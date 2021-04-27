Educators’ Wish List for Summer Professional Development

Key Takeaways

Tip #1: Train teachers to become “trauma-informed” and “resilient-focused” educators so that they can respond effectively to students’ social-emotional needs

Tip #2: Offer professional development that provide teachers specific strategies on how to connect with students in the virtual learning environment

Tip #3: Teachers: Give yourselves time to pause and reflect on what you want and need from professional learning, and choose opportunities accordingly

Tip #4: Empower teachers to own their professional learning

Tip #5: Give teachers dedicated time throughout the year to focus on professional learning

