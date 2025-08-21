Why Some Districts Are Shifting Teens From School Buses to Public Transit
Budget & Finance

Why Some Districts Are Shifting Teens From School Buses to Public Transit

By Jennifer Igbonoba — August 21, 2025 4 min read
Students wait to board Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Students wait to board Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio. There are many factors school districts must consider before switching to public transit.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

As the new school year begins, yellow school buses are once again a familiar sight on the roads.

But those large vehicles come with a hefty price tag. In 2025, the average cost of a new school bus ranges from $90,000 to $140,000, not including ongoing expenses like maintenance and insurance.

Faced with rising transportation costs, some districts are eyeing public transit as a potential alternative—particularly for older students. In large metropolitan cities like Chicago and New York, eligible secondary school students already receive free or discounted metro passes. But for other communities, the switch isn’t so simple.

See Also

Photo illustration of school bus and people exchanging cash.
F. Sheehan for Education Week + Getty
Budget & Finance Why Some K-12 Students Have to Pay for a Bus Ride to School
Mark Lieberman & Caitlynn Peetz, April 25, 2024
7 min read

“Everybody should look into it, but I’m aware that not everybody is going to have the same circumstances that we have here in Seattle,” said Steven Richard, the director of transportation for Seattle public schools.

Here are some factors school leaders should consider before exploring a potential partnership with their local transit agency.

Employees of Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, wait to help students catch a ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Employees of Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, wait to help students catch a ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

Cost

Getting students to and from school isn’t cheap.

Nationwide, the United States spent more than $28 billion on student transportation in the 2018-19 school year, according to federal data. State laws vary on when and for whom districts must provide transportation, usually based on how far students live from school, and states differ in whether they fund transportation or leave it up to local districts.

Public transit may offer savings, but it’s not free. Some cities, like Seattle, offer free rides for riders 18 and under. Others do not.

In Miami-Dade County, Fla., for example, the district receives funding for each student who qualifies for school bus transportation, said James Hicks, the administrative director of transportation for the school system.

A student wears a translucent backpack while waiting to ride Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
A student wears a translucent backpack while waiting to ride Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

In Cincinnati, switching to transit saved money. Chris Burkhardt, the chief operating officer for Cincinnati public schools, said it costs about $3,000 per student to transport them by school bus compared to just $350 per student using the city’s metro system. This fall, the district transitioned primarily 7th and 8th graders to public transit, excluding those who have school transportation accommodations.

Terri Andrews, a project manager for Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, helps students catch the bus to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Terri Andrews, a project manager for Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, helps students catch the bus to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

Why the gap in cost?

Burkhardt pointed to several factors: The district must still provide yellow bus service for younger students and those whose Individualized Education Programs require transportation accommodations. And because Cincinnati has school choice, the school system must provide transportation not just for district students, but also for private and charter school students across the city. That drives up the per-student cost.

Students board Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Students board Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

Safety

One major concern: who students are riding with.

The only people on a yellow school bus are students, Hicks said, and sometimes educators. School bus drivers transport students directly from designated stops to school. City transit drivers, by contrast, operate routes open to the general public.

Still, some leaders argue that public transit prepares students for real life.

“As you get older, as you get into secondary school, these are spaces that you need to learn how to navigate, and this is the best way to nudge yourself to sort of take baby steps into the adult world,” Seattle’s Richard said.

Students wait to board Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Students wait to board Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

Communication

Transitioning to public transit takes more than logistics—it takes trust.

Burkhardt said consistent communication with city leaders, families, and community groups has been crucial.

That includes answering practical questions: “How to insert the card into the fare box, for example, [or] what to do if you’ve lost your card,” Burkhardt said, “so there’s a lot of those types of questions that students and parents and caregivers have prior to even getting on the bus to begin with.”

To smooth the transition, the Cincinnati district created a detailed communication plan: TikTok-style social videos explaining the system, local news interviews, and school-based orientations where families can ask questions. Parents can even ride free with their child during the first week of school.

