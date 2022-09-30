School & District Management Video

Overdoses at School: One School District’s Response to the Fentanyl Crisis

By Kaylee Domzalski — September 30, 2022 3:13
Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, speaks at a news conference at the Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles on Sept. 6, 2022.
The Los Angeles Unified School District has reported nine student overdoses from fentanyl since the school year began, including the death of a student at Bernstein High School on Sept. 13. To meet the crisis, the district is stocking Narcan in all of its schools, launching a peer counseling program, and educating parents about the dangers of fentanyl through its Parent Academy. But the crisis spreads far beyond Los Angeles; it’s an issue in schools and communities across the country. Here, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho offers five tips for district leaders working to address this critical issue, as well as advice for teachers, parents, and students.

Kaylee Domzalski
Kaylee Domzalski is a video producer for Education Week, telling meaningful stories that impact the field.
Health Superintendents District Leadership California

