The Ultimate Summer Reading (and Listening) List for Principals
The Ultimate Summer Reading (and Listening) List for Principals

By Lesli A. Maxwell — July 14, 2021 1 min read


Dear Principals,

Before your summer downtime starts to vanish, take time to recharge your brains, find inspiration, and generate ideas for the fall. Feed your minds with interesting books, articles, and audio while you aren’t so busy and get psyched for the school year ahead. (Obviously, many of you are running summer school, but hopefully, the pace is not as hectic.)

EdWeek’s bibliophiles and audiophiles put together some recommendations to spare you the arduous job of figuring out what to listen to and what to read among the flood of podcasts, books, and articles.

Here’s our short list:

Podcasts:

One for pure fun: By the Book, from two witty women who select a different self-help book to live by—follow it to the letter for two weeks—and discuss if it’s actually worthwhile.

“It’s generally lighthearted and also informative in a fun way,” says EdWeek’s Melissa Heyeck. (*Warning: some adult topics and salty language)

Books:

One to get lost in: The Cold Millions by Jess Walter, a “great, adventurous novel about labor unions, hoboes, and the West,” says EdWeek’s Daarel Burnette II.

Articles:

One for sheer delight: A wanna-be bat girl for the Yankees whose request to join the dugout was turned down, gets her wish, 60 years later.

Deep tracks:

If you’ve got extra bandwidth and want more reading to sink into, explore the vast collection of articles, opinion pieces, and videos we’ve got on leadership and teaching and learning.

Lesli A. Maxwell
Managing Editor Education Week
Lesli Maxwell is managing editor. She also writes The Savvy Principal newsletter.
School & District Management From Our Research Center Half of Schools Have Urgent Cooling and Heating Concerns, Survey Shows
The majority of educators strongly support federal investment in improving school facilities.
Mark Lieberman
4 min read
Students at Harrison-Morton Middle School in Allentown strive to succeed in a challenging learning environment. The aging building presents small learning spaces, no air conditioning and lack of technology resources. Fans and opening windows are the only means of cooling classrooms down.
Students at Harrison-Morton Middle School in Allentown strive to succeed in a challenging learning environment. The aging building presents small learning spaces, no air conditioning and lack of technology resources. Fans and opening windows are the only means of cooling classrooms down.
Amy Shortell/The Morning Call via AP
School & District Management In Abrupt Turnaround, California to Let School Districts Decide How to Enforce Mask Rules
California officials issued a rule barring unmasked students from campuses, and then, hours later, rescinded that rule.
Howard Blume and Melissa Gomez, Los Angeles Times
5 min read
Kindergarten students sit in their classroom on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles on April 13, 2021. The latest revision to California's COVID-19 rules allows local school officials to decide how to deal with students who refuse to wear masks.
Kindergarten students sit in their classroom on the first day of in-person learning at Maurice Sendak Elementary School in Los Angeles on April 13, 2021. The latest revision to California's COVID-19 rules allows local school officials to decide how to deal with students who refuse to wear masks.
Jae C. Hong/AP
School & District Management Opinion Superintendent Pandemic Lesson #3: Remember Your Duty of Care to Others
What can you do when state and federal public health guidance are in conflict? One Iowa superintendent shares his emotional response.
Mark Lane
3 min read
A team of hikers climbs a mountain.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
School & District Management Opinion Superintendent Pandemic Lesson #2: Get All Hands on Deck
Building relationships is essential for managing a crisis, explains a superintendent who mobilized a 75-member reopening task force.
Zandra Jo Galván
3 min read
A crew of individuals assembles for all hands on deck meeting.
Vanessa Solis/Education Week and Getty Images
