to the Ed. Dept's grant programs. Morgan Polikoff has four suggestions for his research colleagues.
Larry Ferlazzo
5 min read
Conceptual illustration of classroom conversations and fragmented education elements coming together to form a cohesive picture of a book of classroom knowledge.
Sonia Pulido for Education Week
Federal Vaccine Skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is Sworn in as Trump’s Health Chief
Kennedy, who has called for public health agencies to focus on chronic diseases, was sworn in after a close Senate vote.
The Associated Press
3 min read
Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch swears in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services Secretary as Kennedy's wife Cheryl Hines holds the Bible in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch swears in Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services Secretary as Kennedy's wife Cheryl Hines holds the Bible in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 13, 2025, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal 5 Key Takeaways From Linda McMahon's Confirmation Hearing
President Trump's education secretary nominee pledged to maintain school funding even as she works to end the U.S. Department of Education.
Brooke Schultz
6 min read
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, arrives for her Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, arrives for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Feb. 13, 2025.
Graeme Sloan for Education Week
Load More ▼