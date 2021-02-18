Learning Loss

Image shows a speech bubble divided into 4 overlapping, connecting parts.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty and Laura Baker/Education Week
Student Achievement Opinion What Does COVID-19 Learning Loss Actually Mean?
COVID-19 learning loss is a big topic. Unfortunately, there has been limited discussion on specifically what is being lost.
Tommy Thompson, February 10, 2021
6 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Student Achievement Opinion The Idea of 'Learning Loss' Begs Us to Ask, 'Loss From What?'
A Georgia educator challenges the present thinking about "learning loss" and asks, "What if the loss is a loss in inflicting harm?"
Larry Ferlazzo, February 4, 2021
6 min read
Images shows colorful speech bubbles that say "Q," "&," and "A."
iStock/Getty
Student Well-Being Opinion Students Respond to Adults’ Fixation on 'Learning Loss'
A Boston educator shares three guidelines for responding to "learning loss" she developed based on conversations with her students.
Larry Ferlazzo, February 2, 2021
9 min read
Student sitting alone with empty chairs around her.
Maria Casinos/iStock/Getty
School & District Management Student Mental Health and Learning Loss Continue to Worry Principals
Months into the pandemic, elementary principals say they still want training in crucial areas to help students who are struggling.
Denisa R. Superville, January 15, 2021
3 min read
Images shows a data trend line climbing high and going low.
DigitalVision Vectors/Getty
Teaching & Learning Pandemic Learning Loss Heavier in Math Than Reading This Fall, But Questions Remain
Results from fall testing confirm that the pandemic has taken a toll on students' academic growth.
Sarah D. Sparks, December 1, 2020
2 min read
Education To Combat Learning Loss, New Project Hopes to Test and Scale 'High Impact' Tutoring
With six pilot sites already, the project aims to study the features of good programs and help expand them throughotu the United States.
Stephen Sawchuk, November 10, 2020
4 min read
Education Parents Worry About Learning Loss in Remote Education Environments
More than 3 of every 4 parents report that their children are attending school remotely either full time or part time, new survey finds.
Alyson Klein, October 12, 2020
2 min read
Education Opinion How Team Walk-Throughs Can Engage Educators in Remote Learning
We are all worried about learning loss during COVID, but one of the ways we can develop a better understanding of combating that is through team walk-throughs.
Peter DeWitt, October 4, 2020
6 min read
School & District Management What the Research Says How Does Pandemic-Related Learning Loss Affect Different Subjects and Grades?
Educators are bracing for students to return to school this fall with significant learning loss, after more than six months of disruption from the coronavirus pandemic. New research suggests schools will need to target interventions differently for students in different grades and subjects.
Sarah D. Sparks, September 9, 2020
1 min read
QC 2020 GTS Covid19 IMG
iStock/Getty
States Coronavirus Learning Loss Risk Index Reveals Big Equity Problems
Recent Census data finds households in the South and Midwest lagging those in other regions in access to remote learning technologies and learning interactions with teachers and family members.
Alex Harwin & Yukiko Furuya, September 1, 2020
7 min read
Education Opinion COVID-19 Learning Loss: What We Know and How to Move Forward
Just how far behind will kids be as they head back to school this fall? Guest blogger Dylan Wiliam says no one really knows, but that one thing is for sure: Standardized tests are unlikely to be much help.
Guest Blogger, August 31, 2020
6 min read
Education COVID-Related Learning Loss Will Hit Younger Students Differently
New research suggests schools will need to target interventions differently to help students in different grades and subjects recover from pandemic disruption.
Sarah D. Sparks, August 26, 2020
2 min read
6 land hero
Stephanie Shafer for Education Week
Student Achievement Explainer Overcoming COVID-19 Learning Loss
Halting erosion to learning is critical as the new school year begins. Well-known practices backed by research are the best solution.
August 19, 2020
4 min read
Assess IMG article
Getty + Laura Baker/Education Week
Teacher Preparation Don't Rush to 'Diagnose' Learning Loss With a Formal Test. Do This Instead
Beware these danger zones when trying to determine what students know and need to learn this fall, experts say.
Catherine Gewertz, August 5, 2020
9 min read
