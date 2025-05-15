School Climate & Safety Video

Obama Ed. Sec. John King: How to Make School Safe for Students With Trauma

By Sarah D. Sparks & Lauren Santucci — May 15, 2025 2:14
John King
Education Week
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

John B. King, who served as education secretary under former President Barack Obama and today is the chancellor of the State University of New York, has countless connections to education.

His mother was a guidance counselor in New York City, and his father was a teacher, the first Black principal in Brooklyn, and the city’s first Black deputy schools chief. But the most foundational connection he forged to the field was as a student. Teachers created a space that was “safe, compelling, and nurturing” after he lost both parents during childhood, he said in an exclusive interview with Education Week.

Here, he shares his thoughts on the importance of creating those safe spaces as so many students with trauma enter school buildings, and offers tangible ideas for making that happen.

See Also

Former Secretary of Education John King speaks with Education Week during an interview on May 5, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Former Secretary of Education John King reflects on his tenure and on the changing teaching profession in an exclusive interview with Education Week on May 5, 2025, in Washington.
Sam Mallon for Education Week
Teaching Q&A Obama Ed. Sec. John King: Teachers Can't Be Bombarded With Reforms
Sarah D. Sparks, May 6, 2025
8 min read

Sarah D. Sparks
Assistant Editor Education Week
Sarah D. Sparks covers the teaching profession and pedagogy for Education Week.
Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
Lauren Santucci is a video producer for Education Week.

Video

Teaching Profession Video In This School, Teachers Dance Their Stress Away
This New York charter school offers teachers a Friday afternoon dance class to decompress from the week and connect with each other.
Lauren Santucci & Sarah D. Sparks
2:22
NYC Dance BS
Teaching Profession Video How the National Teacher of the Year Puts Students First
The 2025 National Teacher of the Year shares what she believes makes a good teacher, and how she brings that to her classroom.
Kaylee Domzalski
2:21
NTOY Thumb BS
English Learners Video How Translanguaging Works in a Dual Language Program
Students in a N.C. dual-language program learn core subjects in both English and Urdu, preserving heritage and boosting bilingual skills.
Kaylee Domzalski & Ileana Najarro
1 min read
042225 Urdu Translanguaging Thumbnail BS
Classroom Technology Video Teachers, Try This: Digital Literacy Lessons for Elementary Students
Students are encountering technology at an early age. It's important they know how to interact safely with a digital world.
Lauren Santucci
3:07
Photo of teacher helping students with their tablet computers.
iStock / Getty Images Plus
See More Multimedia