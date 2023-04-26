Nine Guiding Principles to Advance Public Education
Opinion
States Opinion

Nine Guiding Principles to Advance Public Education

April 26, 2023 1 min read
Illustration of school and government buildings with girl
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
Developed by the Aspen Institute Education & Society program with a group of diverse state policymakers, the Opportunity to Learn principles offer a road map for education stakeholders to reenvision public education through shared values and approaches.

To read more about this work, visit Mapping the Future of Education: A Collection.

Instruction and the Student Experience

042423 principle 1 3
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty

Principle 1: All students deserve the opportunity to develop their character, talents and interests, while receiving support to address individual learning needs.

Principle 2: All students deserve opportunities that prepare them to succeed in the future of work.

Principle 3: All students deserve opportunities that prepare them to fully participate in American democracy.

Important Enabling Conditions

042423 principle 4 6
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty

Principle 4: All students deserve safe and healthy environments that are conducive to academic learning.

Principle 5: All students deserve access to caring adults with expertise in creating quality learning environments and experiences.

Principle 6: All students deserve instruction and tasks that are worthy of their effort, aligned to state standards, and relevant to the skills they will need to succeed in life.

The Role of the State

042423 principle 7 9
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty

Principle 7: States establish essential policy context and enabling conditions regarding all students’ opportunities to learn.

Principle 8: Schools and public education systems need partnerships with other public agencies and service providers to adequately understand and address students’ needs, opportunities, and outcomes.

Principle 9: States must strategically collect and use data to illuminate the extent to which schools are providing all students with opportunities to learn.

Read the Collection

Illustration of students and hands.
Robert Neubecker for Education Week
School & District Management Opinion Mapping the Future of Education: A Collection
April 26, 2023

Source: Aspen Institute Education & Society Program.

