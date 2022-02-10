Bill Could Require Posting a Year’s Worth of Lesson Plans. Teachers Aren’t Happy

Who should have more oversight of what is being taught to students: teachers or parents? That’s the basis of the debate that has erupted over an influx of new bills and other state-level actions aiming to censor what’s being taught in the classroom . The most recent proposal is Indiana House Bill 1134 , which would require teachers to publish their lesson plans a year in advance.

Expanding “parents’ rights” in the classroom became a touchstone of Republican Glenn Youngkin’s campaign during the tense Virginia gubernatorial election with Democrat Terry McAuliffe. In an election debate with Youngkin last September, McAuliffe said, “I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”

The huge backlash to McAuliffe’s remarks demonstrated the growing impact that parents can have on high-stakes elections.

The Indiana bill joins a number of proposals in at least 10 states that would require administrators to list every book, reading, and activity that teachers use in their lessons.

Teachers expressed their outrage on Twitter over individuals with no classroom experience making decisions about their classroom practice.

‘No Idea How Teachers Work’

Clearly these laws are written by people who don't know how schools actually work. Teacher contracts are from August-May, and many new teachers aren't hired until June or July (or August). Will administrators post the lesson plans? https://t.co/uIMVwHjTBN — FrauSwank (@FrauSwank) February 9, 2022

Imagine actually turning in said lesson plans and then getting a schedule shift and assigned a different course or grade level when school opens in the fall!? These folks have no idea how schools operate. pic.twitter.com/DCR9MijWw0 — Dr. Stephanie Hunte (@AyaAcademy) February 9, 2022

Curricula Is Already Made Available

Many teachers pointed out that this is not new—most classroom curricula are already public. “Teachers do hand out syllabi, libraries do have open access to the catalogs. This is assuming that there is an adverse relationship when there isn’t one,” said Deborah Caldwell-Stone, the director of the American Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, in an Education Week article by Sarah Schwartz and Eesha Pendharkar.

Parent & former teacher here. Public school curricula are already widely available to the public. Requiring teachers to post lesson plans is just adding one more task to an already bureaucratically burdensome job. And those w/ulterior motives won’t necessarily be “transparent”. — Beth Warren (@BethRWarren) January 20, 2022

So many parents are screaming for transparency in schools by supporting bills requiring teachers to post lesson plans and their curriculum online.



Also, these same parents have no idea that most teachers and schools already do this. — Nicholas Ferroni (@NicholasFerroni) February 9, 2022

Leaves No Room for Personalized Instruction

Teachers’ careers are built on the ability to adapt and respond to student needs over the course of a semester. Many feel stifled at the notion of having to build out each lesson a year in advance and worry about the impact this would have on individualized instruction.

I literally asked my 8th graders what they wanted to do for our next unit on Thursday, but sure, make teachers post lesson plans before the school year starts. — Alan Hoffmann, Professional English Teacher (@AlanHoffmann) February 5, 2022

To post daily lesson plans for a yr. makes me insane. Teachers meet student where they are in the curriculum and take them as far as they can. What happened to individual student needs in that scenario? I understand posting grade level benchmarks & yearly curriculum guidelines. — Susan Falvey (@FalveyKStars) February 9, 2022

Will More Teachers Leave?

It’s no secret that the United States is experiencing nationwide staffing shortages in schools. Adding this additional barrier to teaching could hinder a district’s ability to attract and retain educators at a time when they are so desperately needed.

I'm praying for every teacher in Indiana right now. The expectation for someone to post year long lesson plans by June is utterly ridiculous.



At this point, it seems as if people are creating ideas and laws to make teachers leave our profession. — Michael Bonner (@MichaelBonner_) February 9, 2022

IN teacher here: who’s going to tell them that there’s such a teacher shortage in our state that we won’t have the staff in place to post lessons during the summer even if fulfilling such a request weren’t ludicrously poor teaching in the first place. 🤷‍♀️ — Traci Kyle (@TraciLynnKyle) February 9, 2022