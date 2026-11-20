EdWeek Quick Take: What a New Measles Designation Means for K-12 Schools Summary: The U.S. lost its measles elimination status this week. Experts say schools should plan now. Highlights

The Pan American Health Organization ruled that measles is endemic in the U.S. again.

Most cases this year are children and teens.

A shot within three days of exposure can keep a student in class.

School health officials should know their school’s vaccination rate and confirm staff are immune.

The United States lost its measles elimination status this week, a sobering distinction that health experts say should serve as a reminder to schools of the need to take preventive steps to guard against the once-dormant, now-resurgent disease.

The Pan American Health Organization ruled this week that the same strain of measles has spread in the United States without a break for more than a year. The country had previously held elimination status since 2000.

This fall, James D. Campbell, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, warned that measles outbreaks “will be the new normal” if vaccination rates didn’t climb back.

See also Open image caption Close image caption A nurse, prepares a combination measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine for a patient at a pediatrics clinic in Easley, S.C., March 17, 2026. Public health officials say that school districts can help themselves respond quickly to a measles outbreak if they know which students are vaccinated. Mary Conlon/AP Student Well-Being & Movement Measles Has Come Back in Force. Is Your School Ready? Remove Save to favorites

For schools, little changes immediately, Campbell said. The virus has already been circulating. But districts can no longer treat a case as a fluke, and the time to prepare is before one arrives.

“By a ‘new normal,’ I mean measles is a part of our lives now,” said Campbell, interim head of the school’s division of pediatric infectious disease and tropical pediatrics.

He hopes the designation becomes “a call to action.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed more than 5,400 cases this year, the most since 1991. Children and teens make up most of them.

DATA SOURCE: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Data as of November 12, 2026

Last school year, 92.4% of kindergartners had completed their MMR shots, below the 95% needed to stop measles from spreading. Exemptions for religious or personal reasons hit a record high.

Michael Crupain, treasurer of the American College of Preventive Medicine, said national vaccination data doesn’t convey the severity of the risk in some communities.

“That’s an average number,” he said.

Some districts sit near full coverage, while communities with outbreaks often fall far below it.

“It’s important to understand your own school’s vaccination rate [in order] to understand the risk to your population,” Crupain said.

He urged districts to make those rates public.

Protective status is critical before the first case emerges

Campbell’s first recommendation for district and school leaders: Make sure every student and staff member is immune.

“Usually, nobody knows they have measles in the first three or four days,” he said, even though people are highly contagious then. “So you have to set up systems so that people are already protected.”

That includes adults. One MMR dose cuts a person’s risk by about 93%, and a second raises that to 97%, Campbell said. Staff without records can safely get another dose.

He also urged schools to coach front office staff to screen calls from parents who say a sick child just has a cold. Early measles can look like one, with a runny nose, cough, and red eyes, and the right questions can keep a contagious child home, he said.

Jill Waalen, president of the American College of Preventive Medicine, said families with symptoms should call a doctor before showing up at a clinic or emergency room.

How schools should respond after an exposure to measles

Unvaccinated students exposed to measles typically stay home for 21 days. In South Carolina’s outbreak last winter, health officials kept hundreds of unvaccinated students home, some for a second time.

There’s a way to return students to class more quickly, Campbell said, but the window is short. An unvaccinated child who gets a first MMR dose within three days of exposure is well-protected and can skip quarantine. An antibody shot called immune globulin works up to six days out, but it stretches quarantine to 28 days.

More than 900 children under 5 have caught measles this year, and they are the most likely to land in the hospital.

In outbreak areas, babies can get an early dose of as early as 6 months, Campbell said. Preschoolers with one dose don’t have to wait until kindergarten to get their second.

What schools can’t control about measles outbreaks

States, not schools, set vaccine requirements and exemptions. Every state allows medical exemptions for children with health conditions. Most also allow exemptions for religious or personal beliefs; a handful, including California and New York, do not. Waalen said she would support ending all but medical exemptions.

An August executive order from President Donald Trump called for splitting the MMR into three shots given at separate visits, which the White House said would give parents more options. Separate shots aren’t currently available in the United States, and Crupain’s group opposed the order.

The CDC, in a statement , said it was committed to stopping measles outbreaks, and it urged MMR vaccination. The agency also pledged to expand vaccine access and said it has invested $100 million in state and local health departments.

“The measles elimination designation is not what protects Americans. Vaccination does,” said CDC director Erica Schwartz.

With nervous parents, Crupain said, school nurses should listen first to their concerns, before making recommendations.

“There are risks to vaccines, and so people have a right to be nervous,” he said. “But the benefits outweigh the risks.”

To regain its status, the U.S. must stop continuous spread for at least a year, according to PAHO.

If coverage keeps falling, Campbell said, parents may start choosing schools by vaccination rates.

“When prevention works, you see nothing,” in terms of outbreaks, Crupain said. “When prevention stops working, you start to see things.”