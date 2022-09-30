Overdoses at School: One School District’s Response to the Fentanyl Crisis

The Los Angeles Unified School District has reported nine student overdoses from fentanyl since the school year began, including the death of a student at Bernstein High School on Sept. 13. To meet the crisis, the district is stocking Narcan in all of its schools, launching a peer counseling program, and educating parents about the dangers of fentanyl through its Parent Academy. But the crisis spreads far beyond Los Angeles; it’s an issue in schools and communities across the country. Here, LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho offers five tips for district leaders working to address this critical issue, as well as advice for teachers, parents, and students.