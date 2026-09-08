Two Districts Pave a Road Toward a Shared Future and Survival
Collage-style illustration with a photo looking down a road surrounded by fields on either side, with squares of other images on top. The squares show two signs: one that reads "Lisbon" and another that reads "Fort Ransom." Pieces of these signs are coming together in the squares and stacking on top of each other in the center of the frame. Some squares off to the edges are blank.
Illustration by Emily Wright for Education Week + Photos by Natalie Behring for Education Week.
School & District Management

Two Districts Pave a Road Toward a Shared Future and Survival

A rural district was facing the hard truth about its only school. A neighboring community stepped in
By Elizabeth Rich — September 08, 2026 2 min read
School & District Management

Two Districts Pave a Road Toward a Shared Future and Survival

A rural district was facing the hard truth about its only school. A neighboring community stepped in
By Elizabeth Rich — September 08, 2026 2 min read
  • Save to favorites
  • Print
Email Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Copy URL

Communication, listening, transparency, and trust. These were the words that I heard often as I was reporting for Big Ideas 2026. Many of the organizational leaders whose work centers on bridge building in the K-12 field explained that there was no “kumbaya moment” to solve some of educators’ toughest challenges. Instead, they are working to solve their problems by building relationships close to home. Over the course of my interviews, teachers, principals, district leaders, school board members, and leadership experts frequently shared similar sentiments with me.

In late April, I reached out to Melissa Sadorf of the National Rural Education Association who told me about two districts facing one of K-12 leadership’s biggest heartbreaks and toughest jobs: closing a school. At the end of the 2024-25 school year, Fort Ransom’s superintendent in rural North Dakota had to do just that. The district leader opted to work with his neighboring superintendent in Lisbon to create a “new chapter” for his students—one that would combine the two districts two years down the road. Several years in the making, the plan was not theirs to finalize. It ultimately fell to the voters of Fort Ransom and Lisbon to decide the future of their districts in a special election this summer.

072026 animated Big Ideas locator map MRKVS small

I asked the superintendents and school board members of Fort Ransom and Lisbon to share, in their own words, what they were up against and how they avoided blowing up their communities which have held close ties for generations. I also invited two middle school students to speak on camera about what this experience has been like for them.

Rounding out Big Ideas, Education Week Deputy Managing Editor Kevin Bushweller takes a hard look at the ingredients leaders should use to build strong and stable relationships in their school communities in his reported essay. (Spoiler alert: Listening helps. It’s not just about being nice.) Reporter Caitlynn Peetz Stephens covers this year’s EdWeek Research Center’s national survey of school board members and the kinds of strategies they are using to reduce friction in their communities.

🔎 About This Project

This project is part of a special report called Big Ideas in which school district leaders, Education Week reporters, and the EdWeek Research Center ask hard questions about K-12 education’s biggest challenges and offer insights based on their extensive expertise and coverage.

Explore Big Ideas 2026 >

Meet the districts

Separated by 18 miles, the rural districts of Fort Ransom and Lisbon in North Dakota successfully worked together to create a new school community for Fort Ransom students after its only school closed. Their proximity and closely held ties over generations created advantages and challenges as they navigated the reorganization process over several years. In July of 2027, the districts will officially combine into one.

What eased the transition?
The two communities sit in close proximity.
The towns are only 20 minutes apart, just over the Ransom County's average travel time to work, according to the U.S. Census' American Community Survey from 2024. This makes Fort Ransom easily accessible to Lisbon by school bus.
Many residents share local roots.
Story embed 092026 BIG IDEAS Snapshot VS
Nearly two-thirds of Ransom County residents were born in the state. Forty-two percent are of Norwegian descent. Many families have lived in the area for generations and have a deep investment in the future health of their communities and their schools. As Fort Ransom superintendent Steven L. Johnson shared in his Big Ideas essay, "The people affected by our decisions aren't strangers."
Students generally come to school with fewer external needs.
Both districts have many fewer students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch than the state or the national averages. Fort Ransom had 14% of students eligible in 2022-23 and Lisbon had 10% of students, while 31% of North Dakota students and 53% of U.S. students were eligible.
2
An expanded tax base eases the districts’ tight budgets.
Educating students in small districts costs more. Fort Ransom's per-pupil spending was over $31,500 in 2022-23. That's roughly 60% higher than the North Dakota average of almost $19,800 per student. And, between 2009-10 and 2022-23, total expenditures for the Fort Ransom district increased 55% while total revenue increased by only 21%. When the districts officially combine, the united district will have less financial strain because of a more efficient use of resources.

