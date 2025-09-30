Appeals Court Says Ed. Dept. Can Fire Civil Rights Staff
Law & Courts

Appeals Court Says Ed. Dept. Can Fire Civil Rights Staff

Office for civil rights employees had already begun returning to work
By Brooke Schultz — September 30, 2025 4 min read
A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education on March 12, 2025, in Washington.
A commuter walks past the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Education in Washington on March 12, 2025. A federal court sided with the Trump administration this week, allowing it to proceeds with laying off half of the department's office for civil rights.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

The U.S. Department of Education can proceed with firing nearly half its civil rights enforcement staff as part of its broader downsizing effort, a federal appeals court decided this week, in a move that overturns the last court order still in effect that had directed the Trump administration to reinstate laid-off agency employees.

The decision from a three-judge panel of the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, issued Monday, comes as the department had, under that lower-court order, slowly begun bringing back the 264 office for civil rights employees it had planned to let go in a seismic layoff earlier this year. The department brought back 85 employees in September, and planned to bring back another 60 every two weeks through the start of November, according to a recent court filing.

But the department has repeatedly signaled it would shed those staff as soon as it got the greenlight. Following a July Supreme Court decision that paved the way for the department to continue with the layoffs of hundreds of other Education Department employees, an email to OCR employees said they would be “separately notified of their separation at the appropriate time.” The Trump administration had appealed to the 1st Circuit in an attempt to overturn the lower-court order forcing it to bring back only OCR staff.

On Tuesday, in the immediate aftermath of the appeals court decision, staff expecting to be reinstated said the department hadn’t yet reached out regarding the court’s decision and had continued to receive communication about returning to work.

Office for civil rights employees are responsible for enforcing federal civil rights laws in schools, investigating complaints and working with schools and colleges to bring them into compliance. The appeals court’s Monday decision stemmed from a lawsuit brought by the Victim Rights Law Center, which represents sexual assault survivors, and the parents of two boys—one in Michigan and one in Nebraska—who had pending civil rights cases that OCR had paused.

Spokespeople for the Education Department and the Victim Rights Law Center didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday on their next steps.

The Supreme Court’s July order was decisive in the appeals court order

The panel of judges from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit ultimately sided with the Trump administration, which argued that the court should apply the July U.S. Supreme Court decision that allowed for broader cuts at the Education Department to this narrower case dealing with layoffs in only one division of the agency.

That Supreme Court’s decision ultimately colored how the appeals court judges viewed the OCR case.

Both orders telling the Trump administration to reinstate laid-off Education Department employees came from the same Massachusetts-based U.S. District Court judge, Myong Joun. In each order, Joun, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, had agreed with plaintiffs who argued the layoffs would hamper the department’s ability to carry out its congressionally mandated role.

While the Supreme Court did not provide an explanation or outline its legal reasoning in its July order, the 1st Circuit judges wrote in their opinion Monday, “at this preliminary stage of the litigation, ... we cannot conclude that this [OCR] case differs enough” from the case concerning broader Education Department layoffs to reach a different decision.

The distinctions between the cases were “insufficiently material” to justify “a different stay outcome here,” two of the three judges—Lara Montecalvo and Julie Rikelman, both Biden appointees—wrote in their opinion.

Seth Aframe, the third judge and also a Biden appointee, agreed but wrote a separate, concurring opinion.

What happens next is still unclear

The office for civil rights was one of the hardest-hit divisions in the March downsizing that came as part of President Donald Trump’s pledge to eliminate the Education Department. One of the largest civil rights enforcement bodies in the federal government, OCR had about 560 employees and 12 regional offices before the March layoffs. In addition to the layoffs of more than 260 staffers, the Education Department closed seven of the division’s regional offices.

Despite its smaller size, OCR has become the main enforcer of Trump’s social policy in schools, opening cases cracking down on policies allowing transgender students access to athletic teams and school facilities aligned with their gender identity, and diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Former staff have worried that OCR wouldn’t be able to balance its typical caseload with Trump’s identified priorities.

