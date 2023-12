Two years ago, Stephanie Wright and Tyler Sumpter were part of the next generation of Native teachers. Graduates of the University of Oregon’s Sapsik’ʷałá master’s program, they respectively began their careers as educators at schools in Washington and Oregon.

Today, neither remains in the classroom full-time. Here, they discuss their experiences, and offer advice to school and district leaders on ways to support early-career educators in a position similar to theirs.