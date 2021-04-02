School & District Management Video

Schools as Vaccine Clinics: Advice From School Leaders Who Made It Work

By Jaclyn Borowski — April 2, 2021 4:32
Jaclyn Borowski/Education Week
In December, the Anchorage school district in Alaska launched a large-scale community vaccination clinic. In this video, they offer guidance on how other districts can do the same, including how they’ve structured the clinic itself, lessons they’ve learned and challenges they’ve overcome along the way.

Key Takeaways

  • Organization matters
    • Be very clear on how you will receive people
    • Manage human movement through each stage
  • Have a system for scheduling
  • Tap into skills from all departments
  • Solicit volunteers from the community who have needed skills

Jaclyn Borowski
Visuals Editor Education Week
Jaclyn Borowski is the visuals editor for Education Week leading video and photo initiatives.
