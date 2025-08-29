Why Publish Arguments Hostile to Public Education?
Opinion
Federal Letter to the Editor

Why Publish Arguments Hostile to Public Education?

August 29, 2025 1 min read
To the Editor:

The recent trend of platforming certain right-wing opinion pieces at Education Week is both disturbing and dangerous in this moment in history. To be clear, our profession and the public at large deserve a robust debate on issues of importance in the field. However, publishing pieces like “The U.S. Department of Education Could Be Dismantled. This Is Good News” (June 25, 2025) and “Let DEI Practices Die. Replace Them With Something Better” (June 5, 2025) raise serious ethical questions about the responsibility of one of the most widely read professional publications. It saddens me that EdWeek is now elevating policy perspectives from opinion contributors that are clearly racist, hostile to public education, and supportive of the escalating authoritarian overreach we are now experiencing under the Trump administration.

The pieces cited above espouse policy perspectives that run counter to many fundamental values of public education, including the value and dignity of all people; the right to a free, high-quality public education for all; and the importance of creating welcoming, inclusive schools. The essays do not simply offer dissenting opinions but rather normalize the beliefs that not all students should be valued equally, that the rights of only some communities are to be protected, and that we should support state policies that gut public education. These beliefs also have the function of enabling dangerous authoritarian policies like “patriotic” education, book bans, and forbidding the teaching of truthful history to our children.

EdWeek has a responsibility to not simply platform all ideas. When the perspective being offered seeks to harm the institution of public education and our most marginalized students, there must be serious discussion about whether it should be published at all. And if published, it should receive the critique and context needed to understand the ideas for what they are.

Jeffrey Garrett
Consultant and Founder, JM Garrett Learning Group
Co-Host of All of the Above podcast
Los Angeles, Calif.

read the opinion essays mentioned in the letter

Image of a bulb ("idea") with a broken piece that is shining bright.
shinpanu thamvisead/iStock/Getty
Federal Opinion The U.S. Department of Education Could Be Dismantled. This Is Good News
Jim Blew, June 25, 2025
4 min read
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon meets with students during a visit to Vertex Partnership Academies in New York on March 7, 2025.
Secretary of Education Linda McMahon meets with students during a visit to Vertex Partnership Academies in New York City on March 7, 2025.
Courtesy of U.S. Department of Education
Equity & Diversity Opinion Let DEI Practices Die. Replace Them With Something Better
Robert Maranto, June 5, 2025
5 min read

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Related Tags:
Federal Policy Equity

A version of this article appeared in the September 01, 2025 edition of Education Week as Why publish arguments hostile to public education?

