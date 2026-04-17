The K-12 Issues That Top Governors’ Agendas

The nation’s governors want K-12 schools to reshape their work to better align with workforce needs, improve the youngest learners’ education, and hire and retain talented teachers—all while setting and maintaining high standards for academic achievement.

Thosekey themes emerged from governors’ 2026 state of the state addresses, according to an analysis by the Education Commission of the States , an organization that tracks state-level trends in education policy.

ECS reviewed addresses delivered by governors of 42 states, American Samoa, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands before March 31.

Here are five key trends.



1. A call for focus on foundational academic skills

At least 35 governors mentioned K-12 achievement or academic supports in their addresses, ECS found—making 2026 the first year academics emerged as the most frequently mentioned education priority since the organization started its annual analysis in 2005.

The issue: Policymakers, educators, and parents are concerned about declining trends in students’ achievement as measured by tests like the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

A push for evidence-based reading instruction has led to ongoing state-level reforms in how schools teach foundational reading skills , like phonics. Building on the success of the “science of reading” movement, some have called for similar state policy shifts related to math instruction.

What governors said: Many governors—including those in Delaware, Iowa, and Michigan—promoted a continued focus on early literacy through grants to improve teacher training in the subject, requirements for individualized plans for students who have not mastered key concepts, and intensive tutoring plans.

New Hampshire Gov. Kelly Ayotte, a Republican, directed her state’s education commissioner to review schools with the highest numbers of students reading at grade level and identify best practices that could be used statewide.

“Low reading scores are a challenge here and across our country, and I believe a smart first step for us in addressing this is to dig into our districts that are standouts and ask what are they doing differently?” she said in a Feb. 5 address. “What can we learn and apply from their example? How can we help all our schools raise the bar for reading?”

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat, praised the state’s creation of literacy and numeracy plans that include research-based recommendations for instruction and teacher preparation.

“As the daughter of a long-time public school teacher and as someone who raised five daughters who went to public schools in Maine, it is important to me that every child acquires math and reading skills to set themselves up for success,” she said in her Jan. 27 address.

2. A call for new spending priorities

At least 32 governors addressed K-12 funding in their speeches, the ECS analysis found.

The issue: District leaders face increased financial uncertainty fueled by inflation, enrollment declines, unpredictable shifts in federal K-12 spending, and the costs of meeting students’ needs in areas like special education and tutoring. At the same time, many fear changes in federal law related to programs like Medicaid will force states to shift their spending priorities to cover more of the cost, leading to potential cuts in K-12 spending.

Some states have pushed for more flexibility in how they spend federal grants as the U.S. Department of Education considers waiving some requirements of the Every Student Succeeds Act , the nation’s primary education law, in an effort to “send education back to the states.”

What governors said: Governors called for budget increases to fund targeted programs, like tutoring and community schools. Others praised their state’s ability to maintain overall K-12 funding levels, even amid budget shortfalls.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, said in a Jan. 15 address that her budget would “fully fund” public schools for the seventh consecutive year. She also vowed to “reject any attempt, no matter what it looks like, to reroute public taxpayer dollars to private schools.” (On April 6, Kelly vetoed a bill that would opt her state into a new federal school choice program and Republican legislators later overrode that veto.)

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, a Republican, called for changes to the state’s school funding model in his Jan. 13 address. Under an executive order, a school funding modernization task force will make recommendations in December related to sustainable funding, performance-based incentives for schools, local spending flexibility, and support for non-traditional public education models, like online charter schools.

“Although funding education is a top priority for me, the current formula simply does not work,” Kehoe said.

3. Efforts for collaboration between K-12, employers to meet workforce needs

At least 31 governors stressed efforts to build apprenticeships, workforce training, and career and technical education, ECS found.

The issue: Amid rapid shifts in the economy fueled by the evolution of artificial intelligence, educators and policymakers have called for better alignment between schools and employers to prepare students for emerging jobs and those that might not even exist yet.

Districts have taken on that challenge by establishing new career pathways programs that align students’ coursework with industries like health care and agriculture, helping students explore careers in earlier grades, and working with employers to provide on-the-job learning experiences.

What governors said: Governors highlighted increased funding for career-technical education and increased enrollment in youth apprenticeship programs, which allow students to learn job skills while earning academic credits.

Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, a Democrat, proposed a $50 million bond to build and upgrade CTE classrooms across the state.

“Since the start of my administration, Rhode Island has added nearly 100 new career and technical education programs, with enrollment increasing by nearly 3,000 students,” McKee said in a Jan. 13 address.

Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, a Republican, praised the state’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education initiative, through which districts pilot creative approaches in areas like career pathways and personalized learning. He highlighted students who’d learned skills in welding, drafting, and taxidermy alongside their core academic coursework.

4. Meeting the learning and development needs of young children.

At least 26 governors mentioned early-childhood education and child care in their addresses, ECS found.

The issue: Educators say strong prekindergarten programs help families identify and address developmental concerns early and better prepare children for K-12 classrooms. Meanwhile, advocates have sounded the alarm that a lack of affordable child care options have strained families.

What governors said: Governors celebrated efforts to expand preschool access in public schools and acknowledged the high cost of child care.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, a Republican, called on lawmakers to explore ways to increase child care funding. Braun proposed an additional $200 million for state child care vouchers this week . Some providers said funding freezes made last year had already forced hundreds of programs to close their doors, TV news station WANE reported.

“If we’re going to grow our economy and help Hoosiers get better jobs, we need to make child care more affordable and available,” Braun said in a Jan. 14 address.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, highlighted her plan to provide universal pre-K for all 4-year-olds by 2028.

“This year, we’ll also pilot community-wide child care to provide year-round, full-day, affordable care for newborns to 3-year-olds,” she said in Jan. 13 remarks.

5. Efforts to hire and retain educators.

At least 23 governors mentioned teacher recruitment, retention, and compensation, ECS found.

The issue: Education leaders say efforts to turn around schools and improve academic achievement are hampered by uneven teacher morale and workforce shortages in high-need fields, like special education.

A spring 2025 survey conducted by the EdWeek Research Center on behalf of Allovue, a K-12 education finance company, asked teachers what they would consider a fair salary for the work they do. The median response was $85,000, compared to an actual median salary of $68,000 among respondents.

What governors said: Governors praised state efforts to increase minimum teacher salaries, shore up teacher retirement plans, and build alternative pathways to the classroom through teacher apprenticeships and other on-the-job preparation models.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, praised school districts for opening up dedicated housing for educators in high-cost-of-living areas. He highlighted a program that allows school districts to more easily build housing on unused land.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, praised a portion of the state’s education budget dedicated to increasing teacher salaries and said his state now has the highest minimum teacher salaries in the region.