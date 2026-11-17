A group of Republican senators has unveiled a spending package that preserves virtually all current federal funding for education for the 2027-28 school year—setting up the next phase of a budget battle that could be resolved within the next month or stretch into the new year.

The Republican-led Senate appropriations committee on Monday night released an education spending proposal that would keep level, year-over-year investments in key K-12 formula programs like Title I for low-income students and Title III for English learners. Funding would increase slightly for special education services, career-technical education programs, rural schools, and Head Start early-childhood centers. Virtually all existing competitive education grant programs would continue, with most maintaining their current funding levels or fluctuating slightly.

The new federal fiscal year started Oct. 1, but spending is currently frozen at last year’s levels until Dec. 11 —at which point Congress has to either finalize fiscal 2027 spending levels or extend the deadline even further. Without a deal, federal agencies without a finalized budget would have to shut down, as they did for 43 days last fall .

For education, the budget process will entail reconciling major differences between the Senate appropriations bill and the one House Republicans advanced this summer . That House bill proposed to cut more than $1 billion in annual Title I funding, eliminate more than a dozen competitive education grant programs, and zero out federal investment in English-learner services.

Many Democrats in Congress would prefer to wait on finalizing fiscal 2027 appropriations until the new year, when they’ll assume sizable majorities in both chambers . The Democratic senator who’s poised to oversee appropriations next year, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington state, told Politico last week she wants a stopgap funding measure, or continuing resolution, that preserves current funding until the new Democratic Congress takes over.

In a statement Monday, Murray signaled significant concerns about the budget bill from her Republican colleagues.

“Democrats cannot accept a topline agreement that delivers a windfall for defense contractors and crumbs for everyone else, so I am going to keep working with my colleagues to reset these backward funding priorities and do everything we can to negotiate final funding bills that actually meet this moment,” wrote Murray, who currently serves as ranking Democratic member on the Senate appropriations committee.

On the other hand, the flurry of Senate spending bills that has emerged in recent weeks suggests lawmakers are serious about finishing the appropriations process soon, said Jared Bass, executive director of the Committee for Education Funding, a nonprofit advocacy coalition.

The fact that the Senate bill doesn’t foreshadow major changes for education “puts an end-of-year agreement more in reach,” Bass said. “Not to say a CR won’t happen or can’t happen, but I do think that this shows forward progress in those conversations about an end-of-year deal.”

One major sticking point that goes unaddressed in the Senate legislation is the slew of grant rule changes the White House Office of Management and Budget and numerous federal agencies advanced earlier this year. OMB wants to give political appointees more control over the grantmaking process and restrict grantees from spending that doesn’t align with Trump administration policy positions.

Congress blocked OMB from implementing its new rules until at least Dec. 11 ; the Senate appropriations bill doesn’t appear to extend that hold, and it doesn’t block the Education Department from implementing its own, pending set of grant rule changes .

“If this package or something largely similar were to pass, we would have funding as districts have experienced in the prior year,” said Julia Martin, director of policy and government affairs for the Bruman Group, an education law firm that represents states and school districts. “But because it would allow those changes in regulations to go into place, that would be the big shift for districts and states: [figuring out] how to integrate those changes into their own regulations and practices.”

Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the Senate bill covering education, labor, and health, as well as its accompanying explanatory report .



Funding levels fluctuate a bit, but no major changes

Senate appropriators aren’t proposing any substantial new education investments. They also haven’t eliminated any existing education programs.

That means level funding for several programs House Republicans want to zero out entirely : Title III formula funds for English-learner services ($890 million); State Assessment grants ($380 million); and competitive grants for programs like Full-Service Community Schools, which provide social services to families ($150 million), Comprehensive Centers, which provide technical assistance to states and schools ($50 million), and Javits Gifted and Talented ($16.5 million).

See Also Open image caption Close image caption A worker walks amid the Hall of Columns in the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, on Oct. 4, 2023. A U.S. House subcommittee has released a budget bill that includes billions of dollars in education cuts. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Education Funding House GOP Endorses Education Cuts as Talks on Trump's Budget Begin Remove Save to favorites

For a few programs, Senate appropriators want to add a bit more money than in recent years.

