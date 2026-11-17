The new Federal Scholarship Tax Credit (FSTC) is controversial. Supporters see a tool for expanding access to educational options while critics see another “voucher.” Well, Jodi Grant, the executive director of the Afterschool Alliance , has been deep in this back-and-forth. In fact, just the other week, the Afterschool Alliance announced it is launching a scholarship-granting organization in partnership with several other organizations. The alliance is a national nonprofit that champions state and federal funding for over 28,000 after-school program partners, both public and private. Before running the Afterschool Alliance, Jodi was a director at the National Partnership for Women & Families. I reached out to get her take on the FSTC. Here’s what she had to say.

—Rick

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Rick: Jodi, so just what is the Afterschool Alliance?

Jodi: We work to ensure every student has access to high-quality, affordable after-school and summer learning programs. Decades of research show that these programs help kids succeed in school and in life. We partner with more than 28,000 local programs, 50 state after-school networks, city-level after-school systems, and every major provider.

Rick: You’ve been active in conversations around the FSTC. Why is that?

Jodi: A 2025 nationwide survey of more than 30,000 parents found that 3 in 4 kids—almost 23 million—whose parents want an after-school program can’t access one. The survey found the biggest barriers are cost, availability, and transportation. By covering some of those costs, the FSTC could put programs within reach for many more families.

Rick: You recently announced that you will be helping to launch an SGO for after-school programs. What’s involved, and how will it work?

Jodi: The Afterschool Alliance has joined with STEM Next, BellXcel, and the National Summer Learning Association to create the Afterschool and Summer Opportunity Scholarship Fund, a new national SGO that will provide scholarships to out-of-school-time programs for low-income students. Our organizations are collectively fundraising, loaning staff, and doing everything we can to get the SGO off the ground. When it goes live, the SGO will be an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit that draws on the expertise and infrastructure in the after-school and summer learning fields to identify quality programs, encourage parents to apply, and award scholarship funds. It will initially concentrate on a small handful of states, with plans to expand over time.

Rick: How could FSTC funds help students access after-school opportunities?

Jodi: If Treasury guidance allows after-school and summer programs to qualify, the scholarships could cover program fees and transportation. Under Treasury’s temporary regulations , parents would apply to a scholarship-granting organization (SGO) that provides scholarships for after-school programs. If selected, parents could then use scholarship funds to cover some of the costs of the program. The SGO would pay the providers directly, so parents wouldn’t have to front fees and wait for reimbursement.

Rick: Some critics suggest the FSTC is an attack on public schools. You’ve said that you see things differently. Could you explain?

Jodi: After-school programs based outside of school—like the YMCA or Boys & Girls Club—serve kids from traditional public, charter, and private schools, microschools, and even home schools. The vast majority of students attend public schools, and most of them will be eligible for after-school and summer scholarships if their state opts in. Some SGOs even plan to focus exclusively on public school students .

Rick: What kinds of after-school activities might scholarships support?

Jodi: It’s a huge range. I’ve seen programs focused on theater, sports, robotics, coding, community gardening, volunteering, apprenticeships, culinary arts, architecture, and tutoring. Some even teach students to fly: Seattle’s Museum of Flight has an Aeronautical Science Pathway for high school juniors and seniors that offers high school and college credit and hours toward a pilot’s license. Depending on how the regulations shake out, all these programs could qualify.

Rick: There are questions about which after-school programs may be eligible for scholarships. What’s up?

Jodi: The law covers scholarships for extended-day programs “required or provided by ” a school, but Treasury has yet to define exactly what that means. A narrow interpretation would make only school-run programs eligible, shutting out YMCA programs, for example. We’re urging regulators to align the FSTC with other federal and state funding streams that support programs on and off school sites.

Rick: How do you think Treasury should judge which programs are “required or provided by” a school?

Jodi: We hope Treasury’s guidance will reflect the many ways after-school and summer programs collaborate with schools. Some schools hire after-school coordinators to run programs on-site. Others partner with libraries, recreation centers, museums, businesses, and community and faith-based organizations. Partnerships can be as simple as a teacher referring a student or sharing a list of programs with parents. Or they can be more in-depth: Schools may provide transportation and work with program staff to address individual students’ needs; in many places, teachers are part of program staff. These arrangements can be reflected in a formal contract, partnership agreement, or official district endorsement. All of these arrangements should be considered eligible.

Rick: What might the FSTC mean for youth sports, especially when so much energy is being diverted from community programs to travel leagues? Can after-school programs help with that?

Jodi: There’s growing momentum around stronger partnerships between sports groups and after-school programs. After-school sports programs give younger kids a chance to sample a range of sports and offer older kids a spot on a team, without the high stakes and high costs of travel leagues. In December, we’re convening a national conversation on how after-school programs can support kids’ health and well-being, with a focus on sports.

Rick: What are the key challenges you see when it comes to after-school programs taking advantage of the FSTC?

Jodi: There are three: knowledge, access, and quality. First, donors, schools, programs, and parents all need to understand how the FSTC works. Second, scholarships should reach every eligible family, including kids in low-income neighborhoods and rural communities, where programs may be more limited. Third, SGOs and others must help parents find high-quality programs that fit their children’s needs.

Rick: What do you say to FSTC skeptics concerned about uneven quality in after-school programs?

Jodi: Quality matters in every setting where kids learn, including after-school programs. The Afterschool Alliance, state after-school networks, and other partners work constantly to raise the bar. More than 40 states have adopted after-school quality standards , giving families, scholarship organizations, and state leaders a shared yardstick for what a good program looks like.

Rick: This all sounds sensible. But what guardrails will there be for programs that are fraudulent or poorly run?

Jodi: Our field is fortunate to have many long-standing providers with proven track records. I’m hopeful that scholarship fraud will be minimal, but if it occurs, the appropriate legal authorities will need to be engaged. And the quality standards already in place in states act as an accountability mechanism. Beyond that, we trust parents to make informed decisions about which programs are best for their children.

Rick: For states that have opted into the FSTC, what’s required to provide students with access to after-school and summer programs?

Jodi: At least one SGO in the state will need to provide scholarships to after-school and summer programs. That SGO can work with existing after-school infrastructure, including state and city intermediaries, to identify high-quality programs. A communications campaign will also be needed to educate taxpayers and encourage parents to apply. Success depends partly on Treasury’s forthcoming definitions, since many parents rely on programs based outside of schools.