For years, Lake County, Calf. has ranked near the bottom of the state in physical and mental health, and its 4,000-student Konocti Unified school district has ranked similarly low in student achievement and teacher retention.

Now, the district is betting that a healthier and happier staff and school culture will translate into long-term academic improvements.

“We realized we have to start with our adults in the system,” said Superintendent Becky Salato. “We wanted our teachers to get healthier. We needed them to feel valued and belonging to something bigger than themselves. They needed to get that first before we could inject that into the kids.”

In the past five years, Konocti has increased teacher health benefits, overhauled policies governing work-life balance, and increased training and social opportunities for its teachers. Its model highlights an often-overlooked aspect of school improvement.

Nationwide analyses of school improvement plans mirror the lack of attention to teacher morale and well-being —even though the majority of U.S. teachers report frequent, high job stress , according to the most recent RAND Survey of the American Teacher.

“In the school improvement space, teacher morale and well-being is a proxy for how supported and empowered teachers feel,” said Terry Hofer, director of school improvement for the research group WestEd. His team reviews hundreds of school improvement plans filed for state or federal accountability systems each year. But, he said, teacher mental and physical health is virtually never explicitly addressed .

It should be a priority for leaders, though, said Handrea Logis, the research director of the nonprofit National Institute for Excellence in Teaching, which works with districts to improve teacher effectiveness. “Teacher well-being is associated with a whole host of positive impacts on teacher retention , teacher-student relationships, and student outcomes ,” Logis said.

Better school culture, longer life?

Over three years, Konocti schools are training staff, students, and, ultimately, families and community members on methods to reduce stress, build physical exercise into daily life, improve nutrition, develop and strengthen social bonds, and develop strong senses of purpose.

Lake County and nearly 100 other communities in 17 states received community health grants to pilot the approach from a partnership between the insurance group Adventist Health and the Blue Zone Project, a nonprofit initiative dedicated to improving public health and social connections.

The project is based on demographic studies of so-called “blue zones ,” or areas with significantly longer average lifespans and better health, in Costa Rica, Greece, Japan, Sardinia (an island and autonomous region in Italy), and Loma Linda, Calif. Researchers have pointed to strong community connections and physical activity as potential causes of this longevity, though the descriptive studies don’t prove links between specific community activities and longer lives.

Salato was tapped to lead Konocti in 2019, after years of failed efforts to turn around the district’s high staff turnover and low student achievement. Located in Northern California’s agricultural area, roughly 60% of Konocti’s students live in poverty, and the community—where the majority of teachers come from—has higher rates of substance abuse, disabilities, obesity, and intergenerational poverty than the state average.

“The reality walking in here was, we’re in a very small, very rural community that has a ton of challenges,” Salato said. “In the past we’ve typically had teachers come to us new, and they worked in the district for a year or two, got their training, and went someplace else.”

That’s not uncommon. Longitudinal studies show teacher turnover is higher in high-needs schools.

“It’s not that [teachers] are leaving those schools because of the students, but mostly because of the working conditions,” Logis said.

During school improvement initiatives, the combination of increased scrutiny and major curriculum and instructional changes adds pressure to teachers. When school and district leaders don’t work to mediate those pressures, Hofer said, educators’ “excitement or enthusiasm for the work of teaching, the work of supporting student learning, is impacted.”

A ‘different kind of professional development’

As part of its school improvement plan, the Konocti district has explicitly encouraged teachers to “downshift,” in the words of Roslyn Griffin, a media teacher at Obsidian Middle School and lead librarian for the district.

“Teachers are constantly trying to work with the kids in their class, so they need a place where they can focus on themselves, so they can come into their class and be able to be with their students in a way that’s present, aware, and ready to go.”

Through the blue zones grant, Konocti leaders helped teachers learn stress relief and conflict-management techniques, and teachers now help structure professional development and schedules to include more time for reflection, manage job and family responsibilities, and build closer ties with each other, parents, and community members.

The district also rebuilt employee working conditions from the ground up—literally, in some cases. It installed more walking trails and outdoor teaching areas, as well as staff lounges designed to give teachers calm areas to regroup between classes.

Konocti limits administrators’ after-hours communication and emails to help teachers set work-life boundaries, and opened a wrap-around daycare center, funded by the grant in partnership with Lake County government, to help teachers who are working parents manage childcare.

“We thought, how do you build that sense of belonging for teachers? You make the work environment the best it can be so they can be the healthiest you can be,” Salato said. “That, to me, is the highest respect we can do to our employees.”

At the heart of these approaches are support and social-interest groups called “Moais,” named for traditional, lifelong social support groups which originated in Okinawa, Japan, one of the early blue zone communities. Teachers participate in and lead more than 30 Moais for instructional improvement, but also for exercise, art, yoga, and other interests.

Providing time and space for teachers to chat in the staff lounge or engage in sports and other activities after school typically isn’t part of school improvement strategies, but education leaders shouldn’t discount them, Hofer said.

They’re “authentic and genuine ways for teachers to come together and collaborate,” he said. “When teacher connections were strengthened outside the school day, those connections then supported better engagement and collaboration inside the school day.”

Griffin, the media teacher and librarian, leads a casual yoga Moai. The community doesn’t have many health gyms or formal exercise classes, and she said the Moai gives teachers support for both personal and professional goals.

“When I give a class, we are talking about their energy levels … about emotional development and stability to be successful in your classroom. You can’t always find that with [traditional] professional development,” Griffin said.

Potential for change

Konocti is starting to see signs of improvement. Its latest state accountability report shows teacher retention has risen from just under 80% to 94% in the last year, with a 60% drop in turnover since the pilot started in 2021. Student achievement has started to rise, too, though Konocti still remains below pre-pandemic levels in math and reading.

Tracy Salzer, an 8th grade English and social studies teacher, said she carried over stress relief and focus lessons from her Moai to her own students, instituting brief walks at the start of long block classes and surveys to take students’ stress levels. She found the brief exercise and outdoor time significantly improved student focus and reduced stress, particularly for her most challenging section after lunch.

“They’re anxious for lunch and then after coming back, it’s hard for them to settle back in … and that was where I saw probably the most dramatic improvement,” she said. Before beginning the walks, she said, she’d have about 15 interruptions in the first few minutes of class. But, “by four weeks in, it went down to zero interruptions in most classes.”

The district is expanding the pilot with community partnerships, including parent health workshops on nutrition, exercise, and stress relief.

“The basic needs of people have to be met before they can reach success in any other area,” Salato said.