The Trump administration is shifting large swaths of the U.S. Department of Education’s congressionally mandated portfolio to other agencies, as part of its ongoing campaign to shutter the Education Department altogether .

As of April 1, 2026, the Education Department has struck 10 interagency agreements with five separate Cabinet-level agencies to transfer at least 119 K-12 and higher education programs, according to an Education Week analysis.



The Trump administration is also transferring some Education Department staff to those agencies using “detail” agreements, which are typically temporary but can be renewed indefinitely.

Congress hasn’t yet approved proposals to eliminate the department. Education Secretary Linda McMahon has described interagency agreements as an opportunity to demonstrate to skeptical lawmakers that they can codify the Education Department’s elimination without sacrificing the quality of widely supported programs. Many education advocates fear the piecemeal scattering of programs could cause funding delays or other issues.

Use the chart and table below to see how many programs are moving and where, and to explore the list of individual programs that are shifting. Also, check out our guide to the Cabinet secretaries who are now responsible for overseeing some education programs.

Check back for updates as the Education Department announces new moves.

Contact information

For media or research inquiries about this data, contact library@educationweek.org .

How to cite this page

See Which Ed. Dept. Programs Are Moving to New Agencies: A Tracker (2026, April 1). Education Week. Retrieved Month Day, Year from https://www.edweek.org/policy-politics/see-which-ed-dept-programs-are-moving-to-new-agencies-a-tracker/2026/04