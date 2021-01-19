Quality Counts 2021: Educational Opportunities and Performance in District of Columbia

Based on a comprehensive analysis of data, the Quality Counts report card answers a key question: Where does my state rank for educational opportunities and performance?

States are graded and ranked in three categories: Chance for Success (January), School Finance (June), and K-12 Achievement (September). A state’s overall grade, published in September, is the average of its scores on the three separate indices tracked for the report card.

Chance for Success: Gauging Educational Opportunities

The EdWeek Research Center developed the Chance-for-Success Index to better understand the role that education plays in promoting positive outcomes across an individual’s lifetime. Based on an original state-by-state analysis, this index combines information from 13 indicators that span a person’s life from cradle to career. Those indicators fall into three sub-sections: early foundations, school years, and adult outcomes.

The index evaluates each state using a range of measuring sticks, including:

How educated are parents?

What share of 3- and 4-year-olds are enrolled in preschool?

Are K-12 students proficient in reading and math?

What’s the high school graduation rate?

What percentage of adults have steady employment?

Diving into the findings, District of Columbia earns a B-plus in the Chance-for-Success category and ranks sixth. The average state earns a B-minus.

Early Foundations: Are Kids Getting Off to a Good Start?

For early foundations, which examines factors that help children get off to a good start, District of Columbia earns a B and ranks 32nd. The average state posts a B.

School Years: How Are Students Faring in School?

District of Columbia receives a B-minus for the school years, a sub-category focusing on metrics related to pre-K enrollment through postsecondary participation. It finishes 12th in the nation in this area. By comparison, the nation as a whole earns a C-plus.

Adult Outcomes: Are Adults Finding Opportunities for Success?

In the area of adult outcomes, based on postsecondary educational attainment and workforce indicators, District of Columbia’s grade is an A. It ranks first in the nation. The national average is a C-plus.