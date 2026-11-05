What the Midterm Elections Could Mean for Schools: 4 Takeaways
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What the Midterm Elections Could Mean for Schools: 4 Takeaways

By Matthew Stone & Yi-Jo Shen — November 05, 2026 1 min read
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Democrats captured majorities in both chambers of Congress and grew their power in state capitals across the country following this fall’s midterm elections. The shift gives the party more leverage to push back against Trump administration education policies, and potentially to rein in some state private school choice programs and reverse other Republican K-12 priorities.

Amid the Democratic victories, there was also an electoral bright spot for Trump’s education agenda.

Watch our video of key takeaways from Tuesday’s midterm results.

Matthew Stone
Assistant Managing Editor Education Week
Matthew Stone is an assistant managing editor for Education Week.
Yi-Jo Shen
Contributing Video Producer Education Week
Yi-Jo Shen is a contributing video producer for Education Week.
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