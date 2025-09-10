Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Block Transgender Boy From Male Restrooms at School
Law & Courts

Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Block Transgender Boy From Male Restrooms at School

By Mark Walsh — September 10, 2025 2 min read
The Supreme Court building is seen on April 30, 2025, in Washington.
The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen on April 30, 2025, in Washington. The high court recently declined to pause a ruling allowing a South Carolina transgender student to use restrooms consistent with his gender identity.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Supreme Court late Wednesday denied a request by South Carolina to pause a federal appeals court injunction allowing a 9th grade transgender boy to use school restrooms consistent with his gender identity while he challenges a state ban restricting that right.

Over the dissent of three justices in South Carolina v. Doe, the court said in a brief order that the denial was “not a ruling on the merits of the legal issues presented in the litigation. Rather, it is based on the standards applicable for obtaining emergency relief from this court.”

The court’s action comes amid a growing national debate over transgender rights in schools and at a time when the Supreme Court is receiving more appeals over issues such as gender-support plans for students who are gender-transitioning. In its new term that begins next month, the court will hear arguments in two cases involving transgender students’ participation in girls’ and women’s athletics.

The three dissenters in the South Carolina case were justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., and Neil M. Gorsuch.

They did not write an opinion, but twice last term, Alito wrote dissents, joined by Thomas, when the court declined to take up cases involving a school district’s gender-identity support policies and a student who was barred by his school from wearing a T-shirt with the message, “There are only two genders.”

In each, Alito said the cases presented issues of “great importance” for the nation’s schools and students.

A student’s challenge to a state budget provision

The South Carolina case involves a 9th grader identified as John Doe of the Berkeley County school district, who challenged a 2024 state budget measure requiring students to use restrooms based on their sex assigned at birth. The measure was renewed in June for the 2025-26 state budget.

The student argued the measure conflicts with a prevailing precedent of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th Circuit, in Richmond, Va., which held in 2020 that schools must allow transgender students to use restrooms consistent with their gender identity under Title IX—the federal law banning sex discrimination in schools—and the 14th Amendment’s equal-protection clause. That 2020 decision stemmed from the case of Gavin Grimm, a transgender student who sued his Virginia school district in the mid-2010s.

In August, a 4th Circuit panel granted a preliminary injunction blocking the South Carolina ban, ruling that Doe was likely to succeed on the merits of his case and that “Grimm remains the law of this circuit.”

South Carolina went to the high court with an emergency request to pause the injunction and keep Doe out of boys’ restrooms.

The state said “Grimm was wrongly decided and should (and may soon) be overturned,” and that the school district was in “a rock and a hard place” between the 4th Circuit precedent and the Trump administration’s interpretation of Title IX requiring school districts to make students use restrooms matching their sex assigned at birth.

Indiana and 23 other Republican-led states filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting South Carolina.

Lawyers for Doe told the high court in a brief that, among other reasons, the injunction “applies only to one student at one school” and “no student has ever complained about sharing a boys’ restroom with John.”

A Supreme Court decision to pause the injunction would “irreparably harm John, … whose education and well-being depend on his ability to use boys’ restrooms,” Doe’s brief said.

Mark Walsh
Contributing Writer Education Week
Mark Walsh covers education law and the U.S. Supreme Court for Education Week.

Events

Wed., September 24, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
College & Workforce Readiness Webinar How Are We Preparing Students for Evolving Career Paths?
Are you preparing students with the right skills? Join our webinar to learn how to foster adaptability & future-proof their careers.
Content provided by International Baccalaureate
Register
Tue., September 30, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Beyond the Hire: Building a Culture Where Teachers Stay
Retention starts before day one. Learn how to build a culture that keeps great educators engaged & committed long-term.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Wed., September 17, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Jefferson County Leads the Way in Student Attendance
Hear how PowerSchool Attendance Intervention gave Jefferson County insight into attendance patterns, improved documentation, and more.
Content provided by PowerSchool
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Schools Sue Trump, But It's Getting Harder for Them to Recoup Money
Judges have recently ruled against districts as they challenge Ed. Dept. funding cuts and threats in court.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
Vector illustration of a man in a suit with flashlight looking into hole in the shape of a dollar sign.
DigitalVision Vectors
Law & Courts School Board Sues Trump Admin. to Defend Transgender Student Policy
The lawsuit challenges the Ed. Dept.'s finding that the district violated Title IX.
Brooke Schultz
3 min read
A sign for a newly-constructed gender neutral bathroom is seen at Shawnee Mission East High School on June 16, 2023, in Prairie Village, Kan.
A sign for a newly-constructed gender neutral bathroom is seen at Shawnee Mission East High School on June 16, 2023, in Prairie Village, Kan. The Trump administration's finding that a northern Virginia school district violated Title IX by allowing students to use restrooms consistent with their gender identity is the subject of a new lawsuit.
Charlie Riedel/AP
Law & Courts Judge Blocks Texas Law Requiring Ten Commandments in Schools
A federal district judge ruled that the Texas law requiring Ten Commandments displays is schools likely violates the First Amendment.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Jackson County High School in Kentucky posts the Ten Commandments in the front hall of the school, shown here in 2000, and in every classroom, on June 25, 2025. A group of North Texas reverends filed a federal lawsuit this week to challenge a new state law that would require posting the Ten Commandments in each public school classroom.
The Ten Commandments is seen on display at Jackson County High School in Kentucky in 2000. On Aug. 20, 2025, a federal judge blocked—in 11 school districts for now—a Texas state law requiring similar displays. Similar state laws in Arkansas and Louisiana have also been halted recently in at least part of each state.
<a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/search/2/image?artistexact=Lexington%20Herald-Leader">Lexington Herald-Leader</a>/Getty Images
Law & Courts Judge Tells Trump Admin. to Restore Some Education Research Programs
The federal judge found the termination of contracts for the Comprehensive Centers and Regional Educational Laboratories was illegal.
Matthew Stone
5 min read
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington.
President Donald Trump, right, speaks during a news conference with Elon Musk in the Oval Office of the White House on Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. Under Musk's leadership, the Department of Government Efficiency spearheaded the abrupt cancellation of dozens of Education Department contracts, including those for the Comprehensive Centers and Regional Educational Laboratories, which a judge found to be illegal.
Evan Vucci/AP
Load More ▼