Here are the top 10 scholars, ranked by their disciplines
By Rick Hess — January 05, 2024 1 min read
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Yesterday, we unveiled the 2024 RHSU Edu-Scholar Public Influence Rankings. Of course, education research includes a lot of people doing very different kinds of work. Thus, over the years, readers have been intensely interested in how scholars fared within particular fields of study. Where scholars rank overall may be less telling than where they rank within their field. Today, we’ll report on the top 10 finishers for five disciplinary categories. (For a detailed discussion of how the scoring was done, see Wednesday’s post.)

Now, there can be ambiguity when it comes to determining a given scholar’s discipline. For the most part, my research assistants work off of CVs, relying primarily on a scholar’s degree. In the handful of cases where that didn’t suffice, I made a judgment call. If you think I’ve made the wrong call on someone, let me know, and we’ll do our best to make appropriate adjustments next year.

You can scroll through each chart below.

The tables pretty much speak for themselves. The top finisher in Curriculum, Instruction, and Administration was Jo Boaler; in Economics, Raj Chetty; in Government and Policy, Paul Peterson; in Psychology, Howard Gardner; and, in Sociology, Pedro Noguera. (Full disclosure: Noguera and I co-authored A Search for Common Ground in 2021 and jointly hosted the “Common Ground” podcast during 2021 and 2022.)

Well, that wraps up the 2024 Edu-Scholar Rankings. Next week, we’ll return to our regularly scheduled programming.

