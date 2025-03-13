States Sue Trump Over Education Department Firings
States

The lawsuit comes from 21 Democratic attorneys general. A department spokesperson said the cuts “will not directly impact students and families.”
By Brooke Schultz — March 13, 2025 4 min read
A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education, which were ordered closed for the day for what officials described as security reasons amid large-scale layoffs, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington.
A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington. The department this week announced it was shedding half its staff. Twenty-one states have sued over the mass layoff.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
The U.S. Department of Education’s massive firing of staff is an illegal overreach of the Trump administration’s authority because the move seeks to incapacitate the agency, argues a lawsuit filed Thursday by nearly two dozen Democratic attorneys general.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts by 21 Democratic attorneys general from across the nation, asks a judge to halt the Education Department’s effort to halve its staff, a move that the attorneys argue is “causing immense damage” to state education systems.

The filing comes just days after the Education Department announced it would shrink its staff of more than 4,000 employees to fewer than 2,200. Education Secretary Linda McMahon confirmed in a Fox News interview Tuesday night that the reduction-in-force was a “first step” toward ultimately abolishing the department.

See Also

The exterior of the Department of Education Building in Washington, DC on Thursday, December 14, 2017.
The exterior of the Department of Education building in Washington on Thursday, December 14, 2017. The department's Washington office and regional offices will be closed on Wednesday for "security reasons," according to an email sent to staff members.
Swikar Patel/Education Week
Federal Ed. Dept. Will Shed Nearly Half Its Staff in Massive Reduction Under Trump
Brooke Schultz & Matthew Stone, March 11, 2025
6 min read

The department’s elimination has been a long-standing campaign promise from President Donald Trump, who has been weighing an executive order to direct McMahon to prepare the department for closure. But shuttering the agency is an act that requires congressional approval.

The attorneys general argue that the massive reduction is “so severe and extreme” that it prevents the department from carrying out its congressionally mandated functions. As a result, it goes beyond the president’s authority, they argue.

“The RIF is part and parcel of President Trump’s and Secretary McMahon’s opposition to the Department of Education’s entire existence,” the lawsuit says.

Madi Biedermann, a department spokesperson, said in a statement that the reduction in force was “implemented carefully and in compliance with all applicable regulations and law.”

She added that no employees were terminated who work on programs for student loans, formula and grant programs, and student with disabilities, and the office for civil rights will continue fulfilling its role.

“They are strategic, internal-facing cuts that will not directly impact students and families,” Biedermann said.

The attorneys general suing represent Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and Wisconsin.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, right, and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, left, speak during a news conference outside Manhattan federal court, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in New York.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, right, and Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, left, speak during a news conference outside Manhattan federal court on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in New York. James is leading a lawsuit challenging the mass layoffs at the U.S. Department of Education. Tong and 19 other Democratic attorneys general are also involved in the suit.
Yuki Iwamura/AP

Nothing allows the president to ‘gut an agency such that it can no longer meet its statutory obligations,’ lawyers argue

The Education Department, since it was created by Congress in 1979, touches nearly every level of the nation’s education system—from early education through higher education. It is the smallest Cabinet agency by employee headcount, overseeing a budget of approximately $80 billion. It distributes funding to schools, with its two largest funding streams supporting low-income students and students with disabilities, totaling roughly $34 billion. It manages more than $1.6 trillion in federal student loans from 45 million borrowers, as of 2024.

Beyond its financial charge, the department collects data, disseminates research, and investigates discrimination in schools and universities.

See Also

Chloe Kienzle of Arlington, Va., holds a sign as she stands outside the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Eduction, which were ordered closed for the day for what officials described as security reasons amid large-scale layoffs, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington.
Chloe Kienzle of Arlington, Va., holds a sign as she stands outside the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Washington. The department this week said it was cutting nearly half its staff.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Federal Civil Rights, Research, and More: What’s Hit Hardest by Massive Ed. Dept. Cuts
Brooke Schultz, Mark Lieberman, Sarah Schwartz, Ileana Najarro & Matthew Stone, March 12, 2025
17 min read

Under the reduction in force, employees will be placed on leave beginning March 21, and will receive pay until early June. The firings disproportionately affected the department’s office for civil rights, its research arm, and its financial aid office—which is the largest by headcount.

The mass firings come as the department has already diminished its staff through a series of buyout offers and by firing probationary employees who didn’t yet have full civil servant protections. (A federal judge deemed the probationary firings unlawful, and ordered those employees be reinstated at six other federal agencies Thursday).

The attorneys general argue that the reduction in force violates the separation of powers, alleging that the president and McMahon are hurting the agency’s ability to fulfill its statutorily mandated responsibilities.

“Congress has granted the Secretary of Education limited discretion to reallocate functions within the Department, but that authority is modest, and in no way includes the power to eliminate statutorily-created functions,” the lawsuit argues.

Already, the cuts have caused system breakdowns and unresponsive administrators, the lawsuit argues. Losses of or delays in funding could harm funding to pay teacher salaries, curtail professional development for educators, and pause services for students with disabilities, the lawsuit argues.

Abolishing the department has been a perennial cause for Republicans.

Though Trump proposed its elimination in his first term, and his secretary of education at the time sought to consolidate offices within her limited authority, the effort did not pick up much steam. But the president’s administration has set an aggressive pace in his second term, and since he returned to the White House on Jan. 20, the Education Department has been a focus of the administration’s aggressive cost-cutting.

Dismantling the department is part of Project 2025, a 900-page conservative public policy agenda. Its authors have joined Trump’s administration, and Trump has already acted on several of its policy pieces.

During her confirmation hearing, McMahon echoed some of its outline for where to move key department functions if the agency were eliminated. She agreed shutting down the department would require Congress, and vowed to lawmakers that funding would not be touched if the agency were eliminated.

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.

Read Next

States Does Title IX Exclude Trans Girls? A State's Defiance of Trump Could Produce an Answer
Maine is the subject of three federal probes after its governor told Trump, "we'll see you in court," over transgender athletes.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address, Jan. 30, 2024, at the State House in Augusta, Maine.
Maine Gov. Janet Mills delivers her State of the State address on Jan. 30, 2024, in Augusta, Maine. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services found Maine had violated Title IX just four days after Mills told President Donald Trump that she would see him in court over the state's refusal to comply with an executive order seeking to bar transgender girls from girls' sports.
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
States Proof of Legal Status to Enroll in an Oklahoma School? It's Complicated
Public schools don’t track the number of undocumented students enrolled due to a 1982 U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers a question while taking part in a panel discussion during a Republican Governors Association conference, Nov. 16, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. The governor recently opposed a rule from the state's superintendent of public instruction requiring proof of citizenship in school enrollment.
Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP
States Opinion Voters Have a Message for Lawmakers About Education: Stop the Blame
Education policy can feel more partisan than ever, but there are a few things most voters agree on.
Bob Wise & Javaid Siddiqi
5 min read
Bipartisan concept of parties joining together in action.
Collage with iStock/Getty
States Oklahoma Takes Step to Require Parents to Provide Schools Proof of Citizenship
Leaders in at least three states have made efforts to collect data on undocumented students, or outright ban them.
Ileana Najarro
4 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla. On Jan. 28, the state board unanimously approved a proposed rule to require schools to collect students' immigration status information.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World via AP
