Closing the Education Department Is a Solution in Search of a Problem
Opinion
Federal Opinion

Closing the Education Department Is a Solution in Search of a Problem

What do supporters of eliminating the U.S. Department of Education really want?
By Jonas Zuckerman — December 12, 2024 4 min read
USA government confusion and United States politics problem and American federal legislation trouble as a national political symbol with 3D illustration elements.
iStock/Getty Images
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Jonas Zuckerman
Jonas Zuckerman has over 30 years of experience in education, working as a classroom teacher, on districtwide curriculum, and as a state director of Title I. He is now an education consultant with a focus on equity for students from historically underserved populations.

Last month, Sen. Mike Rounds, a Republican from South Dakota, introduced a bill to eliminate the U.S. Department of Education. In a public statement explaining his rationale for the legislation, Rounds decried federal control of education. “Any grants or funding from the Department are only given to states and educational institutions in exchange for adopting the one-size-fits-all standards put forth by the Department,” the statement says in part.

President-elect Donald Trump has voiced support for this idea, such as when he announced former World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Linda McMahon as his selection for secretary of education. “We will send Education BACK TO THE STATES, and Linda will spearhead that effort,” he wrote on Truth Social.

There may be a legitimate debate regarding the proper role of the U.S. Department of Education, especially considering that education is not included as a responsibility of the federal government in the U.S. Constitution. However, it is covered by the 10th Amendment (ratified less than two years later), which reserves any powers not constitutionally delegated to the federal government to the states or the people.

Based on the 10th Amendment, it would seem that Rounds and Trump have a point, and that the federal Education Department does not have any authority to dictate standards or curriculum and that control of education should be left to the states.

Except that Congress has long addressed these concerns by explicitly constraining federal power over education. In fact, the very first iteration of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, signed into law by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965 specifically restricted the federal government from dictating curriculum to schools: “Nothing contained in this Act shall be construed to authorize any department, agency, officer, or employee of the United States to exercise any direction, supervision, or control over the curriculum, program of instruction, administration, or personnel of any educational institution or school system.”

Similar language has been included in each reauthorization of the ESEA. But legislators were still concerned that the language was not strong or clear enough. During the last reauthorization in 2015, members of Congress went further and included additional restrictions on the secretary of education and, by extension, the Department of Education.

That reauthorization, the Every Student Succeeds Act, not only forbids the federal government from directly controlling state or local curricula, standards, and assessments but also goes on to say that the federal government cannot condition any grant or funding opportunity to the adoption of specific materials.

A plain reading of existing law shows that the “concerns” addressed in Rounds’ new bill are already prohibited and not what the Education Department is doing. Therefore, the question remains: What problem is this bill attempting to solve?
Perhaps the legislative text offers an answer.

First, it’s important to note that the draft bill introduced by Rounds is only seven pages long. The Every Student Succeeds Act is 443 pages long. Obviously, a seven-page bill cannot account for everything in the current law.

Approximately half the seven pages cover block grants to states, including a new block grant program for K-12 students. One important component of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act is that the funds are distributed to states through various titles.

The program that provides the most funding to states is Title I, which utilizes census data of all school-age children, regardless of where they attend school.
Rounds’ bill, which calls for proportional distribution of funds based on public, private, and home school attendance, would require states to engage in a new data collection, one that many private and home schools may be reluctant to participate in. If this—changing which data are used to distribute federal education funds—is the problem the bill is attempting to solve, it seems like the solution is for a much more complex and difficult way to get the same information.

There is a big difference between the draft bill’s funding equation and the current distribution of Title I funds: The draft bill would base funding allocations on all children, without accounting for need. Currently, Title I funds are allocated based on numbers and percentages of low-income children, and other titles distribute funds based on numbers of students in foster care, in neglected and delinquent institutions, transient students and families, and English learners.

Research and experience have shown that each of these populations of students costs more to educate, so the federal government has provided additional funding to ease the burden on schools.

This is the one clear break between the draft bill and current legislation, so the true motivation behind this bill seems to be to stop distributing education funding based on needs. Over the past 60 years, since the passage of the ESEA, Congress has consistently supported providing additional funding for students who need more services.
Rounds and other supporters this bill addressing Trump’s goal of eliminating the Education Department seem to have determined that needs-based funding is what really needs to be eliminated.

If this really is the “problem” that the bill intends to address, proponents should clearly articulate their case for closing the U.S. Department of Education to the American people and see what support their proposed alternative draws.

If not, I call upon the supporters of this bill to clarify exactly what problem they are trying to solve.

Events

Wed., January 15, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar Harnessing AI to Address Chronic Absenteeism in Schools
Learn how AI can help your district improve student attendance and boost academic outcomes.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
Tue., January 21, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Science Webinar Spark Minds, Reignite Students & Teachers: STEM’s Role in Supporting Presence and Engagement
Is your district struggling with chronic absenteeism? Discover how STEM can reignite students' and teachers' passion for learning.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
Wed., January 22, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Recruitment & Retention Webinar EdRecruiter 2025 Survey Results: The Outlook for Recruitment and Retention
See exclusive findings from EdWeek’s nationwide survey of K-12 job seekers and district HR professionals on recruitment, retention, and job satisfaction. 
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Federal Can Immigration Agents Make Arrests and Carry Out Raids at Schools?
Current federal policy says schools are protected areas from immigration enforcement. That may soon change.
Ileana Najarro
9 min read
A know-your-rights flyer rests on a table while immigration activist, Laura Mendoza, speaks to the Associated Press' reporter at The Resurrection Project offices in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on June 19, 2019. From Los Angeles to Atlanta, advocates and attorneys have brought civil rights workshops to schools, churches, storefronts and consulates, tailoring their efforts on what to do if U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers show up at home or on the road.
A know-your-rights flyer rests on a table while immigration activist, Laura Mendoza, speaks to the Associated Press' reporter at The Resurrection Project offices in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood on June 19, 2019. Immigration advocates advise schools to inform families about their legal rights as uncertainty remains over how far-reaching immigration enforcement will go under a second Trump administration.
Amr Alfiky/AP
Federal Opinion 'Education Is Not Entertainment': What This Educator Wants Linda McMahon to Know
Her experience leading a pro wrestling organization could be both an asset and a liability
Robert Barnett
4 min read
A group of students reacting to a spectacle inside a ring.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week + Getty Images
Federal Opinion No, the U.S. Ed. Dept. Won't Be Abolished. But Here's What’s Likely to Happen Instead
There are plenty of big changes ahead that could catch educators, advocates, and others by surprise.
Rick Hess
5 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
Federal 5 Trump Education Priorities for a Second Term
With key players appointed to their cabinet positions, the scaffolding for President-elect Donald Trump's second term is taking shape.
Brooke Schultz
7 min read
President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage before speaking at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards on Dec. 5, 2024, in Greenvale, N.Y.
President-elect Donald Trump takes the stage before speaking at the FOX Nation Patriot Awards on Dec. 5, 2024, in Greenvale, N.Y. With the frameworks now in place, Trump has laid priorities for education.
Heather Khalifa/AP
Load More ▼