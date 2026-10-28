School Funding Is on the Ballot Across the Country. Here’s How

As voters nationwide head to the polls for next week’s midterm elections, they’ll be confronted with a wide range of dilemmas over where school funding should come from, how much schools should spend, and which priorities should be the focus of schools’ investments.
Many of those questions appear in the form of state-level ballot measures. Some mention schools directly, while some have significant implications for schools even though they’re not mentioned in the ballot language.
The questions touch on some of the biggest overarching issues school finance experts and practitioners have been thinking about in recent years. Politicians—particularly Republicans—are responding to a surge of frustration among homeowners with the growing burden of property tax bills. Some measures reflect a desire to have high earners take on a greater share of the tax burden. And the debate over whether schools are spending money on the right things for students is also the driving force of several measures.
Here’s a look at some of the key state-level questions related to education funding that voters will consider—and for observers to track once results start flooding in Tuesday night.
- Restrictions on district spending
- Statewide property tax reductions
- Mandatory local votes on capping taxes
- Higher taxes on the wealthy
- More dedicated funding for schools