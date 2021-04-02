Schools as Vaccine Clinics: Advice From School Leaders Who Made It Work

In December, the Anchorage school district in Alaska launched a large-scale community vaccination clinic. In this video, they offer guidance on how other districts can do the same, including how they’ve structured the clinic itself, lessons they’ve learned and challenges they’ve overcome along the way.
- Organization matters
- Be very clear on how you will receive people
- Manage human movement through each stage
- Have a system for scheduling
- Tap into skills from all departments
- Solicit volunteers from the community who have needed skills