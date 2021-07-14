The Ultimate Summer Reading (and Listening) List for Principals

Dear Principals,

Before your summer downtime starts to vanish, take time to recharge your brains, find inspiration, and generate ideas for the fall. Feed your minds with interesting books, articles, and audio while you aren’t so busy and get psyched for the school year ahead. (Obviously, many of you are running summer school, but hopefully, the pace is not as hectic.)

EdWeek’s bibliophiles and audiophiles put together some recommendations to spare you the arduous job of figuring out what to listen to and what to read among the flood of podcasts, books, and articles.

Here’s our short list:

Podcasts:

One for pure fun: By the Book , from two witty women who select a different self-help book to live by—follow it to the letter for two weeks—and discuss if it’s actually worthwhile.

“It’s generally lighthearted and also informative in a fun way,” says EdWeek’s Melissa Heyeck. (*Warning: some adult topics and salty language)

Books:

One to get lost in: The Cold Millions by Jess Walter, a “great, adventurous novel about labor unions, hoboes, and the West,” says EdWeek’s Daarel Burnette II.

Articles:

One for sheer delight: A wanna-be bat girl for the Yankees whose request to join the dugout was turned down, gets her wish , 60 years later.

Deep tracks:

If you’ve got extra bandwidth and want more reading to sink into, explore the vast collection of articles, opinion pieces, and videos we’ve got on leadership and teaching and learning .

