No One Should Want the Federal Government Dictating Civics Education
Opinion
Federal Opinion

No One Should Want the Federal Government Dictating Civics Education

Trump’s plan to end “radical indoctrination” in schools raises questions about interference
By David J. Bobb — March 06, 2025 4 min read
Illustration of Uncle Sam contemplating a public school building.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + DigitalVision Vectors + iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
David J. Bobb
David J. Bobb is the president and CEO of the Bill of Rights Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization that teaches civics and history.

In the flurry of executive orders signed by President Donald Trump since he assumed office in January, there is one rattling many cages in the civics and history space.

Signed on Jan. 29, the Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling order promises to end indoctrination of anti-American ideologies in schools; reestablishes the President’s Advisory 1776 Commission, which Trump created during his first term to promote patriotic education; and proposes the 1776 Commission coordinate biweekly lectures grounded in patriotic education principles to be broadcast to the nation throughout 2026, America’s 250th birthday.

Any reasonable person should oppose any form of indoctrination in schools, no matter which political ideology it espouses. But how exactly will the federal government define indoctrination?

What would constitute patriotic education under a Trump administration, and how could that classification differ under subsequent administrations, potentially jumbling what students previously learned?

Will teachers be afraid to discuss controversial topics, like race, gender, politics, or difficult aspects of American history—or present opposing viewpoints in class? A 2022 EdWeek Research Center survey found that nearly a third of teachers are already intentionally avoiding those topics.

And what would an enforcement mechanism look like, given Trump’s pledge to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education?

These are questions civics and history teachers—and the nonprofit and for-profit groups supporting these educators—are wrestling with right now.

Some who once advocated greater federal intervention in civics and history education are getting a hard lesson in “be careful what you wish for.” Many nonprofits in particular cited a desperate need for massive federal investment in civics and history under the Biden administration, pointing out wide funding disparities between civic education and other subjects like science, technology, engineering, and math. Their advocacy efforts resulted in the Civics Secures Democracy Act, introduced in the 2021-2022 Congress, which would have allocated $1 billion a year for civics and history initiatives but never reached a full floor vote.

Now, the country has a presidential administration ready to devote significant resources to civic and history education, drawing on funding and other resources from the Education Department and other agencies, such as Defense and Health and Human Services. But the enthusiasm for federal solutions seems to have quickly disappeared.

The Organization of American Historians issued a statement saying that the executive order “is an effort to ban, censor, and otherwise restrict the teaching of multiple important topics in U.S. history” and that it would have the effect of “restricting historical pedagogy” and “stifling deliberative discussion.” This seems to largely mirror what we are hearing from many others in the field.

Federal funding leads to federal control, and that is bad for teachers and students. It does not matter if federal intervention occurs through a bill or an executive order, who holds the Oval Office, or who controls Congress. The decisions will ultimately be made by politicians or politically appointed agency heads. That is why setting the civics and history agenda at the national level is a bad idea.

At the Bill of Rights Institute, we work with more than 80,000 civics and history educators who support more than 8 million students per year. We have been perhaps the largest nonprofit focused on civics and history that has consistently refused to endorse greater federal involvement in civics and history education. We have been beating that drum for more than a decade, sometimes without much support from others in the space.

We warned publicly and privately, including in the fall of 2024 ahead of the election, that federal involvement was “a recipe for whiplash-inducing changes that could sow chaos in schools as political winds shift.”

It did not take a crystal ball to make that prediction, just a common-sense understanding that greater federal involvement in any curricula increases opportunities for political influence, erodes local control, and can force tens of thousands of schools to pivot on a dime when Washington power dynamics change.

And that is true no matter which party is in charge.

The deeper question here is, what role the federal government should play in setting curricular agendas for our schools?

Answer: none.

The federal government is actually prohibited under law from exercising “any direction, supervision, or control over the curriculum” for schools or “over the selection of library resources, textbooks, or other printed or published instructional materials.”

The larger issue is not Trump’s executive order itself. Supporters and opponents have already emerged, and there is even some room for common ground. For example, there is broad agreement on teaching patriotism in schools. Research from the University of Southern California’s Dornsife Center for Economic and Social Research and Rossier School of Education found that both Democrats and Republicans support teaching patriotism in school.

These education decisions can and should be made primarily at the local level. Local schools have the infrastructure—through school board meetings, elections, and even direct outreach to administrators—for concerned citizens to be heard on curricular choices, school policies, and other issues they care about.

The more we inject federal intervention into the process of local school control, the more we run the risk of politicized solutions and sweeping mandates that can change at any time.

And none of us should believe we can selectively invite or disinvite greater federal involvement in education based on our individual or collective support for the person or party in charge.

That is not how Washington works. Once you invite Uncle Sam to the table, he does not leave easily.

How to Submit

Education Week Opinion welcomes submissions from a range of perspectives within the K-12 education community. Regardless of your role in education, we want to hear from you.
Opinion Essays Letters to the Editor

Events

Tue., March 11, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Achievement Webinar Student Success Strategies: Flexibility, Recovery & More
Join us for Student Success Strategies to explore flexibility, credit recovery & more. Learn how districts keep students on track.
Content provided by Pearson
Register
Wed., March 12, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Shaping the Future of AI in Education: A Panel for K-12 Leaders
Join K-12 leaders to explore AI’s impact on education today, future opportunities, and how to responsibly implement it in your school.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Thu., March 13, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. ET
Student Achievement K-12 Essentials Forum Learning Interventions That Work
Join this free virtual event to explore best practices in academic interventions and how to know whether they are making a difference.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Explainer Linda McMahon, U.S. Secretary of Education: Background and Achievements
Background and highlights of Linda McMahon's tenure as the 13th U.S. Secretary of Education.
Education Week Library Staff
2 min read
Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration, speaks during the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration, speaks during the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Federal Linda McMahon Is Confirmed by Senate as Education Secretary
The former wrestling mogul will become the nation's 13th secretary of education, and she has pledged to be its last.
Brooke Schultz & Matthew Stone
4 min read
Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be Secretary of Education, testifies during her Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee confirmation hearing, at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, on Feb. 13, 2025.
Linda McMahon testifies during her Feb. 13, 2025, confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee at the U.S. Capitol. The Senate has confirmed McMahon to serve as the next secretary of education.
Graeme Sloan for Education Week
Federal Trump Admin. Says Race-Based Classes Don't Automatically Break the Law
Among other things, an FAQ document clarifies some rules around student clubs and the teaching of Black history—two areas of confusion.
Matthew Stone & Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
The U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., is pictured on Feb. 21, 2021.
The U.S. Department of Education in Washington, D.C., is pictured on Feb. 21, 2021. The department's office for civil rights has instructed schools to end race-based programs, sparking confusion about what's allowed.
Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA via AP
Federal Opinion Education Leaders Need a New Playbook for Trump-Era Politics
Here are some defensive and offensive strategies we can take now.
Henry M. Smith
5 min read
A mid-century classroom filled with students, with playbook diagrams superimposed.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + CSA-Printstock + Getty
Load More ▼