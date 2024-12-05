Here’s How Much Linda McMahon’s Foundation Has Donated to Education Causes
Federal

Here’s How Much Linda McMahon’s Foundation Has Donated to Education Causes

By Brooke Schultz — December 05, 2024 5 min read
Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration, speaks during the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
Linda McMahon, former Administrator of Small Business Administration, speaks during the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
The foundation run by Linda McMahon has directed millions of dollars toward education causes over the past two decades, offering a glimpse into the personal priorities of the businesswoman President-elect Donald Trump has chosen to serve as secretary of education.

Aside from her university alma mater and a Catholic university in Connecticut where she’s long served on the board of trustees, a charter school network with schools in Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island,;and the local Boys and Girls Club that runs after-school and student enrichment programs in Stamford, Conn., have been among the recipients of funds from the foundation run by McMahon and her husband Vince.

Connecticut social service agencies and health care organizations have also been among the beneficiaries of donations from the Vince & Linda McMahon Family Foundation, according to an Education Week review of the foundation’s publicly available tax records dating back to 2006.

Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington on Oct. 3, 2018.
Federal 5 Things to Know About Linda McMahon, Trump's Pick for Education Secretary
Brooke Schultz, November 20, 2024
7 min read
Susan Walsh/AP
Federal 5 Things to Know About Linda McMahon, Trump's Pick for Education Secretary
Brooke Schultz, November 20, 2024
7 min read

Linda McMahon amassed her fortune through decades of growing World Wrestling Entertainment into a multibillion-dollar enterprise.

The foundation’s giving, though, reflects a longtime interest in education from McMahon, once an aspiring French teacher who served a short stint on Connecticut’s state board of education before launching her first of two unsuccessful bids to represent the state in the U.S. Senate. And some of the donations have aligned with education policy priorities she’s voiced over the years—including charter schools, literacy promotion, and career and technical education.

As the U.S. Senate prepares to consider her nomination next month, the donations also offer another data point to consider for a nominee without an extensive education track record.

Where McMahon’s foundation is spending its money

Established in 2006 in Connecticut, the McMahons’ family foundation has donated more than $20 million to roughly 80 different organizations, sending money to children’s museums, organizations focused on literacy, hospitals, emergency shelters, and groups doing diabetes research and autism awareness, according to an Education Week analysis of the foundation’s public tax records.

Many of the donations have supported organizations in Connecticut, but occasionally the foundation has sent money to programs elsewhere, like the Houston Public Library and the Florida-based Bullard Family Foundation, a charity founded by WWE star and former NFL player Thad Bullard.

Some of the foundation’s donations have gone directly toward public education. The foundation sent one-off donations to Cloonan Middle School, which is part of the Stamford school district, and to the Stamford Public Education Foundation. (WWE’s headquarters are located in Stamford.)

School & District Management Opinion How My Experience With Linda McMahon Can Help You Navigate the Trump Ed. Agenda
Joshua P. Starr, November 21, 2024
4 min read
iStock/Getty Images
School & District Management Opinion How My Experience With Linda McMahon Can Help You Navigate the Trump Ed. Agenda
Joshua P. Starr, November 21, 2024
4 min read

It also donated several times to the Greenwich Alliance for Education, a group that mobilizes community resources to support public school students in nearby Greenwich, Conn. It also gave to the Connecticut Coalition for Achievement Now, a chapter of the larger 50CAN, an education equity advocacy organization with business leader support.

And sums from the foundation have also flowed to religious schools—financing scholarships at Notre Dame Catholic High School in Fairfield, Conn., and helping to fund a new youth center for the Archdiocese of Hartford Catholic Schools.

Sacred Heart University, a Catholic university in Connecticut where McMahon has long served as a trustee, has been the largest recipient of foundation funds, receiving at least $12 million over the years. East Carolina University, McMahon’s alma mater in North Carolina, received more than $2 million.

The foundation’s publicly available tax records from 2012 are incomplete, so totals to individual charities could be higher.

After the two universities, the top recipients of foundation funds have been Achievement First, a charter school network operating 41 K-12 schools in Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New York—to which the foundation has given at least $1.97 million—and the Boys and Girls Club of Stamford, which has received more than $1.2 million from the foundation.

While the McMahons’ foundation gave at least $1 million annually to charitable causes in its first 11 years, from 2006 through 2016, its giving slowed down starting in 2017, when McMahon became head of the U.S. Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term.

The foundation gave about $460,000 that year. It’s given out $350,000 each in 2022 and 2023.

A director who served on the foundation’s board declined to comment. Recipients of the grants did not respond to requests for comment.

Billionaires have long contributed to education reform causes

McMahon is not unusual as a billionaire giving to charitable and education reform causes, though others—albeit with more assets—have given much greater sums.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, for example, has poured billions into math education and before that spent millions of dollars on initiatives to make teachers more effective, among other undertakings.

Eli Broad made his mark on the charter school sector and shaped hundreds of school leaders through a training academy. Elon Musk has recently turned his attention to starting a private school in Texas after opening another one in California.

And Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg poured $100 million into school reforms in Newark, N.J., before forming the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative with his wife Priscilla, which continually gives to education causes.

(Education Week receives support from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative. Education Week retains sole editorial control over its coverage.)

“When it comes to the bigger players, I think there’s a genuine concern that America is falling behind in education. I think they feel like they are educated, bright people, and therefore they’re able to fix it,” said Robin Rogers, a professor of sociology at Queens College, City University of New York. “There has been a decline in American education, but I don’t think it’s necessarily for the reasons that the billionaires think it’s for.”

And with McMahon, the foundation giving in recent years has paled in comparison to her political giving.

McMahon herself gave roughly $15 million in 2024 alone to the Make America Great Again PAC, which supported Trump’s latest reelection effort, according to Federal Election Commission records.

In 2023, the foundation made a total of $350,000 in charitable contributions.

Top recipients of McMahon’s family foundation

Education Week tallied the value of donations the McMahons’ family foundation has made using publicly available 990 tax forms from 2006 to 2023. The top recipients are shown below.

  1. Sacred Heart University received at least $12 million. McMahon is a trustee at this private Catholic university in Connecticut.

  2. East Carolina University received at least $2.3 million. McMahon earned her bachelor's degree at this public university in North Carolina.

  3. Achievement First received at least $1,97 million. Achievement First is a network of public charter schools located in Connecticut, New York, and Rhode Island.

  4. Boys and Girls Club of Stamford received at least $1,2 million. The group, which is a local chapter of the national organization, provides safe spaces for youth and teens after school.

  5. Connecticut Basketball Club received at least $550,000. The organization connects high-achieving basketball players to academic institutions.

  6. Connecticut Coalition for Achievement Now received at least $150,000. The coalition is a chapter of the larger 50CAN, an education equity organization.

  7. Greenwich Alliance for Education received at least $150,000. The group mobilizes community resources to support students in the Greenwich public schools.

  8. Family Centers received at least $70,000. The community organization in Connecticut provides preschool and early care programs for young children; mental health, bereavement and family counseling services; primary medical and dental services; vocational and self-sufficiency support; and English-language and basic literacy education.

  9. Kids in Crisis received at least $60,000. The Virginia-based nonprofit supports kids in need internationally.

  10. Notre Dame Catholic High School received at least $50,000 for scholarships. The school is a private Catholic high school in Connecticut.

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week.

Cafeteria workers serve student lunches at Firebaugh High School in Lynwood, Calif. on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.
People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022.
