Student Well-Being Video

How One Family Uses Play Therapy to Address Trauma

By Lauren Santucci — July 22, 2022 3:56
Education Week
The Hughes’ family fostered their daughters for three years before adopting them in 2020. With their adoption came stability, but also loss, the recognition that they wouldn’t be going back to their biological family. To help them work through their many emotions, and the trauma they’ve experienced, the girls were referred to the Center for Child Counseling, where they’ve learned through play therapy how to talk about and work through difficult emotions.

Lauren Santucci
Video Producer
As a video producer, Lauren Santucci produces, films, and edits meaningful, human-interest digital video and works closely with Education Week editors and reporters. Prior to joining Education Week in 2022, she produced videos for Al Jazeera, FRONTLINE PBS, and The Texas Tribune. She has a master’s degree in visual journalism from Ohio University and a bachelor’s degree in international relations from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

This project is sponsored by Crisis Prevention Institute. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.
Kaylee Domzalski, Video Producer contributed to this video.
Coverage of whole-child approaches to learning is supported in part by a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, at www.chanzuckerberg.com. Education Week retains sole editorial control over the content of this coverage.

See More Multimedia