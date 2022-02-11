Fla. Districts That Required Masks Could Face $200 Million Punishment
Law & Courts

Fla. Districts That Required Masks Could Face $200 Million Punishment

By Brooke Baitinger, South Florida Sun Sentinel — February 10, 2022 4 min read
First Graders Alex Albin, left, and Tyler Custodio wear masks in Amanda McCoy's first grade class at the newly-rebuilt Addison Mizner School in Boca Raton, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Palm Beach County Schools opened the school year with a masking requirement with an opt-out option.
First Graders Alex Albin, left, and Tyler Custodio wear masks in Amanda McCoy's first grade class at the newly-rebuilt Addison Mizner School in Boca Raton, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Palm Beach County Schools opened the school year with a masking requirement with an opt-out option.
Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL
Fort Lauderdale , Fla. -

South Florida and Orlando school districts say they were trying to keep students and their families safe when they required students to wear masks on campus last year.

Legislators in Tallahassee say that in doing so, a dozen school districts broke Florida law and should face consequences. The Florida House of Representatives moved forward on Wednesday with a plan to punish the school districts that defied Gov. Ron DeSantis’ ban on face mask mandates for students last year.

The proposal, called Putting Parents First, would strip a total of $200 million from a dozen school districts that defied DeSantis. That includes Broward County, Palm Beach County, and Miami-Dade County school districts, as well as the Orange County school district in Orlando.

The money will come out of the salaries of about 1,600 non-teaching school employees that make over $100,000, and would be spread among the 55 school districts that didn’t impose mask mandates. Rep. Randy Fine, R-Palm Bay, recommended the proposal and suggested that the 12 districts had more money than they needed to pay “bureaucrats,” such as superintendents and administrators working in central offices, making more than double the starting salary of a school teacher.

House Democrats in the appropriations committee said they disagreed with the measure, calling it unfair and questioning its constitutionality.

They also questioned how Fine could say the move was not punitive, a point he maintained throughout the meeting.

Rep. Joseph Geller, D-Aventura, advocated on behalf of the parents who supported mask mandates.

“In a lot of cases, parents like me who didn’t want our students going to school where they would pick something up and bring it home,” he said, adding that his wife is recovering from cancer and other families surely have immunocompromised loved ones at home.

Rep. Ramon Alexander, D-Tallahassee, said he thought it was a mistake to limit local school boards who are elected to make decisions for their communities.

“I believe there are a lot of intended and unintended consequences,” he said, adding that even if it might be good to “trim the fat” from school systems, that should be up to local school boards to do the best thing for their community in a thoughtful and deliberate way.

A tale of state versus local control

By the summer of 2021, students and teachers had endured a school year of remote learning and isolation, which hampered instruction and put some students further behind in school.

State leaders decided it was time for students and teachers to return to campus, even as the delta variant spiked daily. The governor issued an executive order against requiring masks, warning school districts that were considering mandates to let parents choose.

When students returned, many had to quarantine due to exposure in their classes, and some of the most populous school districts determined that masks were necessary to protect kids, their families, and teachers.

As the school year progressed, school board members and superintendents sat through lengthy meetings where anti-mask protesters flooded public comment with misinformation and even threatened them and their families.

The feud continued for months, as state leaders threatened to withhold funds and remove School Board members. Finally, some of the School Boards banded together to take a stand against the governor’s ban and challenged it in court, including Broward, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Orange, and Alachua County school districts, among others.

Those districts questioned the state’s authority to pass such a rule that was contrary to federal guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

See Also

Two students wearing masks and backpacks in front of lockers.
E+
Student Well-Being What the Research Says CDC: COVID Outbreaks Far Higher at Schools Without Mask Mandates
Sarah D. Sparks, September 24, 2021
3 min read

Before those issues were resolved in court, DeSantis’ executive order was cemented in state law during a special legislative session in November. DeSantis signed HB 1B that prohibited vaccine and mask requirements in schools.

There was no immediate effect at the time, since the school district had already decided to make masks optional for everyone since the county had met a benchmark of positivity rates below 3%.

A few weeks later, the omicron variant burned through South Florida. Though omicron’s effects appeared less severe than the previous variants, positivity rates spiked again. South Florida’s school districts again mandated masks, but only for adults on campus.

Districts react

The Broward County Council of PTAs said in a statement that the measure to remove money from districts would hurt children in schools.

