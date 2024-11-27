Elon Musk Is Opening a School for Young Students. Here’s What We Know About It
School & District Management

Elon Musk Is Opening a School for Young Students. Here’s What We Know About It

Will his philosophy that education should be like “a video game” influence the Trump K-12 agenda?
By Sarah Schwartz — November 27, 2024 4 min read
Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference on Nov. 13 in Washington.
Elon Musk listens as President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with the House GOP conference, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, in Washington.
Allison Robbert/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has tried to revolutionize space travel, the electric vehicle industry, and social media.

Next up on his list? School.

Musk’s Texas-based private school—Ad Astra, meaning “to the stars” in Latin—has been in development for the past year. Last week, the state child-care regulator granted its permit for the site’s preschool to open in Bastrop, Texas, a city outside Austin that is home to a base for Musk’s company, SpaceX, Fortune reported.

The school’s website states that it is accepting applications for the current, 2024-25 academic year for both the preschool, open to children ages 3-6, and the lower-elementary school, open to children ages 6-9. It’s unclear if the lower elementary school is operational as of November.

With Ad Astra, Musk is part of a long line of tech entrepreneurs, athletes, musicians, and other celebrities who have started their own education ventures. Among the notable celebrity school founders: LeBron James, Pitbull, and Andre Agassi.

Musk himself opened a separate elementary school, also called Ad Astra, in Hawthorne, Calif., in 2014, which served his own children and several other children of SpaceX employees. Its only directive from Musk when it was founded a decade ago: “Make it great,” according to Josh Dahn, a founding teacher at the school.

After the California-based Ad Astra closed in 2020, faculty there launched an independent, online-only school called Astra Nova, New York Magazine reported.

Will Elon Musk’s vision for education influence Trump’s agenda for schools?

But now that the Tesla CEO has assumed a role in President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, it’s an open question how Musk’s vision for the Texas school may fit into broader plans for K-12 policy.

Ad Astra did not respond to a request for comment sent through the school’s contact form.

Musk, who Trump tapped to co-lead a new federal “Department of Government Efficiency,” has voiced support for the future president’s goal of abolishing the U.S. Department of Education. And he has provocative views about pedagogy: Education should be “as close to a video game as possible,” Musk has said.

See also

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left, shakes hands with Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and the owner of X, left, shakes hands with now President-elect Donald Trump at a campaign event at the Butler Farm Show, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, in Butler, Pa.
Alex Brandon/AP
Federal What Elon Musk's New Role in the Trump Administration Could Mean for Schools
Alyson Klein & Lauraine Langreo, November 13, 2024
9 min read

“He self-identifies as a disruptor,” said Jeffrey Henig, an emeritus professor of political science and education at Teachers College, Columbia University and an expert in education philanthropy.

Tax filings from Musk’s foundations show plans to expand Ad Astra into an elementary and secondary school, as well as a university, according to Fortune.

These plans come as Texas is poised to approve a policy that would direct public money to private schools—and as proposals to expand private school choice gain momentum at the federal level.

Still, Musk likely doesn’t envision the preschool as a money-making venture, said Josh Cowen, a professor of education policy at Michigan State University, who researches school choice.

“The margins on these schools are very thin, and Elon Musk is one of the richest men in the world,” he said.

Will Elon Musk’s school fuel the culture wars?

It’s more plausible that Musk is doing what most billionaires do when they get involved in education projects, Cowen said: aiming to promote their values in society by inculcating them in children.

Musk’s ideology is “fairly nebulous,” Cowen said. Still, he has offered his perspective on two issues that are polarizing in U.S. schools today: gender identity and how race and racism are portrayed in classrooms. Musk has criticized gender-affirming care and claimed that the current Education Department is “basically paying people to hate America.”

Even so, Ad Astra’s website doesn’t make mention of those issues.

The school’s approach is “centered around hands-on, project-based learning,” the site says, offering a “progressive learning environment that emphasizes the integration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) into its curriculum.”

Early-elementary curriculum would cover math and science and global citizenship, as well as broader skills like critical thinking, curiosity, and problem-solving and building. Reading and literacy aren’t mentioned on Ad Astra’s site.

While the school’s application form notes that admissions are open to all children, it’s possible that Musk sees Ad Astra as a way to recruit and retain employees, said Henig.

“He’s a businessman who sees this as a way to create a benefit for his employees but have it subsidized by things like education savings accounts,” he said, referencing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s proposal to give families tax dollars for private school expenses.

A bill to offer ESAs failed in the Texas legislature last year but may see enough legislative support to pass this session.

Like Cowen, though, Henig doesn’t see Ad Astra as a business venture meant to make money. If that’s the case, he said, Musk would likely start to open more locations.

Schools sponsored by wealthy industry leaders or celebrities are often “facilitated by a naive view of how easy it would be to outshine the competition,” Henig said.

“They start off with a lot of attention and then they kind of fade or drift when it turns out that these star-created schools don’t prove to be star education performers.”

Sarah Schwartz
Staff Writer Education Week
Sarah Schwartz is a reporter for Education Week who covers curriculum and instruction.
Related Tags:
Preschool/Pre-K Private Schools Texas

Events

Fri., December 06, 2024, 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
What issues are keeping K-12 leaders up at night? Join us for EdMarketer Quick Hit: What’s Trending among K-12 Leaders?
Register
Mon., December 09, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Artificial Intelligence Webinar Teaching Students to Use Artificial Intelligence Ethically
Ready to embrace AI in your classroom? Join our master class to learn how to use AI as a tool for learning, not a replacement.
Content provided by Solution Tree
Register
Tue., December 10, 2024, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Empowering Students Using Computational Thinking Skills
Empower your students with computational thinking. Learn how to integrate these skills into your teaching and boost student engagement.
Content provided by Project Lead The Way
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion 5 Education Leadership Lessons From Chef Ina Garten
"Less is more," "quality is everything," and more tips inspired by the art of cooking to build trust, connection in your school community.
Michael Nelson & Peter DeWitt
4 min read
Screen Shot 2024 11 29 at 1.11.40 PM
Canva
School & District Management A Principal Was Put on Leave for Her Election Message. What Leaders Need to Know
Principals have to tread a fine line to avoid getting too political in their role as public school leaders.
Olina Banerji
7 min read
Illustration of two people confined within red and blue circles.
iStock
School & District Management Schools Want Results When They Spend Big Money. Here's How They're Getting Them
Tying spending to outcomes is a goal many district leaders have. A new model for purchase contracts could make it easier.
Mark Lieberman
7 min read
Illustration of scales balancing books on one end and coins on another.
iStock/Getty
School & District Management Reports Strategic Resourcing for K-12 Education: A Work in Progress
This report highlights key findings from surveys of K-12 administrators and product/service providers to shed light on the alignment of purchasing with instructional goals.
Load More ▼