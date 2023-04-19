Florida Just Expanded the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law. Here’s What You Need to Know
States

Florida Just Expanded the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law. Here’s What You Need to Know

By Eesha Pendharkar — April 19, 2023 3 min read
An estimated 200 people marched from Westcott Fountain to the Florida Capitol, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla., to express their opposition to HB 1069, an expansion on the "Don't Say Gay" bill from last session.
An estimated 200 people marched from Westcott Fountain to the Florida Capitol, Friday, March 31, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla., to express their opposition to HB 1069, an expansion on the "Don't Say Gay" bill from last session.
Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The Florida board of education has voted to expand the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, banning classroom instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation to all grades.

Under the original Parental Rights in Education law, which was signed into law last year, instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation was banned for K-3 students, but teachers in grades 4-12 were allowed to offer this kind of instruction if it was deemed developmentally appropriate. What developmentally appropriate means is up to the Florida department of education to determine.

But under the expansion, which was proposed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration last month and approved on Wednesday, all public school students will be banned from learning about these topics, unless required by existing state standards or as part of reproductive health instruction that students can opt out of.

“Educators in Florida are expected to teach to the state academic standards. The topics of gender identity and sexual orientation have no place in the classroom unless required by law,” said Alex Lanfranconi, director of communications for the department of education, in a statement.

“Today’s state board action reaffirms Florida’s commitment to uphold parental rights and keep indoctrination out of our schools,” the statement continues.

What does this mean for educators?

The expansion also puts teachers at risk of losing their credentials if they are found in violation of the law. It did not need legislative approval to pass—just the vote by the state school board.

However, the department of education has not clarified what this type of instruction includes, according to Brandon Wolf, press secretary for Equality Florida, an LGBTQ+-rights advocacy organization, and that uncertainty has caused confusion among educators about what they legally can and can’t teach.

“This proposal puts the legal liability on the individual educator, putting their professional license on the line if they violate this new proposed policy,” Wolf said in a previous interview with Education Week. “And so it’s no longer about parents holding individual districts accountable. And instead [it’s] about teachers fearing that they’re going to lose their jobs and not be able to be educators anymore.”

GLSEN, a national LGBTQ+ rights advocacy organization, denounced the expansion, emphasizing research the organization has conducted that showed that LGBTQ+ youth who attend schools with inclusive curricula have higher GPAs, a greater sense of belonging, and are more likely to pursue post-secondary education, among other benefits that promote long-term wellbeing and achievement.

“Curriculum bans deprive LGBTQ+ youth of the opportunity to see themselves reflected in the classroom and their non-LGBTQ+ peers from learning about LGBTQ+ communities,” said GLSEN Executive Director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers in a statement.

See Also

Demonstrators gather to speak on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol on March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Demonstrators gather to speak in front of the Florida State Capitol on March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla.
Wilfredo Lee/AP
States Florida Is Looking to Expand 'Don't Say Gay' Law. What Does This Mean for Educators?
Eesha Pendharkar, March 27, 2023
6 min read

Impact of the law was felt before its expansion

The current version of the law is already having an effect on the numbers and types of books for younger children that are being challenged and the resources being withdrawn from schools. The expanded version is almost certain to have those same impacts on books and resources for older students, Wolf said.

High schoolers at Boone High School in Orlando, Fla., felt the impact of the expanded version of the law the week it was introduced, after their annual Drag and Donuts event on March 23 was canceled following a phone call from the department of education to the Orange County school district.

Boone High School principal Hector Maestre said in a letter to parents that the department had warned the district that any staff member present at the event risked losing their license, forcing the school to cancel the event. Neither the original version of the law, which was in effect at the time, nor the expanded version, mentions restrictions on student clubs.

Prior to the expansion of the scope and educator penalties of the law, Scarlett Seyler, the president of the Queer and Ally Alliance student club, shared how she hopes educators can help defend all students from such legislation, especially LGBTQ+ students.

See Also

Scarlett Seyler, president of Boone High School’s Queer & Ally Alliance Club, stands for a portrait outside the school's Orlando campus on April 6, 2023.
Scarlett Seyler, president of Boone High School’s Queer & Ally Alliance Club, stands for a portrait outside the school's Orlando campus on April 6, 2023.
Zack Wittman for Education Week
Equity & Diversity Q&A 'Don't Say Gay' Law Impacts Us All, Leader of Queer Student Club Says
Ileana Najarro, April 10, 2023
6 min read

Eesha Pendharkar
Staff Writer Education Week
Eesha Pendharkar is a reporter for Education Week covering race and opportunity in education.
Related Tags:
LGBTQ State Policy Florida

Events

Thu., May 11, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Reimagining Grading in K-12 Schools: A Conversation on the Value of Standards-Based Grading
Hear from K-12 educational leaders and explore standards-based grading benefits and implementation strategies and challenges
Content provided by Otus
Register
Tue., June 06, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Student Well-Being Webinar After-School Learning Top Priority: Academics or Fun?
Join our expert panel to discuss how after-school programs and schools can work together to help students recover from pandemic-related learning loss.
Register
Thu., April 20, 2023, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
School & District Management Webinar MTSS Intervention Planning: Best Practices to Support Student Success
Join us to learn from district leaders about selecting, implementing, and measuring research-based interventions for student success.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

States Here's How 4 States Spent Their ESSER Money
The Council of Chief State School Officers highlighted how state education agencies have used federal pandemic aid.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
Money funds budget allocation
States What the Education Secretary Said School Leaders Should Prioritize Right Now
Miguel Cardona, in a pair of speeches, urged K-12 leaders to lean into efforts to support student mental health and academic achievement.
Libby Stanford
5 min read
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona delivers a speech during the “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” event in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 24, 2023.
U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona speaks at the “Raise the Bar: Lead the World” event in Washington, on Jan. 24, 2023. Cardona spoke to state superintendents and school district leaders in speeches at the Council for Great City Schools and the Council of Chief State School Officers on March 20, 2023.
Sam Mallon/Education Week
States Should Superintendent Salaries Be Capped? Some States Are Considering It
Superintendent pay is under constant scrutiny, and proposals come up occasionally to cap it. But they rarely gain traction.
Caitlynn Peetz
6 min read
Photo of dollar bills frozen in ice.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
States Which States Are Considering 'Don't Say Gay' Bills and Where They Stand
Over the past three years, legislative attacks on education about gender identity and sexual orientation have picked up momentum.
Eesha Pendharkar
1 min read
42 copycat bills limiting sexual orientation and gender identity education bills have been 22 states have been introduced since 2021, according to PEN America and EdWeek reporting.
42 copycat bills limiting sexual orientation and gender identity education bills have been 22 states have been introduced since 2021, according to PEN America and EdWeek reporting.<br/>
Load More ▼