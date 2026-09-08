‘Our School Leaves Town Every Day’: A Story of Rural Resilience and Survival

Every morning, a yellow school bus leaves Fort Ransom, N.D., carrying students to the Lisbon public schools. To most people, it looks like an ordinary bus route. For those of us who have lived through the last several years, it represents something much larger.

In a very real sense, our school leaves town every day.

Our district’s sole school building is still there. The flag still flies. The lights still come on. The school board still meets. Yet, for the past year, there have been no students in the classrooms. Fort Ransom School District #6, which has operated since 1916 and which I helped lead for more than two decades, is now a nonoperating district.

Many people assume a rural school closes because of a single event—a failed election, a financial crisis, or a sudden loss of students. That was not our experience.

After nearly 50 years in education, I’ve learned that enrollment data often tell the truth of what is happening in a community years before school boards, administrators, or residents are willing to hear it. The story of Fort Ransom unfolded gradually over many years: Our rural population grew older, and family sizes grew smaller, resulting in fewer school-age students. At the same time, parents in our state now have more education choices than any previous generation, including open enrollment, home schooling, and private school options. Many Fort Ransom elementary students were already attending the neighboring Lisbon school system through open enrollment before our district stopped operating. In one year alone, three families with six children moved away, just as we also lost a certified kindergarten teacher. No single event caused our situation; enrollment, staffing, and demographics simply compounded.

As enrollment declined, sustaining a high-quality elementary program became increasingly difficult. With fewer students and fewer resources, we struggled to find the staff needed for special education, tutoring, physical education, music, and kindergarten. Our community struggled to maintain a school system designed for a different time and a different enrollment reality.

Long before Fort Ransom began discussing reorganization, I spent years researching successful school reorganizations as part of my doctoral studies. That research gave me a framework for understanding what I would later experience firsthand as a superintendent. During my research on successful school reorganizations, I reviewed hearing transcripts and community discussions from districts across North Dakota and beyond. Although every community was different, one word appeared repeatedly throughout those discussions: survival.

🔎 About This Project This project is part of a special report called Big Ideas in which school district leaders, Education Week reporters, and the EdWeek Research Center ask hard questions about K-12 education’s biggest challenges and offer insights based on their extensive expertise and coverage.

Explore Big Ideas 2026 >

“Survival” doesn’t mean preserving a school building or even a school district; it means preserving educational opportunities for children while giving rural communities a way to remain viable. Communities were reorganizing because they valued their schools, students, and their neighbors enough to adapt to changing circumstances.

As difficult as it was for our board and community to acknowledge, Fort Ransom had reached that same point. My role was to provide leadership through the process—not to make the decision myself but to help the board make the best decision for its students and community.

Difficult decisions rarely become easier by postponing them. For years, Fort Ransom adapted to changing circumstances. Cooperative agreements expanded. Partnerships strengthened. Staff members took on additional responsibilities. Those adaptations bought time, but they did not stop the changes occurring around us.

Our decision to stop operating the school and pursue reorganization did not come out of a single meeting or conversation. Leaders in small rural communities can’t afford to look at the tops of our boots. The people affected by our decisions aren’t strangers—they’re family, former classmates, former students, neighbors, friends, and the parents and grandparents of children we’ve known for years. We see them at school events, church, the grocery store, and on Main Street. Those relationships don’t make difficult decisions easier, but they do require honesty, transparency, and respect.

In rural America, the school is the community, and the community is the school. Nowhere has that been more evident than in Fort Ransom. Our school was the center of community life for decades. Students attended the same school their grandparents had once graduated from. Christmas programs, basketball games, concerts, fundraisers, and community events brought the same people together year after year. Several board members openly acknowledged that one reason they remained involved was because they wanted to keep the school open for future generations.

One of the lessons I learned during both my research and my own experience is that successful reorganizations rarely happen because everyone suddenly agrees. They happen because enough people are willing to listen, ask difficult questions, examine the facts, and place the long-term interests of students above personal preferences.

The board formed a planning committee, assigned members to contact parents using a common set of questions, and I conducted a similar process with our staff. We compiled that feedback, identified common themes and concerns, and presented the results to the full board to help guide its discussions and eventual decision.

Over time, many minds changed. More importantly, many people came to understand that supporting reorganization was not the same thing as giving up on Fort Ransom.

Once the community accepted that change was necessary, another question emerged: What should come next?

In North Dakota, communities facing these circumstances generally have two options. They can pursue reorganization with another district or dissolution. In a reorganization, two or more school districts combine into a new or enlarged district. The district continues to exist under a new governance structure, and the community retains representation on the new board during the transition. A dissolution simply ends the existence of a school district. The district is divided among neighboring districts, its assets and liabilities are distributed according to law, and the district ceases to exist.

Throughout my career, I have come to view dissolution as the “death blow” option. Perhaps the best comparison is one familiar to many rural families. Reorganization is like siblings working together to preserve the family farm for future generations. Dissolution is like taking your sibling to court to divide the farm.

For Fort Ransom, reorganization made sense because we were not starting from scratch. Fort Ransom students had been attending school and participating in activities with Lisbon students for generations; athletic cooperation dates back to 1967, and Fort Ransom students later attended middle and high school there as well. Our districts have also shared educational services and administrative support.

The partnership between Fort Ransom and Lisbon wasn’t just part of my professional life—it had been part of my life for as long as I could remember. As a 1973 graduate of Lisbon High School, many of my classmates came from Fort Ransom. We played sports together and attended school activities together. Some of my closest friends today are those classmates. My family’s roots also run deep in the Fort Ransom community, where relatives still live and own property. By the time our boards began discussing reorganization, I wasn’t looking at two separate school districts. I was looking at one rural community that had been working together for nearly 60 years.

Today, Fort Ransom’s students attend Lisbon public schools. This summer, voters in both districts approved the reorganization, which will become effective July 1, 2027. Until then, Fort Ransom remains a nonoperating district focused on preserving its history and ensuring a successful transition for students, families, and the community.

The experience has reinforced something I have long believed. The responsibility of leadership is not to preserve organizations but rather to preserve the mission those organizations were created to fulfill. The Fort Ransom school district was created to educate children, not to maintain a building. That mission continues every morning when students board the bus and head 18 miles to Lisbon.

There is no honest way to discuss school reorganization without acknowledging loss. The daily presence of students in the building is gone. The sounds of recess, concerts, and school events that once brought the community together are gone. For many people, a piece of community identity feels lost as well. But the community’s commitment to education remains.

The story of Fort Ransom is not unique. Across North Dakota and throughout rural America, communities are facing many of the same challenges: declining enrollments, staffing shortages, changing demographics, and increased educational choices for families.

The future of rural education will be determined by how communities respond to those inescapable trends.

As I reflect on the story of Fort Ransom, I am reminded of a lesson I learned long before I became a superintendent, researcher, or school board adviser: Survival is a choice.

Farmers make that choice every day, as do ranchers. Rural communities make the choice to adapt to changing weather, changing markets, changing technology, changing populations, and changing generations.

Schools are no different.

Some people will see Fort Ransom’s reorganization as the story of a school closing. I see it as a community choosing its future.