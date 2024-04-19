WATCH: Columbine Author on Myths, Lessons, and Warning Signs of Violence
School Climate & Safety Video

WATCH: Columbine Author on Myths, Lessons, and Warning Signs of Violence

David Cullen wrote the definitive account of what happened at Columbine High School
By Evie Blad & Catriona Ni Aolain — April 19, 2024 1 min read
David Cullen discusses how educators still grapple with painful lessons from the 1999 shooting.
Dave Cullen is a journalist and author who has been covering school shootings in America for two decades, starting with the mass shooting at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., in 1999, and later, writing about the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in his book “Parkland: The Birth of a Movement.”

Education Week senior staff writer Evie Blad spoke to Cullen on how the shooting at Columbine High shattered the notion of safety at schools and about how educators, law enforcement, and American society is still grappling with its lessons 25 years later.

Evie Blad
Senior Staff Writer Education Week
Evie Blad is a reporter for Education Week.
Catriona Ni Aolain
Managing Editor, Visual and Immersive Experiences Education Week
Catriona Ni Aolain is a managing editor for Education Week who oversees visuals and immersive experiences.