But while the Trump administration pursued appeals, the Education Department began to bring staff back, in compliance with Joun’s order, which he initially issued in June, then declined to drop following the Supreme Court’s July decision in the broader layoffs case.

The department gave employees roughly a week’s notice that they were in the next wave of staffers returning to work, issuing new laptops, providing information about ID cards, and asking staff to report to work remotely while it identified office space—even for staff whose assigned offices weren’t shuttered.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday what would happen to the 85 employees who have already returned to work, or the employees slated to return to work as soon as next week.

Brooke Schultz
Staff Writer Education Week
Brooke Schultz is a staff writer for Education Week covering policy and politics in Congress and statehouses.

Events

Thu., October 02, 2025, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Assessment Webinar Making Alternative Grading Work: Lessons Learned from One Journey
Curious about alternative grading? Join to get an inspiring, practical look into one California school’s shift toward alternative grading.
Content provided by Otus
Register
Wed., October 08, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Reframe Relationships, Transform Student Outcomes
Explore easy neuroscience-based tools that strengthen relationships, reduce burnout, and drive student success
Content provided by Crisis Prevention Institute (CPI)
Register
Thu., October 09, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
School & District Management Webinar Boosting Attendance: What Are Schools Doing to Cut Chronic Absenteeism?
Chronic absenteeism still plagues schools. Learn the real impacts and proven strategies districts use to boost attendance.
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Law & Courts With Childhood Vaccination Rates Falling, Debate on Religious Exemptions Grows
There is growing pressure from parents and the Trump administration for exemptions to be expanded. The U.S. Supreme Court could decide.
Mark Walsh
10 min read
Left: Republican Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman, chair of the West Virginia Senate Health and Human Resources Committee, holds a map of the U.S. on the Senate floor depicting the states, including West Virginia, that do not allow religious or philosophical exemptions for required school vaccinations on Feb. 21, 2025 in Charleston, West Virginia. Right: West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks during a news conference at the Hubert Humphrey Building Auditorium in Washington on April 22, 2025.
Left: A U.S. map of states without religious or philosophical vaccine exemptions. Right: Republican West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey speaks at a news conference in Washington on April 22, 2025. West Virginia is at the center of the ongoing debate over school vaccine mandates after Morrisey this year issued an executive order requiring religious exemptions.
Left: Will Price/West Virginia Legislature; Right: Jose Luis Magana/AP
Law & Courts Okla. Court Stops Standards With 2020 Election Misinformation From Taking Effect
The court put on hold proposed social studies standards that include conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
The Associated Press
2 min read
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters speaks to members of the State Board of Education during a meeting, Aug. 24, 2023, in Oklahoma City, Okla. The state's supreme court has put proposed new social studies standards, which include conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, on hold.
Daniel Shular/Tulsa World via AP
Law & Courts Judge Blocks Trump Policy Barring Undocumented Kids in Head Start
The administration argued undocumented immigrants were ineligible for Head Start, early college, adult education, and more.
The Associated Press
2 min read
A student looks for a certain letter during a reading and writing lesson at a Head Start program run by Easterseals, an organization that gets about a third of its funding from the federal government, Jan. 29, 2025, in Miami.
A student looks for a letter during a reading and writing lesson at a Head Start program run by Easterseals in Miami on Jan. 29, 2025. A judge in Rhode Island has temporarily blocked a Trump administration policy in 20 states that made undocumented immigrants ineligible for Head Start, early college, adult education, and other federally funded services.
Rebecca Blackwell/AP
Law & Courts Supreme Court Rejects Bid to Block Transgender Boy From Male Restrooms at School
A divided Supreme Court declined to pause an injunction blocking a South Carolina law as it applied to a transgender male student.
Mark Walsh
2 min read
The Supreme Court building is seen on April 30, 2025, in Washington.
The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen on April 30, 2025, in Washington. The high court recently declined to pause a ruling allowing a South Carolina transgender student to use restrooms consistent with his gender identity.
Mark Schiefelbein/AP
Load More ▼