As a result of heightened federal immigration enforcement, an increasing number of schools across the country find themselves navigating scenarios in which one or both parents or guardians are detained or deported by immigration officials, leaving traumatized students behind.

At the Hamilton County school district in Tennessee, this has required Ingrid Seymour-Pérez, a school social worker, to navigate grief with young students dealing with the sudden disappearance of a parent.

Seymour-Pérez spoke with Education Week about what educators should know about the mental health repercussions of such cases.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What does losing a parent to immigration detention do to a child’s mental health?

I would say that it is similar to other types of trauma, like the trauma of losing a parent to death. There’s a lot of similar behaviors and symptoms.

Some kids will get very angry and act out. Others withdraw and isolate themselves. There’s a lot of separation anxiety, where the child has a problem being separated from the parent [who] remains, and that could even mean having trouble coming to school. Then there’s also academic and cognitive consequences. They’ll have trouble focusing in class, and they might have trouble learning new material. Especially in elementary school, if the teachers are female, and mom’s been the primary caregiver and mom is detained and deported, there could be a clinginess to the teacher, almost like a substitute.

Another thing that we’ve seen is complaints of physically being unwell, so stomach aches and headaches. I think a lot of that is due to anxiety and sadness. And then they also have a lot of hypervigilance. They want to know where people are all the time. We’ve had kids who will be completely freaked out if a parent has left to run an errand and doesn’t come back within the time that the child feels is appropriate.

They’ll have an extreme reaction to that. Just that fear of whether the parent is coming back.

Are there ripple effects on other students?

It absolutely affects other students as well, especially if you are in school with a high percentage of students who are immigrants or whose parents are immigrants.

Students are, even [at the] elementary school age, very aware of what’s going on with [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] and what’s going on in the country at large, as far as our immigration policy. If a student experiences that, [it] creates a fear in other students that it could happen to them as well.

We’ve also had students who have moved back to their family’s country of origin, and there’s grief and loss that the class goes through, and the teacher goes through. It’s not the same as a child just moving away because they’re moving to a different city. It’s definitely a different feeling for both the students and the teacher involved.

If a teacher knows a student’s parent is in immigration custody or deported, should they say or do anything?

I definitely feel like a referral to the school social worker, school counselor, or other mental health professional would be appropriate. And it’s also really important that the administrators and [staff in] crucial roles at the school are aware of it because that child might need to have some extra compassion if there is misbehavior, or a change in their personality, or the way that they’re being successful or not being successful in school.

A lot of these situations are[in] two-parent homes, and if it’s the father [who] has been detained or deported, the mother may not have been working. The mother might have young kids at home still, and so [ideally a school can] come together to provide as much support to the family, whether that’s providing clothing or food or connecting [them] with resources to help pay bills.

The most important thing is that you connect with whoever’s responsible for caring for the child, and see what that person needs, what the child needs, so that you can connect them with resources or help provide resources if that’s what’s needed.

How can educators offer support for students?

Hopefully, the teachers already have a trauma-informed classroom. Being sensitive to that is very important because, depending on the child’s situation, this may not be the first extremely traumatic event that they’ve experienced.

A lot of times, if the child is an immigrant, there was trauma prior to their immigration experience, possibly during their immigration experience, and then [while] adjusting to life in the United States. It’s very compounded trauma.

Having grace about flexibility, encouraging mental health supports, but then also for teachers to learn about different ways that coping mechanisms [can help], that can all be good for kids, whether that’s allowing a little bit of extra recess, or providing art supplies in the classroom so those who may not be ready to talk about their feelings have the opportunity to draw or color.