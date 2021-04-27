Educators’ Wish List for Summer Professional Development
Educators' Wish List for Summer Professional Development

Educators’ Wish List for Summer Professional Development
Summer professional development is a fixture for educators and school districts, but there’s consensus that it shouldn’t be business as usual after a pandemic-disrupted school year.
Education Week talked to teachers and principals about how they think this year’s PD can address crucial issues like students’ social-emotional learning needs, academics, and how to make sure teachers have a hand in shaping their training.

Key Takeaways

Tip #1: Train teachers to become “trauma-informed” and “resilient-focused” educators so that they can respond effectively to students’ social-emotional needs
Tip #2: Offer professional development that provide teachers specific strategies on how to connect with students in the virtual learning environment
Tip #3: Teachers: Give yourselves time to pause and reflect on what you want and need from professional learning, and choose opportunities accordingly
Tip #4: Empower teachers to own their professional learning
Tip #5: Give teachers dedicated time throughout the year to focus on professional learning