4
What presented challenges?
Students will have to adjust to a different student-teacher ratio.
Students at Fort Ransom were accustomed to a lot of teacher attention. The pupil-teacher ratio was just over 4 to 1 during the 2024-25 school year, its last in operation. In the Lisbon school district, that ratio, which is more in line with the state average, is nearly three times higher.
3
The tax implications remain an open question.
Historically, taxes have been higher in Lisbon than Fort Ransom. It is unclear what the tax implications for the new combined district will be for Fort Ransom residents down the road. The new school board for the combined district will set the budget for the 2027-28 year.
The school closure comes with a sense of local loss.
In many rural areas, schools are a big part of residents' social life and a deep source of pride, as the education leaders from Fort Ransom and Lisbon attest. It was a painful decision for the Fort Ransom community to close its 100-year-old school.  It cut deep. "Recognize that grief and pride can coexist with optimism about the future," writes Fort Ransom school board member Chelsey Jones in her Big Ideas essay.
Among a small population, every vote counted.
For the reorganization to move forward, a majority of voters in both Fort Ransom and Lisbon had to approve the change in a special election on July 22, 2026. Ahead of the vote, residents expressed concerns about turnout, especially in Fort Ransom where the population hovers around 100 in total.
5

Read Next →

"‘Our School Leaves Town Every Day’: A Story of Rural Resilience and Survival" (Opinion)

← Back to Project

Elizabeth Rich
Assistant Managing Editor, Opinion Education Week
Elizabeth Rich is the assistant managing editor, opinion for Education Week.
Related Tags:
Redistricting & Consolidation Rural Education Small School Districts District Leadership North Dakota Community Engagement

Data Visualization: Maya Riser-Kositsky
Maya Riser-Kositsky, Librarian and Data Specialist; Vanessa Solis, Associate Design Director; and Mary Hendrie, Deputy Opinion Editor contributed to this article.

Events

Wed., September 16, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Recruitment & Retention Webinar Hiring, Retention, and Fill Rates: A Data-Driven Sub Strategy
Explore what keeps substitutes coming back and hear how one district rebuilt its substitute hiring process and improved its fill rate.
Content provided by Frontline Education
Register
Thu., September 17, 2026, 2:00 p.m. - 4:15 p.m. ET
Early Childhood K-12 Essentials Forum Early Childhood Education: Building Essential Skills for Success
Join this free virtual event to examine the biggest challenges in supporting young children, from preschool through elementary school. 
Register
Mon., September 21, 2026, 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET
This content is provided by our sponsor. It is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Education Week's editorial staff.
Sponsor
Student Absenteeism Webinar Attendance Isn't an Attendance Problem
Boost attendance by strengthening relationships, belonging, and support with practical strategies from Doug Fisher & Nancy Frey.
Content provided by Corwin
Register
See More Events

EdWeek Top School Jobs

Teacher Jobs
Search over ten thousand teaching jobs nationwide — elementary, middle, high school and more.
View Jobs
Principal Jobs
Find hundreds of jobs for principals, assistant principals, and other school leadership roles.
View Jobs
Administrator Jobs
Over a thousand district-level jobs: superintendents, directors, more.
View Jobs
Support Staff Jobs
Search thousands of jobs, from paraprofessionals to counselors and more.
View Jobs
Create Your Own Job Search

Read Next

School & District Management Opinion How Leaders Can Fix a Broken School Culture
This author argues that much educational advice is out of touch with reality.
Rick Hess
5 min read
The United States Capitol building as a bookcase filled with red, white, and blue policy books in a Washington DC landscape.
Luca D'Urbino for Education Week
School & District Management Opinion When Your District Goes Through Big Changes, Relationships Are Critical
A neighboring school closed. His district embraced a reorganization. It was a lesson in leadership.
Justin Fryer
4 min read
big ideas fryer v2
Natalie Behring for Education Week
School & District Management Opinion For This School Board President, Leadership Starts With Humility
Amid a big transition, active communication helped this leader hold the community together.
Mark Qual
4 min read
big ideas qual v3
School & District Management Opinion The Question That Guided This School District Through an Impossible Decision
Declining enrollment reshaped her district. This school board member has lessons for other leaders.
Chelsey Jones
5 min read
big ideas jones