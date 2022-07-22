Student Well-Being Video

How Social-Emotional Learning Can Foster Student Growth

By Kaylee Domzalski — July 22, 2022 3:34
Kaylee Domzalski/Education Week
Social-emotional learning specialist Sydney Mitchell’s goal is to foster positive relationships between students and teachers, and in turn, change how students see themselves as learners. She works to mitigate the effects of traumatic experiences and create safe learning environments for students to grow. Mitchell’s work at the Carole Robertson Center for Learning in Chicago is part of the center’s goal to integrate SEL into teaching and learning in ways both big and small.

