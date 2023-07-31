Out Today: Miscalculating Math, a deep examination of math instruction.
When to Stop for School Buses: Downloadable Rules for Every State
School Climate & Safety Download

By Caitlynn Peetz, Hyon-Young Kim & Francis Sheehan — July 31, 2023 1 min read
Illustration of a bus and cars on the road, and a stop symbol.
F. Sheehan for Education Week / Getty
What’s the most dangerous part of the school day?

It’s when children board or get off of the school bus, according to transportation experts.

If drivers illegally pass a stopped bus that has its flashing lights on and stop arm out—which happens an estimated 42 million times each year—they risk hitting and seriously injuring or killing a child.

An average of about six students across the country each year were killed while attempting to board or get off of their school buses from 2012 to 2021, according to the National School Bus Loading and Unloading Survey. The number of injuries and near misses is believed to be much higher.

The biggest challenge officials say they face in combating illegal bus passings is that drivers often simply do not know the local laws, which vary from state to state.

So Education Week collected the traffic laws in all 50 states and the District of Columbia that address when motorists have to—and don’t have to—stop for school buses picking up and dropping off students.

Just in time for the return to school, below is an original, downloadable summary developed by Education Week for each state on some of the most common scenarios drivers encounter with school buses and what the law says about them.

Download the Guide for Your State

Alabama
Alaska
Arizona
Arkansas
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
District of Columbia
Florida
Georgia
Hawaii
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Michigan
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Montana
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming

Caitlynn Peetz
Staff Writer Education Week
Caitlynn Peetz is a reporter for Education Week who covers school district leadership and management.
Hyon-Young Kim
Senior Digital News Specialist Education Week
Hyon-Young Kim is senior digital news specialist for Education Week.
Francis Sheehan
Designer Education Week
Francis Sheehan is a designer for Education Week, working across products in print and digital.

Liz Yap, Designer and Laura Baker, Creative Director contributed to this article.