A bus driver for Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, greets students riding the bus to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
A bus driver for Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, greets students riding the bus to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

To further build confidence, extra Metro staff members are stationed at major transit centers along with police officers to help ensure student safety.

“We know that students are safe because we have roughly 13,000 students traversing Metro, both in the morning and the afternoon,” Burkhardt said. “That’s 26,000 transactions per day, times 180 days—that’s almost 5 million transactions of those you’ll hear about, just a handful of fights or issues or ‘incidents.’ Five out of 5 million really shows how safe it is to traverse our metro system.”

Students board Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Students board Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

Infrastructure

Public transit is only a realistic option where the infrastructure already exists.

“You wouldn’t want to put a city bus system out there just for high school,” Richard said. “If it’s not already there, then that’s not going to work out for you.”

In rural or suburban areas, students may live too far apart or lack safe walking routes to bus stops. Overcrowding at stops or long wait times could pose challenges.

Student wait to board a Metro bus, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Student wait to board a Metro bus, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to ride to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

Timeline

A move this big takes time.

The Cincinnati district sent the city’s metro system the home and school locations for each student to map out potential routes.

The goal? Ensure every student’s commute can be covered in 15 minutes.

Burkhardt said the district and Metro were able to turn the “concept to be operational within about six months,” but clarified that the timeframe depends on external factors such as the size of the school district.

Tony Stilwell (right) stands with his children Kyle, 13, and Alanti, 9, before riding Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Luke Sharrett for Education Week
Tony Stilwell (right) stands with his children Kyle, 13, and Alanti, 9, before riding Metro, Cincinnati’s public bus system, to their second day of school on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Luke Sharrett for Education Week

Jennifer Igbonoba
Newsroom Intern Education Week
Jennifer Igbonoba is a newsroom intern for Education Week.

Events

Tue., August 26, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
IT Infrastructure & Management Webinar Future-Proofing K–12: 5G for Resilient Connectivity
Join T-Mobile for Education to explore how 5G is powering safer, smarter, more resilient K–12 connectivity.
Content provided by T-Mobile for Education
Register
Thu., August 28, 2025, 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Classroom Technology Webinar What K-12 Publishers Miss in September Is Costing Them District Renewals Worth Millions
Digital rollouts starting slow? Learn how to fix login issues, boost usage & support teachers in our webinar.
Content provided by KITABOO
Register
Wed., September 10, 2025, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar Rethinking Attendance: Leadership Strategies with AI and Student Data
Move beyond myths & use data/AI to boost student engagement.
Content provided by Panorama Education
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Budget & Finance Teacher PD, Jobs on the Chopping Block as Trump's Funding Freeze Continues
In a new survey, superintendents detail the tradeoffs they expect to make if billions in federal funds don't arrive.
Caitlynn Peetz & Jennifer Igbonoba
6 min read
Instructional coach Kristi Tucker posts notes to the board during a team meeting at Ford Elementary School in Laurens, S.C., on March 10, 2025.
Instructional coach Kristi Tucker posts notes during a team meeting at Ford Elementary School in Laurens, S.C., on March 10, 2025. Professional development is one area many districts say they'll cut if the Trump administration continues to withhold billions of dollars in federal school funds.
Bryant Kirk White for Education Week
Budget & Finance How This District Headed Off Misinformation About Its School Bond Campaign
School bonds are hot-button issues for districts—and ripe for misinformation campaigns.
Evie Blad
5 min read
Image of a leader replacing FA"KE" with FA"CT"
Diki Prayogo/iStock/Getty
Budget & Finance Quiz Quiz Yourself: How Much Do You Know About Education Finance?
Answer 7 questions about education finance.
Budget & Finance Opinion Title I and IDEA Have Transformed Schools. What Comes Next?
Keeping the focus on children most in need will demand political chops from local leaders, write two researchers.
Paul T. Hill & Ashley Jochim
5 min read
Home is people. Concept of love, support and care. Family supports each other.
Aigul Garaeva/iStock + Education Week
Load More ▼