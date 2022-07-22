How Social-Emotional Learning Can Foster Student Growth

Social-emotional learning specialist Sydney Mitchell’s goal is to foster positive relationships between students and teachers, and in turn, change how students see themselves as learners. She works to mitigate the effects of traumatic experiences and create safe learning environments for students to grow. Mitchell’s work at the Carole Robertson Center for Learning in Chicago is part of the center’s goal to integrate SEL into teaching and learning in ways both big and small.
This project is sponsored by Crisis Prevention Institute. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.
Coverage of whole-child approaches to learning is supported in part by a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, at www.chanzuckerberg.com. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.