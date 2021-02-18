Learning Loss
Student Achievement Opinion What Does COVID-19 Learning Loss Actually Mean?
COVID-19 learning loss is a big topic. Unfortunately, there has been limited discussion on specifically what is being lost.
Student Achievement Opinion The Idea of 'Learning Loss' Begs Us to Ask, 'Loss From What?'
A Georgia educator challenges the present thinking about "learning loss" and asks, "What if the loss is a loss in inflicting harm?"
Student Well-Being Opinion Students Respond to Adults’ Fixation on 'Learning Loss'
A Boston educator shares three guidelines for responding to "learning loss" she developed based on conversations with her students.
School & District Management Student Mental Health and Learning Loss Continue to Worry Principals
Months into the pandemic, elementary principals say they still want training in crucial areas to help students who are struggling.
Teaching & Learning Pandemic Learning Loss Heavier in Math Than Reading This Fall, But Questions Remain
Results from fall testing confirm that the pandemic has taken a toll on students' academic growth.
Education To Combat Learning Loss, New Project Hopes to Test and Scale 'High Impact' Tutoring
With six pilot sites already, the project aims to study the features of good programs and help expand them throughotu the United States.
Education Parents Worry About Learning Loss in Remote Education Environments
More than 3 of every 4 parents report that their children are attending school remotely either full time or part time, new survey finds.
Education Opinion How Team Walk-Throughs Can Engage Educators in Remote Learning
We are all worried about learning loss during COVID, but one of the ways we can develop a better understanding of combating that is through team walk-throughs.
School & District Management What the Research Says How Does Pandemic-Related Learning Loss Affect Different Subjects and Grades?
Educators are bracing for students to return to school this fall with significant learning loss, after more than six months of disruption from the coronavirus pandemic. New research suggests schools will need to target interventions differently for students in different grades and subjects.
States Coronavirus Learning Loss Risk Index Reveals Big Equity Problems
Recent Census data finds households in the South and Midwest lagging those in other regions in access to remote learning technologies and learning interactions with teachers and family members.
Education Opinion COVID-19 Learning Loss: What We Know and How to Move Forward
Just how far behind will kids be as they head back to school this fall? Guest blogger Dylan Wiliam says no one really knows, but that one thing is for sure: Standardized tests are unlikely to be much help.
Education COVID-Related Learning Loss Will Hit Younger Students Differently
New research suggests schools will need to target interventions differently to help students in different grades and subjects recover from pandemic disruption.
Student Achievement Explainer Overcoming COVID-19 Learning Loss
Halting erosion to learning is critical as the new school year begins. Well-known practices backed by research are the best solution.
Teacher Preparation Don't Rush to 'Diagnose' Learning Loss With a Formal Test. Do This Instead
Beware these danger zones when trying to determine what students know and need to learn this fall, experts say.