Worried About Withheld Education Funding? Here’s How Leaders Can Speak Up

As the Trump administration withholds $6.8 billion in federal funding for schools, many superintendents and educators want to do whatever they can to get that money flowing again.

But it’s hard to know how to direct that urgency.

Because the decision to withhold funding congress already appropriated is unprecedented, it’s hard to know what to ask of legislators.

And because school finance involves a lot of jargon and an alphabet soup of acronyms, many community members don’t understand what’s at stake for their own schools.

The U.S. Department of Education informed schools June 30 that it would not disburse the funding —money for five formula grant programs for K-12 education and two programs that support adult education—on July 1 as required by federal regulations. The White House budget office has said the money is “under review,” but has not provided further details on when it will be disbursed.

“We’ve got to get our local voices out there,” said Joe Gothard, superintendent of the Madison, Wis., district and the 2024 Superintendent of the Year. “I think some people aren’t listening, and some people are afraid to speak out.”

Here are five tips for educators on how to advocate for federal officials to release the withheld K-12 funds.

1. Don’t wait for the courts to act

Governors and attorneys general from 24 states sued the Trump administration July 14, arguing that it violated federal laws and the U.S. Constitution by holding back funding approved by Congress, an action known as impoundment.

But those concerned about the affected money shouldn’t sit back and wait for the courts to act, said Sasha Pudelski, the director of advocacy for AASA, The School Superintendents Association. Legal action takes time, and districts face tough choices about the future of programs and staffing that need to be resolved soon.

“We really feel that litigation will be too slow to be helpful, so congressional Republicans pressuring the administration is key,” Pudelski said. In fact, 10 GOP senators on July 16 asked the Trump administration to release the funds.

Likewise, educators can reach out to their senators and representatives, let them know how changes will affect their schools, and encourage the elected officials to convey that urgency to the White House office of legislative affairs, she said.

2. Make it local

Large national totals can make it difficult for the average parent or elected official to understand what the withheld funding means for their own schools and districts.

In communications with Congress and with their own communities, superintendents should get specific about how the affected funds fit into their current budgets and how staffing and programs might change if they aren’t released, Denver Superintendent Alex Marrero said.

“Whatever feelings you may have [about politics], let’s talk about the impact to the people you are representing,” Marrero said. “I believe when those lawmakers realize this will devastate home, that is the kicker.”

Marrero rattled off a list of consequences for Denver schools if the district doesn’t receive more than $10 million it budgeted from the affected grants. Withheld funding for teacher training will affect programs it uses to strengthen instruction and support new teachers during the crucial early years in the classroom when retention is often difficult. Cuts to Title III, which supports English learners, will affect the district’s ability to educate the 4,000 new arrival migrant students it expects to enroll this year. Also at risk: after-school programs and student mental health supports.

Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho detailed how the potential loss of more than $100 million in budgeted federal funding would affect the nation’s second largest district during a July 1 press conference.

We may hold different political ideologies or philosophies, but our children—especially our most vulnerable—must be protected, not punished.



Withholding billions in federal funding intended to support their growth, learning, and well-being is immoral.



Marrero and Gothard, the Madison superintendent, both shared potential impacts in messages shared on their districts’ websites. Gothard held a press conference to garner local media coverage, and Marrero met with both Colorado senators to press for action.

“It is important that we explain this to our local communities to the best of our abilities,” Gothard said. “It is really complicated if you don’t work with it every day.”

Noelle Ellerson Ng, the associate executive director of advocacy and governance for AASA, offered this sample text as an example for superintendents who want to highlight the local context.

“Our school district and the supporting community passed our 2025-26 school budget to include support for after-care programming that serves XXXX students. Absent the 21st Century funds withheld by the administration, our school district is unable to provide the after-school care, at a cost to students, families, and local employers.”

3. Differentiate from other school funding debates

After years of school funding debates and months of stories about other Trump administration proposals, parents and community members might not understand the significance and urgency of the withheld funds.

Trump’s budget proposal , which has not yet been enacted, has received tons of coverage, even as the frozen funds are already affecting districts. It’s up to leaders to communicate those critical differences, superintendents said. Effective messaging may help motivate local community members to get involved in advocacy efforts, and increase urgency for their elected representatives.

Messages should emphasize that the funding in question has already been approved by Congress and signed by President Trump, which means the effects of the freeze are more immediate than hypothetical conversations about future funding decisions, Marrero said.

“There’s always been this rhetoric that public education is underfunded,” he said. “Some folks might say, ‘Here they go again.’ It’s going to get lost in that in the eyes of some. How devastating is it that we are always underfunded and now they are taking more away from us?”

4. Acknowledge partisan differences

Some superintendents in red states that heavily favored Trump in the last election are hesitant to speak out about the funding because they don’t want to be seen as stoking criticism of the president or to stir division among elected school board members, Gothard said.

‘Some are afraid of being targeted, and some don’t understand the ramifications,” he said. “Me, I don’t want to wait.”

Even voters who in general endorse reduced federal funding should support those decisions being made by Congress, rather than unilaterally by the White House, some state and district leaders have said.

“I deeply believe in fiscal responsibility, which means evaluating the use of funds and seeking out efficiencies, but also means being responsible—releasing funds already approved by Congress and signed by President Trump,” Georgia State Superintendent Richard Woods, an elected Republican, said in a July 7 statement.

Marrero said he’s communicating regularly with superintendents of smaller, rural districts to identify effective messages for their differing contexts. At an upcoming meeting of the Council of the Great City Schools, a coalition of urban districts, he plans to work with colleagues with Republican congressional delegations to help pressure lawmakers who have the strongest relationships with the White House.

5. Stay up to date

