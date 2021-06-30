Want Students to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s What to Do and Not to Do
Student Well-Being

Want Students to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine? Here’s What to Do and Not to Do

By Arianna Prothero — June 30, 2021 2 min read
Vaccine record
Viorel Poparcea/iStock/Getty
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Schools have a big interest in students getting vaccinated against COVID-19. It protects students, especially those with weakened immune systems who are at greater risk of getting severely ill with COVID-19; and it shields older teachers and school staff from getting sick. Plus, vaccinated children and adolescents are important to stopping the spread and mutation of the coronavirus nationally.

Schools have long been a resource for health information for families, and public health experts see schools as a key partner in helping families overcome their concerns about the COVID-19 vaccines. But how schools approach this potentially delicate issue is very important.

The vaccines against COVID-19 are new—only one vaccine from the drugmaker Pfizer has been approved for children as young as 12—and for that reason many parents are hesitant about getting their children immunized against the coronavirus.

See also

kid vaccine
Student Well-Being Kids and COVID-19 Vaccines: The Latest News
April 13, 2021
15 min read

Education Week spoke with several experts on public health and vaccine hesitancy and came up with this list of best practices for school and district leaders about how to discuss, encourage, and inform families about the COVID-19 vaccine.

What to Do:

  • Provide information from trusted resources, such as a local health department or the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
  • Connect families with local health experts to answer their questions about the vaccine.
  • Normalize vaccination by sharing your personal experience getting it.
  • Be sensitive to the communities your school serves and prepared to tailor messaging and approaches to their unique needs.
  • Confront misinformation. It’s OK to say directly that vaccines don’t cause side effects like Autism or infertility.
  • Be patient. People who are hesitant often need time to come around to making a decision about vaccination.

What Not to Do:

  • Badger or push parents too hard to get their children vaccinated. Doing so can actually increase parents’ resistance.
  • Adopt a one-size-fits-all approach to education about the vaccine. Different approaches work for different people. Parents like to feel the health and safety of their individual child is being taken into account.
  • Downplay the side effects and risks of vaccination. Being a trusted resource means squaring with families. Common side effects of the vaccine in adolescents include fever, soreness at the injection site, fatigue, and headache. In very rare cases, some young adults and adolescents, mostly males, have developed treatable heart inflammation after receiving one of the two mRNA vaccines developed by drugmakers Pfizer and Moderna.
  • Assume that providing facts, data, and science is all hesitant families need. Getting vaccinated is as much an emotional decision as anything else.
  • Expect that mandating the COVID-19 vaccine means you can skip these other steps. The vaccines are only approved for use under emergency use authorization, which makes them difficult if impossible legally to mandate. While vaccine mandates are effective ways to get more children vaccinated, public health experts say that school officials still have to be just as involved in communicating with and educating families about the vaccine.

Remember, vaccine hesitancy (the public health term for the delay in accepting vaccines or refusing them altogether) is a complicated issue and addressing it can be a delicate dance. This is true not only for COVID-19 vaccines, but also routine childhood immunizations.

To read more advice from public health experts on vaccine hesitancy, and to learn how one school district is tackling the issue, check out this story from Education Week.

Arianna Prothero
Staff Writer Education Week
Arianna Prothero is a reporter at Education Week who covers students and their well-being.

Events

Thu., July 22, 2021, 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. ET
Jobs The EdWeek Top School Jobs Virtual Career Fair
Find teaching jobs and other jobs in K-12 education at the EdWeek Top School Jobs virtual career fair.
Register
Mon., July 26, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Well-Being Webinar A Safe Return to Schools is Possible with Testing
We are edging closer to a nationwide return to in-person learning in the fall. However, vaccinations alone will not get us through this. Young children not being able to vaccinate, the spread of new and
Content provided by BD
Register
Tue., July 13, 2021, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
Equity & Diversity Live Online Discussion Critical Race Theory: Understanding the Debate
Join the conversation in our upcoming episode of A Seat at the Table when Peter DeWitt sits down with lawyer-educator Janel George and EdWeek reporters, Stephen Sawchuk and Andrew Ujifusa, as they discuss what’s at
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

Student Well-Being Why More Schools Are Excusing Student Absences for Mental Health
A growing number of states and school districts are responding to a tidal wave of stress, anxiety, and trauma.
Catherine Gewertz
7 min read
A person slumped over on their bed.
yokunen/iStock/Getty<br/>
Student Well-Being Opinion How to Help Students Take a Mental-Health Break This Summer
Less time on screens and more time in nature is a prescription for a healthier time off from school.
Angela Duckworth
2 min read
Images shows a stylized artistic landscape with soothing colors.
Getty
Student Well-Being Spotlight Spotlight on Social Emotional Learning
In this Spotlight, learn where things should start, evaluate what child-development experts are saying, plus more.
Student Well-Being What the Research Says CDC: Lags in Childhood Vaccines Could Spark Outbreaks in Other Illnesses
Regular childhood immunizations haven't caught up to pre-COVID-19 levels, and schools are urged to take steps now to stem outbreaks.
Sarah D. Sparks
4 min read
Image of a band aid being applied after a vaccination.
iStock/Getty
Load More ▼