Homeless students make up a larger share of public school enrollment than at any time in recent history—and their numbers keep growing.

More than 1.55 million public K-12 students were identified as homeless in the 2024-25 school year, according to the most recent federal data. The figure sets a new record for the number of students without safe, adequate places to stay, living in shelters, hotels, or doubled-up with other families—or, increasingly, on the streets.

This means many schools must support ever-increasing numbers of highly vulnerable and mobile students, even as federal aid becomes less certain.

“Teachers will be responding to a greater percentage of students struggling with basic needs, missing classes, [and] coming with gaps in their academic histories,” said Barbara Duffield, the executive director of the nonprofit SchoolHouse Connection, a homeless education advocacy group.

The current surge in child homelessness outstrips prior spikes related to the 2008 Great Recession and widespread displacements following Hurricane Katrina in 2005-06 and Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017-18. While hurricanes , wildfires , and other natural disasters have played a role, skyrocketing housing costs and shrinking social welfare programs have driven the current wave, SchoolHouse Connection found in a new analysis .

“The systemic drivers of homelessness have just not gotten significantly better,” Duffield said. “There’s a cumulative impact of all these external stressors and instability, and this population will feel the brunt of that.”

California and New York saw the largest increases in overall numbers (largely due to higher populations and cost of living) of homeless students from 2023-24 to 2024-25. Compared to before the pandemic, however, several rural states nearly doubled their share of students lacking adequate places to sleep. West Virginia, for example, the share of homeless students rose from 3.9% in 2018-19 to 6.2% in 2024-25; that means 1 in 16 public school students experienced homelessness, double the national average.

Under federal law, every school district must designate a liaison to identify and arrange transportation and education services for homeless students, but only about 1 in 5 districts receive grants through the McKinney-Vento Education for Homeless Children and Youth program.

“The legal requirements are the same whether or not you have funding, but the funding determines how robustly they actually get carried out,” Duffield said. “You have more capacity [to] train teachers and others [to] recognize the signs of homelessness ... to put flyers up in hotels and be present in the community.”

That community presence has become more important, Duffield said, because the number of homeless students living in motels or entirely unsheltered has risen for four years straight.

SchoolHouse Connection also found that nearly 91,000 infants and children from birth to age 5 were identified as homeless in 2024-25 by districts receiving McKinney-Vento grants. That’s a more than 21% jump from two years before and the largest number of young homeless children on record. These children are less likely to meet school-readiness benchmarks than housed children and less likely to be identified for and receive early services for learning disabilities.

Congress flat-funded McKinney-Vento EHCY grants at $129 million in the fiscal 2026 budget—rejecting President Donald Trump’s proposed elimination of the program—and gave districts more flexibility to use the money to pay for students’ short-term emergency housing, such as in motels. However, Congress still must pass a fiscal 2027 funding bill before the current continuing resolution expires Dec. 11, and the House version of the bill would slash Title I formula grants, which set aside funding for homeless students, by about 10%, to $16.5 billion.

Greater concentrations of homeless students may also make it harder for districts to improve attendance , as these students are significantly more likely to miss school than their peers, even those in poverty.

“It may seem obvious, but more struggles with transportation, more pressures outside of school like taking care of family and working, coupled with all the things that are unique to homelessness, contribute to higher absenteeism,” Duffield said.