The bill includes a $50 million year-over-year increase for Head Start programs, and a $10 million increase for Perkins CTE formula grants. Formula programs for under-resourced rural schools and before- and-after-school programs would each gain $5 million year over year. Competitive grant programs supporting statewide literacy initiatives and higher-education pathways for low-income K-12 students would also see a $5 million boost apiece.

The committee’s bill summary text touts a $50 million year-over-year increase for Individuals with Disabilities Education Act formula and competitive grants for special education. But there’s a caveat: It doesn’t mention that the Education Department in May repurposed unspent federal funds from another source to make a “new $144 million investment” in IDEA grants. With that investment added to the original fiscal 2026 appropriation of $15.49 billion for IDEA, the Senate’s fiscal 2027 proposal ($15.54 billion) is slightly lower than the final total for 2026 ($15.634 billion).

Teacher-preparation programs survive, with minor cuts

The Trump administration has made no secret of its disdain for Education Department competitive grants that fuel preparation and training programs for aspiring teachers. The agency in early 2025 canceled nearly all the ongoing awards under those programs, and President Donald Trump has twice proposed to eliminate those programs through his budgets.

House lawmakers earlier this year rubber-stamped the wholesale elimination of three such programs: Supporting Effective Educator Development, or SEED ($90 million); Teacher and School Leader Incentive, or TSL ($60 million); and Teacher Quality Partnership, or TQP ($70 million).

The Senate’s budget instead preserves all three programs. The only difference: Funding for TQP and TSL would each drop by $5 million.



Few signs of an Education Department shutdown

The Trump administration has touted more than a dozen agreements it’s signed with other agencies to offload Education Department programs as a “proof of concept” for eliminating the agency altogether.

But both parties in Congress appear intent on—or at least resigned to—the continued existence of the Education Department. The Senate’s budget, like the House one earlier this year, doesn’t codify any of the program transfers. It includes level funding for key Education Department functions like the office for civil rights ($140 million) and the Institute of Education Sciences, the department’s research and data collection arm ($790 million).

The explanatory document that accompanies the Senate bill also includes new requirements for the Education Department to publicly disclose the cost and progress of its interagency program transfers. It would also continue the ongoing requirement for the department to regularly brief lawmakers on the transfers’ status.

There’s bipartisan interest in scrutinizing those moves, Martin said. Democrats and public school advocates are concerned about the potential for damaging effects on programs and students.

Republicans, meanwhile, “want to go to their constituents and say, ‘We recognize this is a little bit disruptive and a little bit confusing, but here’s all the money we’re saving and here’s how it’s working for you,’” she said.

The Senate appropriations bill does reflect some staffing reductions the agency has implemented under Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon. It allocates $375 million for staff compensation—$24 million less than the current level.



Oblique references to Trump administration disruptions

The report that accompanies the bill mentions some—but not all—of the turbulence education grantees have felt since Trump started his second term.

The Trump administration’s practice of “frontloading” multiple years of existing grant awards with current-year appropriations rather than prioritizing new awards doesn’t come up.

Lawmakers do nod, however, to “the Department’s efforts to reimagine IES,” its research arm. Last year, the agency laid off most IES staffers , and commissioned a report from an outside adviser detailing potential reforms to the department’s data collection and research operations.

“The Committee is concerned that despite these efforts, funds are not being obligated in a timely manner,” lawmakers write.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Russell Vought, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, walks down a staircase on Capitol Hill in Washington on July 16, 2026. The OMB withheld millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education's research arm for months, raising the possibility it wouldn't spend the money on education research and data collection in time for its Sept. 30, 2026, expiration. Allison Robbert/AP Education Funding Ed. Dept. Meets Research Spending Deadline—But Bigger Funding Challenges Loom Remove Save to favorites

IES is also the subject of an ongoing lawsuit alleging the Trump administration illegally blocked the institute from accessing and spending congressional appropriations .

“The Committee encourages the Department to make every effort to follow a timeline that allows prospective grantees sufficient time to submit quality applications, and to obligate funds prior to the period of availability,” the report says.

The bill also references “concerns” lawmakers from both parties raised about new language in 2026 solicitations for TRIO grants that appeared to emphasize apprenticeships and workforce development to an extent that clashes with the program’s core focus of preparing young people from low-income backgrounds for higher education.

To that end, the committee says its bill “includes new language requiring the TRIO programs to be administered consistent with prior practice and congressional intent.”