“As child advocates, we are very disappointed in the provision to fine school districts for responding to local conditions and community input and taking appropriate action to protect our children,” the statement reads. “Any financial penalties assessed on the district ultimately affects the education and well-being of our children.”

Next, the provision will be up for a vote on the House floor. The council said it would work with the legislature to remove the provision during the conference process with the Senate.

School Mask Mandates at a Glance

  • As of Feb. 10, four states have bans in effect that prevent school districts from setting universal mask mandates, according to an Education Week analysis. Six additional states have such bans, but they have been blocked, suspended, or are not being enforced. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia require masks to be worn in schools, down from a high of 18 states and the District of Columbia earlier this school year.

  • MASK MANDATE BAN IN EFFECT


    1. Florida

    On Sept. 22, Florida's surgeon general instituted a rule that gives parents and legal guardians "sole discretion" over masking in schools. On Nov. 5, a judge sided with the state health department in a legal challenge to rule. On Nov. 18, Gov. DeSantis signed a bill that allows parents to sue school districts that require masks.

    2. Oklahoma

    On Sept. 1, an Oklahoma judge temporarily blocked the state law banning school mask mandates, but students or their parents can still opt out of school mask mandates if they choose.

    3. Texas

    On Dec. 1, an appeals court halted a federal judge’s order that had stopped Texas from enforcing its ban on mask mandates in schools, allowing the prohibition to remain in effect.

    4. Utah

    In Utah, local health departments can issue 30-day school mask mandates with approval from the state or county government, according to the state’s top education official.

    MASK MANDATE BAN BLOCKED, SUSPENDED, OR NOT BEING ENFORCED


    1. Arizona

    On Sept. 27, a judge in Arizona blocked the state laws banning mask mandates that were set to take effect on Sept. 29. On Nov. 2, the Arizona Supreme Court upheld that ruling.

    2. Arkansas

    An Arkansas judge ruled on Dec. 29, that a law signed by the governor in April that prohibited local officials, including school boards, from setting mask mandates was unconstitutional. School districts have been able to set their own mask requirements since August when the judge put the law on hold.

    3. Iowa

    On Sept. 13, a federal judge ordered Iowa to halt enforcement of its law banning mask mandates in schools. On Jan. 25, a federal appeals panel narrowed that injunction, allowing enforcement of the ban, in all but 10 districts. The panel's decision has yet to take effect, so the state is still not enforcing the ban.

    4. South Carolina

    On Sept. 28, a federal judge suspended South Carolina from enforcing the rule that banned school districts from requiring masks for students.

    5. Tennessee

    On Dec. 10, a federal judge temporarily blocked Tennessee from preventing schools from issuing mask mandates.

    6. Virginia

    On Feb. 4, a judge issued a temporary restraining order that prohibits enforcement of Gov. Youngkin's executive order allowing parents to opt their child out of any school mask mandate.

    MASK REQUIREMENT IN EFFECT


    1. California
    2. Connecticut

    On Feb. 7, Gov. Lamont announced that the school mask rule would expire Feb. 28.

    3. Delaware

    On Feb. 7, Gov. Carney amended his emergency order to allow his state-level school mask requirement to expire March 31.

    4. District of Columbia
    5. Hawaii
    6. Louisiana

    According to a State of Emergency proclamation issued Nov. 23, and most recently extended on Jan. 19, students are required to wear masks in schools, but districts can opt out of the mandate if they adopt an isolation and quarantine policy consistent with the state's department of health protocols.

    7. Maryland

    On Jan. 5, the mask mandate was extended for 180 days, but newly allowed school districts to opt out if at least 80% of the county or 80% of their students and staff have been fully vaccinated.

    8. Massachusetts

    On Feb. 9, Massachusetts officials announced the statewide mask requirement for K-12 schools will be lifted on February 28. On Sept. 27, the state began allowing schools to apply for a waiver from the face covering rules if 80% of their students and staff have been vaccinated. If a school reaches the 80% threshold, unvaccinated students and employees are still required to wear masks.

    9. New Jersey

    On Feb. 7, Gov. Murphy announced plans to end his state’s school-mask requirement on March 7.

    10. New Mexico
    11. New York

    On Jan. 24, a judge struck down the state's mask mandate. A day later, an appeals judge restored the mandate.

