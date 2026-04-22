Federal Appeals Court Upholds Texas Ten Commandments Law

Texas can require the Ten Commandments to be displayed in public schools, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday, handing a significant legal victory for conservatives who have long sought to incorporate more religion into classrooms.

The 9-8 decision by the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit upheld the law, delivering a boost to backers of similar laws in Arkansas and Louisiana. Opponents have argued that posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms amounts to government endorsement of religion and risks pressuring students, while supporters say the displays reflect the nation’s historical foundations.

Writing for the majority opinion, the conservative-leaning appeals court in New Orleans rejected those arguments in Texas, saying the requirement does not violate parents’ or students’ constitutional rights.

“No child is made to recite the Commandments, believe them, or affirm their divine origin,” the ruling says.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups that challenged the Texas law on behalf of parents said in a statement that they anticipate appealing the ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The First Amendment safeguards the separation of church and state, and the freedom of families to choose how, when, and if to provide their children with religious instruction. This decision tramples those rights,” they said in the statement.

A broader push on religion in schools

The mandate is one of several fronts in Texas where opponents have fought over religion in classrooms.

In 2024, the state approved optional Bible-infused curriculum for elementary schools, and a proposal set for a vote in June would add Bible stories to required reading lists in Texas classrooms.

See Also Open image caption Close image caption Texas is poised to be the first state to require that every student read the same texts—including, controversially, selections from the Bible and several Christian parables. Books line shelves in a high school library on Oct. 1, 2018, in Brownsville, Texas. Jason Hoekema/The Brownsville Herald via AP Reading & Literacy Is the Bible Part of the U.S. Literary Canon? Texas Reading List Sparks Debate Remove Save to favorites

The appeals court decision over the Ten Commandments law reverses a lower federal court ruling that had blocked about a dozen Texas school districts—including some of the state’s largest—from putting up the posters. The law, signed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, took effect in September, marking the largest attempt in the nation to hang the Ten Commandments in public schools.

From the start, the law was met almost immediately by a mix of embrace and hesitation in Texas classrooms that educate the state’s 5.5 million public school students.

The mandate animated school board meetings, spun up guidance about what to say when students ask questions, and led to boxes of donated posters being dropped on the doorsteps of campuses statewide. Although the law only requires schools to hang the posters if donated, one suburban Dallas school district spent nearly $1,800 to print roughly 5,000 posters.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton , a Republican, called the ruling “a major victory for Texas and our moral values.”

“The Ten Commandments have had a profound impact on our nation, and it’s important that students learn from them every single day,” he said.

Ripple effects beyond Texas

Tuesday’s ruling comes after the appeals court heard arguments in January in the Texas case and a similar case in Louisiana. In February, the appeals court cleared the way for Louisiana to enforce its law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms.

Republican Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said the Texas ruling “adopted our entire legal defense” of the law in her state. In Alabama, Republican Gov. Kay Ivey also signed a similar law earlier this month.

“Our law clearly was always constitutional, and I am grateful that the Fifth Circuit has now definitively agreed with us,” Murrill said in a statement posted to social media.

In a dissent joined by four other judges, Judge Stephen A. Higginson argued the ruling undermines core constitutional principles separating church and state.

The Constitution’s framers “intended disestablishment of religion, above all to prevent large religious sects from using political power to impose their religion on others.”

“Yet Texas, like Louisiana, seeks to do just that, legislating that specific, politically chosen scripture be installed in every public-school classroom,” Higginson wrote.

The law says schools must put donated posters “in a conspicuous place” and requires the writing to be a size and typeface that is visible from anywhere in a classroom to a person with “average vision.” The displays must also be 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall.

Texas’ law easily passed the GOP-controlled Legislature, and Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have backed posting the Ten Commandments in classrooms.