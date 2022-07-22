How One Family Uses Play Therapy to Address Trauma

The Hughes’ family fostered their daughters for three years before adopting them in 2020. With their adoption came stability, but also loss, the recognition that they wouldn’t be going back to their biological family. To help them work through their many emotions, and the trauma they’ve experienced, the girls were referred to the Center for Child Counseling, where they’ve learned through play therapy how to talk about and work through difficult emotions.