    12. Oregon

    Oregon health officials said the state would drop its school mask requirement no later than March 31.

    13. Rhode Island

    On Feb. 9, Gov McKee announced the school mask mandate would only remain in effect until March 4. His decision is contingent upon the extension of his COVID-19 emergency powers, which are set to expire mid February.

    14. Washington

    PREVIOUSLY HAD MASK REQUIREMENT


    1. Illinois

    In Illinois, a judge issued a temporary restraining order on the governor's statewide mask requirement. The Feb. 5 decision prevents school districts statewide from requiring students to wear masks.

    2. Kentucky

    Kentucky's school mask mandate ended in September, when the state legislature voted to limit the governor’s emergency powers.

    3. Nevada

    On Feb. 10, Gov. Sisolak announced the immediate suspension of the school mask requirement. The previous mask requirement had only applied to counties with populations of 100,000 people or more.

    4. Pennsylvania

    A statewide mask mandate for Pennsylvania schoolchildren was thrown out by the state Supreme Court on December 10.

    5. Virginia

    On Jan. 15, Gov. Youngkin issued an executive order allowing parents to opt their child out of any school mask mandate. It effectively rescinded the state's school mask requirement that had been put in place since August. The executive order was later halted by a judge.

  • NOTES
    In Missouri, the state attorney general has sued some school districts that require masks, citing a November ruling by a county judge that said local health orders tied to COVID-19 are illegal. (The ruling is being interpreted differently by different districts.) The state’s treasurer announced he was also cracking down on schools with mask mandates.
    Updated 02/10/2022 | Sources: Local media reports | Learn more here

Brooke Baitinger
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Copyright (c) 2022, South Florida Sun Sentinel. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.

Events

Tue., March 01, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Teaching Webinar Impacting Student Achievement with Project-Based Learning + STEM
Hear from educators how they are using SmartLab Learning to implement innovative PBL + STEM initiatives.
Content provided by SmartLab Learning
Register
Tue., February 15, 2022, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Building Efficacy To Strengthen Your Multi-Tiered System of Supports
Educators often refer to their Multi-Tiered System of Supports (MTSS) as "a culture" that should be deeply embedded in the school.
Content provided by Panorama
Register
Wed., February 16, 2022, 1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
Reading & Literacy Online Summit Supporting Struggling Readers: Challenges and Strategies for Educators
Join fellow educators and administrators in this discussion on how to help struggling readers as they catch up on crucial literacy skills.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts Justice Stephen G. Breyer, Who Sympathized With School Administrators, Set to Retire
The U.S. Supreme Court justice has championed racial and gender equality, while occasionally siding with school officials over students.
Mark Walsh
15 min read
Supreme Court Associate Justice Stephen Breyer testifies before a House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Services hearing to review the FY 2016 budget request of the Supreme Court of the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 23, 2015. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court, two sources told The Associated Press Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen G. Breyer is retiring, giving President Joe Biden an opening he has pledged to fill by naming the first Black woman to the high court.
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Law & Courts Arizona Sues Biden to Keep School Anti-Mask Rules
At issue are two state programs the Republican governor created last summer that use federal COVID-19 relief money.
The Associated Press
4 min read
FILE — Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state address at the Arizona Capitol, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Phoenix. Ducey sued the Biden administration, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, over its demand that the state stop sending millions in federal COVID-19 relief money to schools that don't have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Law & Courts U.S. Supreme Court to Hear Major Cases on Affirmative Action in Education
The outcome could affect K-12 policies when the justices rule on race-based policies at Harvard and the University of North Carolina.
Mark Walsh
3 min read
A man talks on his phone on the steps of Harvard University's Widener Library, in Cambridge, Mass. on June 26, 2020.
The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to take up major cases on affirmative action in admissions at Harvard University, above, and at the University of North Carolina.
Elise Amendola/AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court to Hear Case of Coach Who Prayed After Games in Defiance of School District
The U.S. Supreme Court will consider whether school districts may prohibit private religious expression by public school employees.
Mark Walsh
4 min read
Former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joe Kennedy is in a conflict with the Bremerton, Wash., school district over his silent prayer after games.
Former Bremerton High School assistant football coach Joseph A. Kennedy stands at on the 50-yard line at Bremerton Memorial Stadium. The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear an appeal over his dismissal for praying after football games.
Larry Steagall/Kitsap Sun via AP
Load More ▼